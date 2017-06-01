Gonzaga pitcher Eli Morgan earns second team All-American accola - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Gonzaga pitcher Eli Morgan earns second team All-American accolades

Courtesy: Gonzaga Athletics Courtesy: Gonzaga Athletics

By Gonzaga Athletics

TUCSON, Ariz.--Junior RHP Eli Morgan earned a national postseason honor Thursday as he picked up Second Team All-American accolades from Collegiate Baseball.

Morgan, a starting pitcher from Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., went 10-2 with a 2.86 ERA in 2017, striking out 138 batters in 100.2 innings of work. His strikeout total is the third-highest in the nation and second-highest ever by a Zag pitcher in a single season. He also led the West Coast Conference and was eighth in the country with 12.34 strikeouts per nine innings, and he's one of only four Division I pitchers with multiple outings of 15 strikeouts this year. Morgan finished among the WCC's top five in complete games, ERA, hits allowed per nine, strikeouts, strikeouts per nine, strikeout-to-walk ratio, wins, and WHIP.

Collegiate Baseball tabbed Morgan as a national player of the week three times this season: March 13, March 20, and April 24. The ace of the GU pitching staff tossed back-to-back complete game shutouts March 10 and 17 versus Cal State Fullerton and Pacific, and on April 21, Morgan held Portland to just three hits while fanning 15 in eight scoreless frames.

Morgan is Gonzaga's first All-American since 2013 when Marco Gonzales earned Second- or Third-Team honors from three different outlets. He's the eighth different Bulldog to be named an All-American since the year 2000.

The 2017 Major League Baseball First Year Player Draft will take place June 12-14.

