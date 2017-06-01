WSU's Matheny named All-Pac-12, Alvarez, Harrer named honorable mention

By WSU Athletics

SAN FRANCISCO – Washington State junior third baseman Shane Matheny was named to the All-Pac-12 Conference Team, headlining three Washington State players who earned all-conference recognition after a vote by the league's coaches, conference commissioner Larry Scott announced Thursday.



Matheny was selected to the All-Pac-12 team while sophomore shortstop Andres Alvarez and sophomore left fielder Justin Harrer each received honorable mention. It is the first career all-conference honor for all three players.



Matheny led the Cougars with a .309 batting average, three triples and 34 RBI and tied for seventh in the Pac-12 with 16 doubles in the regular season. The Bremerton, Wash. native also hit three homers, recorded a .408 on-base percentage, stole five bases, tied for the team-lead with 17 multiple-hit games and tied for second with 59 hits. In conference play, Matheny had eight doubles and 16 RBI, both second-most on the team. Earlier this week, Matheny also picked up Pac-12 All-Academic honorable mention for the second straight season after posting a 3.29 GPA while majoring in criminal justice.



Alvarez started all 53 games at shortstop, finished second on the team with a .308 batting average, led the team with 60 hits, tied for the team-lead with 17-multiple-hit games including a team-best six 3-hit games. He also recorded 13 doubles and stole a team-best six bases. Defensively, the San Diego native finished the regular season second in the Pac-12 with 166 assists and helped the Cougars lead the league with 33 doubles played turned in conference play. In Pac-12 games, Alvarez hit .300 with seven doubles and tied for the team-lead with 36 hits.



Harrer started 45 games, all as the leftfielder, and led the Cougars with five home runs and 17 doubles, tied for the fourth-most in the Pac-12. The Sisters, Ore. native recorded a .298 batting average, tied for the team-lead with 17 multiple-hit games and tied for 11th in the Pac-12 with a .509 slugging percentage while also recording a team-high six assists as a left fielder. In Pac-12 play, Harrer led WSU with a .301 batting average and two home runs while also recording six doubles including a walk-off two-run double to clinch the series against Oregon May 7.



WSU has placed an infielder on the All-Pac-12 Team in consecutive years (Trek Stemp – 2016, Shane Matheny – 2017) for the first time since first baseman Taylor Ard did so in 2011-12.