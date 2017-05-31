Bracket revealed for the men's basketball PK80 Tournament

Gonzaga will take on Ohio State in the PK80

PORTLAND, Ore. – The brackets and first round matchups have been released for the PK80 Presented by State Farm and Gonzaga will take on Ohio State in the evening session in its first game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 23. The Zags and Buckeyes are part of the “Motion” Bracket along with Butler, Duke, Florida, Portland State, Stanford and Texas.

The “Motion” and “Victory” brackets for PK80 presented by State Farm – the 16-team, early-season men’s college basketball event honoring Nike co-founder and 2012 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Phil Knight celebrating his 80th birthday – have been finalized.

The two eight-team brackets will run simultaneously in the Moda Center and Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore., with the crowning of two champions. Games will be played Thursday, Nov. 23, Friday, Nov. 24 and Sunday, Nov. 26.

Ticket Information

Limited All Session and Moda Only Ticket Packages are still available exclusively at pkinvitational.com/tickets . Single-session tickets, which include seats for two games, will go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com , the Rose Quarter Box Office (M-F 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.), by calling 800.745.3000 or online at pkinvitational.com/tickets . Fans can join the presale for single-session seats by signing up now at http://pkinvitational.com/event-info/

Field Breakdown

One of the largest regular-season multi-team events in college basketball history, PK80 sports a field featuring some of the top schools in the nation.

- The field boasts 24 National Champions, including 10 of the past 14 winners

- Participants include three 2017 NCAA Final Four teams (National Champion North Carolina, Runner-up Gonzaga and Oregon)

- Also, earning berths in the 2017 NCAA Tournament was Arkansas, Butler, Duke, Florida and Michigan State, in addition to field participants UConn, Georgetown, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Portland, Portland State, Stanford and Texas Bracket Breakdown

The PK80 brackets are named as a tribute to Phil Knight and the iconic sports brand he created.

- “Victory”: In Greek mythology, Nike was considered the goddess of Victory

- “Motion”: The swoosh logo is not only meant to represent motion, but to also resemble the wings of the goddess Nike The “Motion” bracket will feature Butler, Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Ohio State, Portland State, Stanford and Texas. - The early session will showcase Duke vs. Portland State and Butler against Texas

- The evening session pairs Florida against Stanford and Gonzaga vs. Ohio State The “Victory” bracket will showcase Arkansas, UConn, Georgetown, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon and Portland.



- North Carolina will face Portland and Arkansas will play Oklahoma in the day’s early session

- The evening games will feature Georgetown against Michigan State and UConn vs. Oregon

Rose Quarter

