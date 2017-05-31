Pac-12 announces early 2017 football early TV selections

By WSU Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. - Five Washington State University football games, four at Martin Stadium and one road contest at California, have been selected as part of the Pac-12 Conference's early television selections, the conference announced Wednesday.



The Pac-12 television selections cover the first three weeks of the season, along with selected games later in the year.



The Cougars will open their 2017 season Saturday, Sept. 2 by hosting Montana State as part of Military Appreciation Day. It marks the first of five-straight home games to open the campaign. Gametime is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast by FS1. The last time these two teams met the Cougars came away from a 23-22 home victory during the 2010 season. The Cougars hold a 7-0 advantage all-time in the series.



The following week WSU will host Boise State, Sept. 9, with a start time of 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised by the ESPN family of networks, with the final determination of ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU to be designated following the Montana State game. The game is designated as Crimson Color Out, with fans encouraged to wear their crimson. Boise State captured a 31-28 win last season in Boise, the first win by the Broncos in the five-game series.



WSU will open conference play Sept. 16 when it hosts Oregon State in a 2:30 p.m. contest televised by the Pac-12 Network. Last season the Cougars roared back from a 24-6 halftime deficit to post a 35-31 victory in Corvallis.



The two remaining early TV selections are both Friday night contests, the first coming Sept. 29 when the Cougars host USC. Gametime has been set for 7:30 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN. With the game occurring the same day as classes, Washington State will communicate gameday information throughout the summer and leading and through the first four weeks of the season to ticket holders, fans and the Pullman community.



Two weeks later the Cougars travel to the Bay Area for a Friday, Oct. 13, matchup at California. Televised by ESPN, gametime is set for 7:30 p.m. WSU posted a 56-21 victory over the Golden Bears last season in Pullman.



While television selections for the first three weeks of the 2017 season have been made, as well as all Thursday and Friday games throughout the season, all remaining television game selections and start times, starting with week four (Saturday, September 23) and running through the final week of the regular season (Saturday, November 26) will be made 12- or six-days in advance.



In addition to the selected games, the Cougars will host Nevada Saturday, Sept. 23, as part of Hall of Fame Weekend where WSU will induct a class of six individuals and one team into the WSU Athletic Hall of Fame. The remaining home games not selected for TV include Colorado (Oct. 21), which will also be Homecoming Weekend on the WSU campus. The home finale will be against Stanford (Nov. 4), which will be Dad's Weekend in Pullman.



The remaining road contests include Oregon (Sept. 7), Arizona (Oc.t 28), Utah (Nov. 11) and the Apple Cup at Washington (Nov. 25).



ESPN will televise on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ABC, while FOX Sports will air its games on FOX or FS1, and will simulcast games on FOX Deportes. ESPN will culminate the 2017 Pac-12 season when it carries the Pac-12 Football Championship Game on Friday, Dec. 1.



Season tickets are on sale now to the general public and are available online at WSUCougars.com or by phone at 1-800-GO-COUGS. Tickets for Cougar road games are also on sale now and mini plans for home games go on sale Monday, June 5. Single-game tickets will go on sale Monday, July 17 for Cougar Athletic Fund (CAF) members and Monday, July 31 for the general public. The Cougars are on pace for record season ticket sales as they have already surpassed 13,800 for the 2017 season. Last year WSU set a record for season ticket sales with 14,200.



2017 WASHINGTON STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT SITE Time (TV) Sept. 2 MONTANA STATE Pullman 7:30 p.m. (FS1) Sept. 9 BOISE STATE Pullman 7:30 p.m. (ESPN Networks) Sept. 16 OREGON STATE* Pullman 2:30 p.m. (P-12) Sept. 23 NEVADA Pullman TBD Sept. 29 USC* Pullman 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) Oct. 7 Oregon* Eugene, Ore. TBD Oct. 13 California* Berkeley, Calif. 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) Oct. 21 COLORADO* Pullman TBD Oct. 28 Arizona* Tucson, Ariz. TBD Nov. 4 STANFORD* Pullman TBD Nov. 11 Utah* Salt Lake City, Utah TBD Nov. 25 Washington* Seattle, Wash. TBD

All games are subject to time change

Home Games in Bold

*Pac-12 Conference games

ALL TIMES PACIFIC