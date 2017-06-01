Mariners fall to Rockies 6-3, snapping four-game winning streak

SEATTLE (AP) -- Mark Reynolds and Nolan Arenado homered to back Kyle Freeland, and the Colorado Rockies stopped a three-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

Colorado closed out four straight games against the Mariners in interleague play by jumping on Yovani Gallardo (2-6) with four runs in the second inning. Reynolds provided the big blow with a two-run homer to deep left-center field, his 14th this season. Arenado led off the third inning with his 13th home run, and the Rockies stopped Seattle's four-game winning streak.

Mariners shortstop Jean Segura was helped off the field after injuring his right ankle on a slide into second base in the fourth inning. and designated hitter Nelson Cruz was hit on the top of his left hand with a pitch from Freeland in the third inning. Cruz remained in the game but was lifted for pinch-hitter Boog Powell in the fifth.

Segura's appeared the more serious of the two injuries. Segura was trying to advance on a sacrifice fly that scored Ben Gamel when Arenado cut off the throw from the outfield and instead threw to second to in time for Segura to be tagged out. Segura's slid hard into the base, and his right ankle appeared to get awkwardly pinned under his body.

The shot from Reynolds would have gone 450 feet unimpeded and nearly reached the second deck of seats in left-center. It was also the first time the Rockies led during the home-and-home series. Gerardo Parra had four hits and drove in a run.

Freeland (6-3) won for the third time in four starts despite hitting three batters. He pitched out of trouble in the second inning when Danny Valencia popped out with the bases loaded. The only runs Freeland allowed came on Guillermo Heredia's solo home run and the sacrifice fly where Segura was hurt.

Greg Holland pitched the ninth for his 20th save.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: RHP Felix Hernandez (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a simulated game on Friday. Hernandez will likely throw two innings. Barring any setbacks, Hernandez could be sent out on a rehab assignment the middle of next week. ... OF Mitch Haniger (oblique) will resume taking batting practice on Friday and is expected to through the weekend before being re-evaluated.

UP NEXT

Rockies: German Marquez (4-2) will start on Friday as the Rockies return to National League play opening a three-game series in San Diego.

Mariners: Christian Bergman (2-2) starts as Seattle opens a three-game series against Tampa Bay. Bergman threw seven shutout innings in his last start, against Boston.

