Paxton makes 1st start since May 2nd, beats Rockies 5-0

SEATTLE (AP) -- James Paxton and three relievers combined on a four-hitter to help the Seattle Mariners beat the Colorado Rockies 5-0 on Wednesday night. Paxton (4-0), activated off the disabled list earlier in the day, retired 16 of the first 17 hitters he faced.More >>
Golden State Warriors' star Klay Thompson has struggled scoring this postseason, despite the Warriors being undefeated heading into the NBA Finals. This postseason Thompson is averaging only 14.4 PPG and shooting 38.3% from the field.More >>
The shorthanded Seattle Sounders couldn’t keep pace with Columbus Crew SC in their Wednesday evening road clash at MAPFRE Stadium, ultimately falling 3-0 following goals by Frederico Higuain, Justin Meram and Ola Kamara. Higuain and Meram notched two well-taken distance tallies in the first 21 minutesMore >>
The Seahawks added a pair of defensive backs to their roster Wednesday, signing safeties Jordan Simone and Marcus Cromartie. Running back Troymaine Pope and receiver Speedy Noil were waived to make room on the 90-man roster. Cromartie, who went undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2013.More >>
DENVER (AP) -- Kyle Seager homered and drove in four runs, Robinson Cano also connected and the Seattle Mariners beat the Colorado Rockies 10-4 on Tuesday. Jean Segura had four hits and Ariel Miranda (5-2) pitched five solid innings to help the Mariners sweep two games in DenverMore >>
The Seattle Sounders will look to continue their winning streak when they travel to take on the Columbus Crew on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. The Sounders are coming off an emotional 1-0 victory in the Cascadia Cup over the Portland Timbers.More >>
Defensive lineman Michael Bennett became the third Seattle Seahawks player named to NFL Network's Top 100. Bennett was ranked as the 46th best player in the NFL, which is up from his 2016 ranking of 59th. Bennett joins fellow defensive teammate Cliff Avril, who was ranked 56th, and receiver Doug Baldwin, who was ranked 88th.More >>
DENVER -- Sam Gaviglio's experience in the minor leagues helped him get his first win in the majors. Gaviglio pitched into the sixth inning to get his first career victory, and the Seattle Mariners used six relievers to beat the Colorado Rockies 6-5 on Monday.More >>
