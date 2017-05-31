Washington opens up Women's College World Series play against Or - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Washington opens up Women's College World Series play against Oregon

Courtesy: Washington Athletics Courtesy: Washington Athletics

By Washington Athletics

OKLAHOMA CITY – The No. 6 seed Washington Softball team will continue their season after being named the Seattle Super Regional Champions. They will open play in the 2017 Women's College World Series on Thursday evening at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

NO. 6 SEED WASHINGTON

Team BA .324 | Team ERA 2.48 | Runs Scored 366 | Runs Allowed 168
Recent: Washington defeated Utah in the Seattle Super Regional in game three, 2-1.
Rankings: Finished third in the Pac-12, tied with UCLA. Currently six seed in NCAA tournament.
RPI: 4 | SOS: 4 | ESPN/USA Softball: 7 | USA Today/NFCA: 7 | Through, May 16

  • Morganne Flores had a career night Friday, plating seven runs on a three-run home run and a grand slam. Her seven RBI in the game was a career high for Flores and places her second on the single game RBI list. She now leads the team in home runs (13).
  • The Huskies defeated the Michigan Wolverines 4-2 in the Regional Championship on May 21st. Morganne Flores plated the winning run with a two RBI double in the top of the sixth inning. Her fourth game-tying or game-winning double of the season.
  • Ali Aguilar hit her 11th home-run of the season, tying Casey Stangel as team leaders.
  • Sophomore hurler Taran Alvelo pitched her first career no-hitter to open Regional play on May 19. She threw 79 pitches and allowed only two free passes over five innings. Alvelo was most recently named Pac-12 Pitcher of the week to close out regular season, her third time this season. Previous weekly honors: week 1, February 14 and week 10, April 18.
  • Eight Huskies were named to the Pac-12 All-Academic team on Monday. Those receiving honors were; Taylor Van Zee, Ali Aguilar, Casey Stangel, Julia Deponte, Kirstyn Thomas, Kelly Burdick, Trysten Melhart and Morganne Flores.
  • Six Huskies were named to NFCA All-Region teams. Casey Stangel was named to the first team while infielders Ali Aguilar and Taylor Van Zee as well as battery unit Taran Alvelo and Morganne Flores were named to the second team. Rounding out the votes, freshman Sis Bates was selected to the third team.
  • Four Huskies were named to the Pac-12 All-Conference team last week. Ali Aguilar, Taran Alvelo and Casey Stangel all picked-up first team nods while Sis Bates was named to the All-Freshman squad and Ali Aguilar was tabbed for the All-Defensive team.
COACH TARR WCWS OPENING PRESS CONFERENCE

"We're just so proud of our team and our program for being able to get back here. It's a place that in '09 we won it, '10 we were here, '13 we found a way back, but we've had a little drought, so I'm just really proud of our team and our program for really setting its mission of finishing in the top eight, which we were able to earn that seed to get the host of regionals and super regionals.

"It wasn't easy for us. We had a great team in Michigan come in and we had to find a way to beat them twice at home, face a really good pitcher in Megan Betsa, and then of course we faced Utah for our fourth, fifth and sixth times on the season within the last 15 days, so that was pretty tough to do.

"They took us to the if game, which was a little bit challenging. We were able to win a nail-biter 2-1 to get here, but just super proud of our team. Trying to make a name for ourselves. I know we're somewhat known here with some tradition in our program, but it's really tough to get here. It's really tough to get the seeding to be able to get here, and again, I just am so excited for our team and our program and what's to come, and can't wait to continue our quest."

BROADCAST INFO
  • The ESPN family of networks will broadcast every game at the Women's College World Series.
  • Follow the Huskies on Twitter (@uwsoftball) or check the softball schedule at GoHuskies.com for TV info.  
  • Live stats are available on the NCAA.com bracket.
WCWS HISTORY
  • Washington is making its 12th trip to the WCWS (1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2003, 2004, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2017).
  • The Huskies are 4-4 against teams in the 2017 WCWS (Wins: Oklahoma, UCLA, Oregon x2; Losses: Baylor, Oregon, UCLA x2)
  • In Washington's last trip to the WCWS (2013), the Huskies lost to Tennessee (1-0) in game two and were eliminated by Oklahoma after losing 6-2.
  • Washington won the WCWS in 2009, defeating No. 1 seeded Florida in the championship series, 8-0 and 8-2.
  • The Huskies made it to the WCWS the following year in 2010 but lost in their first two games to Georgia (6-3) and Arizona (4-3).
  • None of the Huskies on the 2017 roster have been to the WCWS.

