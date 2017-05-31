Washington opens up Women's College World Series play against Oregon

By Washington Athletics

OKLAHOMA CITY – The No. 6 seed Washington Softball team will continue their season after being named the Seattle Super Regional Champions. They will open play in the 2017 Women's College World Series on Thursday evening at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.



NO. 6 SEED WASHINGTON



Team BA .324 | Team ERA 2.48 | Runs Scored 366 | Runs Allowed 168

Recent: Washington defeated Utah in the Seattle Super Regional in game three, 2-1.

Rankings: Finished third in the Pac-12, tied with UCLA. Currently six seed in NCAA tournament.

RPI: 4 | SOS: 4 | ESPN/USA Softball: 7 | USA Today/NFCA: 7 | Through, May 16

The ESPN family of networks will broadcast every game at the Women's College World Series.

Follow the Huskies on Twitter (@uwsoftball) or check the softball schedule at GoHuskies.com for TV info.

Live stats are available on the NCAA.com bracket.

Washington is making its 12 th trip to the WCWS (1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2003, 2004, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2017).

The Huskies are 4-4 against teams in the 2017 WCWS (Wins: Oklahoma, UCLA, Oregon x2; Losses: Baylor, Oregon, UCLA x2)

In Washington's last trip to the WCWS (2013), the Huskies lost to Tennessee (1-0) in game two and were eliminated by Oklahoma after losing 6-2.

Washington won the WCWS in 2009, defeating No. 1 seeded Florida in the championship series, 8-0 and 8-2.

The Huskies made it to the WCWS the following year in 2010 but lost in their first two games to Georgia (6-3) and Arizona (4-3).

None of the Huskies on the 2017 roster have been to the WCWS.

"We're just so proud of our team and our program for being able to get back here. It's a place that in '09 we won it, '10 we were here, '13 we found a way back, but we've had a little drought, so I'm just really proud of our team and our program for really setting its mission of finishing in the top eight, which we were able to earn that seed to get the host of regionals and super regionals."It wasn't easy for us. We had a great team in Michigan come in and we had to find a way to beat them twice at home, face a really good pitcher in Megan Betsa, and then of course we faced Utah for our fourth, fifth and sixth times on the season within the last 15 days, so that was pretty tough to do."They took us to the if game, which was a little bit challenging. We were able to win a nail-biter 2-1 to get here, but just super proud of our team. Trying to make a name for ourselves. I know we're somewhat known here with some tradition in our program, but it's really tough to get here. It's really tough to get the seeding to be able to get here, and again, I just am so excited for our team and our program and what's to come, and can't wait to continue our quest."