Bracket revealed for the men's basketball PK80 Tournament

PORTLAND, Ore. – The brackets and first round matchups have been released for the PK80 Presented by State Farm and Gonzaga will take on Ohio State in the evening session in its first game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 23. The Zags and Buckeyes are part of the “Motion” Bracket along with Butler, Duke, Florida, Portland State, Stanford and Texas.More >>
OKLAHOMA CITY – The No. 6 seed Washington Softball team will continue their season after being named the Seattle Super Regional Champions. They will open play in the 2017 Women's College World Series on Thursday evening at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. - Five Washington State University football games, four at Martin Stadium and one road contest at California, have been selected as part of the Pac-12 Conference's early television selections, the conference announced Wednesday.More >>
SAN FRANCISCO – Six Washington State baseball student-athletes received Pac-12 Conference All-Academic accolades, conference commissioner Larry Scott announced Tuesday. To be eligible for selection to the academic team, a student-athlete must have a minimum 3.0 overall grade-point average and be a starter or significant contributor.More >>
LEWISTON, Idaho –Top seed Oklahoma City and No. 5 seed Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) decided to flirt with disaster in their winner’s bracket game at the 61st annual Avista-NAIA World Series on Monday night.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State put runners on first and second in ninth inning but No. 8 Stanford turned away the rally to post a 5-3 victory at Bailey-Brayton Field Friday afternoon. The Cougars (24-28, 10-19 Pac-12) put runners on with one out in the ninth but the Cardinal (39-14, 20-9 Pac) ended the game with a strikeout and groundout.More >>
STOCKTON, Calif.--A host of scouts came out to Friday's WCC Championships game between top-seeded Gonzaga and second-seed Loyola Marymount to see LMU starter Cory Abbott Friday afternoon, but it was Gonzaga starter Justin Vernia who stole the show as he powered the Zags to a 3-1 win and a berth in the tournament title game.More >>
STOCKTON, Calif.—It took a few innings, but the Bulldog offense hit top gear Thursday afternoon, propelling the top-seeded Gonzaga baseball team past fourth-seed Saint Mary’s 11-3 and into the winners’ bracket of the West Coast Conference Championships at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton, Calif. Saint Mary’s scored the game’s first runs, scoring twice in the top of the third off atypical wildness from GU starter Eli Morgan. Afte...More >>
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Northern Arizona women's basketball head coach Loree Payne completed her staff on Wednesday with former Gonzaga standout Vivian Frieson announced as assistant coach. "We're very excited to add Vivian to our coaching staff," Payne said. "The culture that she has been around playing at GonzagaMore >>
This is the second time the Zags have been the championship’s top seed, also taking No. 1 in the very first tournament in 2013...Gonzaga has reached Banner Island Ballpark four times in the competition’s five-year history...Gonzaga and BYU are the only two schools to qualify for four WCC tournaments.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Johnathan Williams will return to Gonzaga for his senior season after initially submitting his name into the NBA Draft without hiring an agent. By not signing with an agent, Williams retained his collegiate eligibility to keep the option to return to Gonzaga in 2017-18. A key player in last season’s run to the national championship game.More >>
SAN BRUNO, Calif.—Gonzaga head coach Mark Machtolf was named West Coast Conference Coach of the Year Tuesday, and six Bulldog players received All-WCC recognition, including ace Eli Morgan who was named First Team All-Conference in a vote by the league’s 10 head coaches. Machtolf received his third WCC Coach of the Year awardMore >>
FRESNO, Calif.—The Gonzaga baseball team played one final regular season game Monday night, falling 9-2 to Fresno State at Pete Beiden Field at Bob Bennett Stadium in Fresno. The Fresno State Bulldogs took an early lead, scoring two in the first inning after loading the bases...More >>
The Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team has agreed to a home-and-home series against the Creighton Bluejays starting next season, according to The Spokesman-Review.More >>
