Pac-12 announces early 2017 football early TV selections - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Pac-12 announces early 2017 football early TV selections

Courtesy: WSU Athletics Courtesy: WSU Athletics

By WSU Athletics 

PULLMAN, Wash. - Five Washington State University football games, four at Martin Stadium and one road contest at California, have been selected as part of the Pac-12 Conference's early television selections, the conference announced Wednesday.
 
The Pac-12 television selections cover the first three weeks of the season, along with selected games later in the year.
 
The Cougars will open their 2017 season Saturday, Sept. 2 by hosting Montana State as part of Military Appreciation Day. It marks the first of five-straight home games to open the campaign. Gametime is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast by FS1. The last time these two teams met the Cougars came away from a 23-22 home victory during the 2010 season. The Cougars hold a 7-0 advantage all-time in the series.
 
The following week WSU will host Boise State, Sept. 9, with a start time of 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised by the ESPN family of networks, with the final determination of ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU to be designated following the Montana State game. The game is designated as Crimson Color Out, with fans encouraged to wear their crimson. Boise State captured a 31-28 win last season in Boise, the first win by the Broncos in the five-game series.
 
WSU will open conference play Sept. 16 when it hosts Oregon State in a 2:30 p.m. contest televised by the Pac-12 Network. Last season the Cougars roared back from a 24-6 halftime deficit to post a 35-31 victory in Corvallis.
 
The two remaining early TV selections are both Friday night contests, the first coming Sept. 29 when the Cougars host USC. Gametime has been set for 7:30 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN. With the game occurring the same day as classes, Washington State will communicate gameday information throughout the summer and leading and through the first four weeks of the season to ticket holders, fans and the Pullman community.
 
Two weeks later the Cougars travel to the Bay Area for a Friday, Oct. 13, matchup at California. Televised by ESPN, gametime is set for 7:30 p.m. WSU posted a 56-21 victory over the Golden Bears last season in Pullman.
 
While television selections for the first three weeks of the 2017 season have been made, as well as all Thursday and Friday games throughout the season, all remaining television game selections and start times, starting with week four (Saturday, September 23) and running through the final week of the regular season (Saturday, November 26) will be made 12- or six-days in advance.
 
In addition to the selected games, the Cougars will host Nevada Saturday, Sept. 23, as part of Hall of Fame Weekend where WSU will induct a class of six individuals and one team into the WSU Athletic Hall of Fame.  The remaining home games not selected for TV include Colorado (Oct. 21), which will also be Homecoming Weekend on the WSU campus. The home finale will be against Stanford (Nov. 4), which will be Dad's Weekend in Pullman.
 
The remaining road contests include Oregon (Sept. 7), Arizona (Oc.t 28), Utah (Nov. 11) and the Apple Cup at Washington (Nov. 25).
 
ESPN will televise on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ABC, while FOX Sports will air its games on FOX or FS1, and will simulcast games on FOX Deportes. ESPN will culminate the 2017 Pac-12 season when it carries the Pac-12 Football Championship Game on Friday, Dec. 1.
 
Season tickets are on sale now to the general public and are available online at WSUCougars.com or by phone at 1-800-GO-COUGS. Tickets for Cougar road games are also on sale now and mini plans for home games go on sale Monday, June 5. Single-game tickets will go on sale Monday, July 17 for Cougar Athletic Fund (CAF) members and Monday, July 31 for the general public. The Cougars are on pace for record season ticket sales as they have already surpassed 13,800 for the 2017 season. Last year WSU set a record for season ticket sales with 14,200.
 

2017 WASHINGTON STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

 

DATE     OPPONENT SITE Time (TV)
 Sept. 2      MONTANA STATE  Pullman  7:30 p.m. (FS1)
 Sept. 9  BOISE STATE  Pullman  7:30 p.m. (ESPN Networks)
 Sept. 16  OREGON STATE*  Pullman  2:30 p.m. (P-12)
 Sept. 23             NEVADA  Pullman  TBD
 Sept. 29  USC*  Pullman  7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
 Oct. 7  Oregon*  Eugene, Ore.  TBD
 Oct. 13  California*  Berkeley, Calif.  7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
 Oct. 21  COLORADO*  Pullman  TBD
 Oct. 28  Arizona*  Tucson, Ariz.  TBD
 Nov. 4  STANFORD*  Pullman  TBD
 Nov. 11  Utah*  Salt Lake City, Utah  TBD
 Nov. 25  Washington*  Seattle, Wash.  TBD

 

All games are subject to time change
Home Games in Bold                                                                                                                                                                                                    
*Pac-12 Conference games
ALL TIMES PACIFIC

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Bracket revealed for the men's basketball PK80 Tournament

    Bracket revealed for the men's basketball PK80 Tournament

    Gonzaga will take on Ohio State in the PK80Gonzaga will take on Ohio State in the PK80

    PORTLAND, Ore. – The brackets and first round matchups have been released for the PK80 Presented by State Farm and Gonzaga will take on Ohio State in the evening session in its first game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 23. The Zags and Buckeyes are part of the “Motion” Bracket along with Butler, Duke, Florida, Portland State, Stanford and Texas.

    More >>

    PORTLAND, Ore. – The brackets and first round matchups have been released for the PK80 Presented by State Farm and Gonzaga will take on Ohio State in the evening session in its first game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 23. The Zags and Buckeyes are part of the “Motion” Bracket along with Butler, Duke, Florida, Portland State, Stanford and Texas.

    More >>

  • Washington opens up Women's College World Series play against Oregon

    Washington opens up Women's College World Series play against Oregon

    Courtesy: Washington AthleticsCourtesy: Washington Athletics

    OKLAHOMA CITY – The No. 6 seed Washington Softball team will continue their season after being named the Seattle Super Regional Champions. They will open play in the 2017 Women's College World Series on Thursday evening at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

    More >>

    OKLAHOMA CITY – The No. 6 seed Washington Softball team will continue their season after being named the Seattle Super Regional Champions. They will open play in the 2017 Women's College World Series on Thursday evening at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

    More >>

  • Pac-12 announces early 2017 football early TV selections

    Pac-12 announces early 2017 football early TV selections

    Courtesy: WSU AthleticsCourtesy: WSU Athletics

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Five Washington State University football games, four at Martin Stadium and one road contest at California, have been selected as part of the Pac-12 Conference's early television selections, the conference announced Wednesday. 

    More >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Five Washington State University football games, four at Martin Stadium and one road contest at California, have been selected as part of the Pac-12 Conference's early television selections, the conference announced Wednesday. 

    More >>
    •   

  • Washington St.WSUMore>>

  • Pac-12 announces early 2017 football early TV selections

    Pac-12 announces early 2017 football early TV selections

    Courtesy: WSU AthleticsCourtesy: WSU Athletics

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Five Washington State University football games, four at Martin Stadium and one road contest at California, have been selected as part of the Pac-12 Conference's early television selections, the conference announced Wednesday. 

    More >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Five Washington State University football games, four at Martin Stadium and one road contest at California, have been selected as part of the Pac-12 Conference's early television selections, the conference announced Wednesday. 

    More >>

  • Six WSU baseball players receive Pac-12 All-Academic honors, most since 2012

    Six WSU baseball players receive Pac-12 All-Academic honors, most since 2012

    Courtesy: WSU AthleticsCourtesy: WSU Athletics

    SAN FRANCISCO – Six Washington State baseball student-athletes received Pac-12 Conference All-Academic accolades, conference commissioner Larry Scott announced Tuesday. To be eligible for selection to the academic team, a student-athlete must have a minimum 3.0 overall grade-point average and be a starter or significant contributor.

    More >>

    SAN FRANCISCO – Six Washington State baseball student-athletes received Pac-12 Conference All-Academic accolades, conference commissioner Larry Scott announced Tuesday. To be eligible for selection to the academic team, a student-athlete must have a minimum 3.0 overall grade-point average and be a starter or significant contributor.

    More >>

  • Cougars drop season-finale to No. 8 Stanford on Senior Day

    Cougars drop season-finale to No. 8 Stanford on Senior Day

    Photo: WSU AthleticsPhoto: WSU Athletics
    by WSU Athletics PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State dropped a 15-1 decision to No. 8 Stanford in the season-finale in front of a season-high 1,776 fans at Bailey-Brayton Field Saturday afternoon. Prior to the game, WSU recognized senior lefthanded pitcher Trenton Dupre, the only senior on the roster. The Cougars finished the season 24-29 overall and 10-20 in Pac-12 play, recording more overall wins from a year ago including four Pac-12 series wins and a . WSU finished the yea...More >>
    by WSU Athletics PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State dropped a 15-1 decision to No. 8 Stanford in the season-finale in front of a season-high 1,776 fans at Bailey-Brayton Field Saturday afternoon. Prior to the game, WSU recognized senior lefthanded pitcher Trenton Dupre, the only senior on the roster. The Cougars finished the season 24-29 overall and 10-20 in Pac-12 play, recording more overall wins from a year ago including four Pac-12 series wins and a . WSU finished the yea...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.