IRONMAN announces addition of new Friends & Family 5k Event

By Ironman.com TAMPA, Fla. (June 1, 2017) — IRONMAN, a Wanda Sports Holdings company, announced today the addition of its new Friends & Family 5k Event Series presented by IRONMAN. The 5k events which will be available alongside select events across IRONMAN ® and IRONMAN ® 70.3 ® triathlons in 2017. The creation of the series comes on the heels of a successful pilot in 2016 in which both IRONMAN Louisville and IRONMAN Arizona hosted 5k events during race week.



IRONMAN competitors, supporters and spectators will now be able to enjoy a fun run side-by-side as part of race week festivities by participating in one of the nine 5k events at the following 2017 event locations: IRONMAN 70.3 Syracuse, IRONMAN 70.3 Racine, Subaru IRONMAN Canada/IRONMAN 70.3 Canada, IRONMAN 70.3 Boulder, IRONMAN Coeur d’Alene, IRONMAN Wisconsin, IRONMAN 70.3 Superfrog, IRONMAN Louisville presented by Norton Sports Health and IRONMAN Arizona. The Friends & Family 5k Event Series presented by IRONMAN will take place up to three days before each IRONMAN or IRONMAN 70.3 event with the exception of IRONMAN Coeur d’Alene, which will take place on race day.



“The creation of this new series gives our athletes and their supporters of all skill levels an opportunity to really enjoy the beautiful scenery of our race locations and take part in the environment that is created during race week,” said Shane Facteau, Chief Operating Officer at IRONMAN. “Holding a 5k race around the already robust IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 events further strengthens an already exciting schedule of the race week activities and we look forward to bringing this to additional cities in the future.” Race Date Event Race Time

(all times local) Website Saturday, June 17 Syracuse Friends & Family 5k Presented by IRONMAN 9 a.m. www.ironman.com/syracuse5k Saturday, July 15 Racine Friends & Family 5k Presented by IRONMAN 9 a.m. www.ironman.com/racine5k Saturday, July 29 Whistler Friends & Family 5k Presented by IRONMAN 10 a.m. www.ironman.com/whistler5k Friday, August 4 Boulder Friends & Family 5k Presented by IRONMAN 6:30 p.m. www.ironman.com/boulder5k Sunday, August 27 Coeur d'Alene Friends & Family 5k Presented by IRONMAN 10:30 a.m. www.ironman.com/cda5k Saturday,

Sept. 23 San Diego Friends & Family 5k Presented by IRONMAN 8 a.m. www.ironman.com/sandiego5k Saturday,

Sept. 9 Madison Friends & Family 5k Presented by IRONMAN 8 a.m. www.ironman.com/madison5k Thursday,

Oct. 12 Louisville Friends & Family 5k Presented by IRONMAN 6 p.m. www.ironman.com/louisville5k Saturday,

Nov. 18 Tempe Friends & Family 5k Presented by IRONMAN 9 a.m. www.ironman.com/tempe5k

Each race will have a unique and distinctive course, that can be viewed at the websites. While Syracuse is a trail run, San Diego will take place along the beach, with Louisville along the park and river. The races are open to anyone 10 years or older and the cost is $20 online and $25 on-site the day of the race. All 5k races will be non-timed, fun run events with a running clock at the finish line.



