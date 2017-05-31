Bracket revealed for the men's basketball PK80 Tournament - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Bracket revealed for the men's basketball PK80 Tournament

Gonzaga will take on Ohio State in the PK80 Gonzaga will take on Ohio State in the PK80

By Gonzaga Athletics 



PORTLAND, Ore. – The brackets and first round matchups have been released for the PK80 Presented by State Farm and Gonzaga will take on Ohio State in the evening session in its first game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 23. The Zags and Buckeyes are part of the “Motion” Bracket along with Butler, Duke, Florida, Portland State, Stanford and Texas. 

 
The “Motion” and “Victory” brackets for PK80 presented by State Farm – the 16-team, early-season men’s college basketball event honoring Nike co-founder and 2012 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Phil Knight celebrating his 80th birthday – have been finalized.
The two eight-team brackets will run simultaneously in the Moda Center and Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore., with the crowning of two champions. Games will be played Thursday, Nov. 23, Friday, Nov. 24 and Sunday, Nov. 26.
To view the bracket, click here. All games from Portland will be televised on ESPN networks (to be announced at a later date). PK80 was created on behalf of the schools and is owned and operated by ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, in conjunction with the Rose Quarter.
Ticket Information
Limited All Session and Moda Only Ticket Packages are still available exclusively at pkinvitational.com/tickets. Single-session tickets, which include seats for two games, will go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com, the Rose Quarter Box Office (M-F 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.), by calling 800.745.3000 or online atpkinvitational.com/tickets. Fans can join the presale for single-session seats by signing up now at http://pkinvitational.com/event-info/.

Field Breakdown
One of the largest regular-season multi-team events in college basketball history, PK80 sports a field featuring some of the top schools in the nation.
- The field boasts 24 National Champions, including 10 of the past 14 winners
- Participants include three 2017 NCAA Final Four teams (National Champion North Carolina, Runner-up Gonzaga and Oregon)
- Also, earning berths in the 2017 NCAA Tournament was Arkansas, Butler, Duke, Florida and Michigan State, in addition to field participants UConn, Georgetown, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Portland, Portland State, Stanford and Texas

Bracket Breakdown
The PK80 brackets are named as a tribute to Phil Knight and the iconic sports brand he created.
- “Victory”: In Greek mythology, Nike was considered the goddess of Victory
- “Motion”: The swoosh logo is not only meant to represent motion, but to also resemble the wings of the goddess Nike

The “Motion” bracket will feature Butler, Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Ohio State, Portland State, Stanford and Texas.

- The early session will showcase Duke vs. Portland State and Butler against Texas
- The evening session pairs Florida against Stanford and Gonzaga vs. Ohio State

The “Victory” bracket will showcase Arkansas, UConn, Georgetown, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon and Portland.

- North Carolina will face Portland and Arkansas will play Oklahoma in the day’s early session
- The evening games will feature Georgetown against Michigan State and UConn vs. Oregon

Rose Quarter
Established in 1995, the Rose Quarter is a 30-acre sports and entertainment district located on the east bank of the Willamette River in Portland, Oregon. The region is highlighted by two multi-purpose arenas, the 19,393-seat Moda Center and 12,888-seat Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Together, the venues serve as homes to the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers, WHL’s Portland Winterhawks and AFL’s Portland Steel, in addition to a wide variety of concerts, family shows and other events. Founded in 1970 and purchased by Paul G. Allen in 1988, the Trail Blazers are the foremost resident of the Moda Center after winning the 1977 NBA Championship at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Widely known for its innovative approaches to sustainability and environmental practices, the Moda Center earned LEED Gold Recertification in 2015 after becoming the first existing professional sports venue in the world to receive LEED Gold status in 2010. The Rose Quarter also includes a large commons area, annex office building, four parking garages, signature restaurant and bar Dr. Jack’s, and easy access to the city’s robust public transportation system. For more information and a list of upcoming events, visit rosequarter.com.
ESPN Events
ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a large portfolio of collegiate sporting events worldwide. The roster includes three Labor Day weekend college football games; FCS opening-weekend game; 14 college bowl games, 11 college basketball events and two college award shows, which accounts for approximately 300-plus hours of programming, reaches almost 64 million viewers and attracts over 700,000 attendees each year. With satellite offices in Albuquerque, Birmingham, Boca Raton, Boise, Dallas-Fort Worth, Honolulu, Las Vegas, Montgomery and St. Petersburg, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Bracket revealed for the men's basketball PK80 Tournament

    Bracket revealed for the men's basketball PK80 Tournament

    Gonzaga will take on Ohio State in the PK80Gonzaga will take on Ohio State in the PK80

    PORTLAND, Ore. – The brackets and first round matchups have been released for the PK80 Presented by State Farm and Gonzaga will take on Ohio State in the evening session in its first game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 23. The Zags and Buckeyes are part of the “Motion” Bracket along with Butler, Duke, Florida, Portland State, Stanford and Texas.

    More >>

    PORTLAND, Ore. – The brackets and first round matchups have been released for the PK80 Presented by State Farm and Gonzaga will take on Ohio State in the evening session in its first game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 23. The Zags and Buckeyes are part of the “Motion” Bracket along with Butler, Duke, Florida, Portland State, Stanford and Texas.

    More >>

  • Washington opens up Women's College World Series play against Oregon

    Washington opens up Women's College World Series play against Oregon

    Courtesy: Washington AthleticsCourtesy: Washington Athletics

    OKLAHOMA CITY – The No. 6 seed Washington Softball team will continue their season after being named the Seattle Super Regional Champions. They will open play in the 2017 Women's College World Series on Thursday evening at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

    More >>

    OKLAHOMA CITY – The No. 6 seed Washington Softball team will continue their season after being named the Seattle Super Regional Champions. They will open play in the 2017 Women's College World Series on Thursday evening at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

    More >>

  • Pac-12 announces early 2017 football early TV selections

    Pac-12 announces early 2017 football early TV selections

    Courtesy: WSU AthleticsCourtesy: WSU Athletics

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Five Washington State University football games, four at Martin Stadium and one road contest at California, have been selected as part of the Pac-12 Conference's early television selections, the conference announced Wednesday. 

    More >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Five Washington State University football games, four at Martin Stadium and one road contest at California, have been selected as part of the Pac-12 Conference's early television selections, the conference announced Wednesday. 

    More >>
    •   

  • GonzagaGonzagaMore>>

  • Bracket revealed for the men's basketball PK80 Tournament

    Bracket revealed for the men's basketball PK80 Tournament

    Gonzaga will take on Ohio State in the PK80Gonzaga will take on Ohio State in the PK80

    PORTLAND, Ore. – The brackets and first round matchups have been released for the PK80 Presented by State Farm and Gonzaga will take on Ohio State in the evening session in its first game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 23. The Zags and Buckeyes are part of the “Motion” Bracket along with Butler, Duke, Florida, Portland State, Stanford and Texas.

    More >>

    PORTLAND, Ore. – The brackets and first round matchups have been released for the PK80 Presented by State Farm and Gonzaga will take on Ohio State in the evening session in its first game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 23. The Zags and Buckeyes are part of the “Motion” Bracket along with Butler, Duke, Florida, Portland State, Stanford and Texas.

    More >>

  • BYU bats blitz Bulldogs in WCC Championship

    BYU bats blitz Bulldogs in WCC Championship

    Gonzaga Athletics STOCKTON, Calif.—The Gonzaga baseball team lost two games to BYU Saturday, falling in the West Coast Conference Championships at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton. Game One: No. 3 BYU 10, No. 1 Gonzaga 3 The Cougars forced the winner-take-all nightcap by jumping out to an early lead in game one. They scored four in the bottom half of the first inning on four hits. The first two batters reached via a pair of tough infield singles, and then Tanner Chauncey br...More >>
    Gonzaga Athletics STOCKTON, Calif.—The Gonzaga baseball team lost two games to BYU Saturday, falling in the West Coast Conference Championships at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton. Game One: No. 3 BYU 10, No. 1 Gonzaga 3 The Cougars forced the winner-take-all nightcap by jumping out to an early lead in game one. They scored four in the bottom half of the first inning on four hits. The first two batters reached via a pair of tough infield singles, and then Tanner Chauncey br...More >>

  • Gonzaga one win away from a NCAA Tournament berth

    Gonzaga one win away from a NCAA Tournament berth

    Courtesy: Gonzaga AthleticsCourtesy: Gonzaga Athletics

    STOCKTON, Calif.--A host of scouts came out to Friday's WCC Championships game between top-seeded Gonzaga and second-seed Loyola Marymount to see LMU starter Cory Abbott Friday afternoon, but it was Gonzaga starter Justin Vernia who stole the show as he powered the Zags to a 3-1 win and a berth in the tournament title game.

    More >>

    STOCKTON, Calif.--A host of scouts came out to Friday's WCC Championships game between top-seeded Gonzaga and second-seed Loyola Marymount to see LMU starter Cory Abbott Friday afternoon, but it was Gonzaga starter Justin Vernia who stole the show as he powered the Zags to a 3-1 win and a berth in the tournament title game.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.