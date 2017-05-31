Pac-12 announces early 2017 football early TV selections

PORTLAND, Ore. – The brackets and first round matchups have been released for the PK80 Presented by State Farm and Gonzaga will take on Ohio State in the evening session in its first game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 23. The Zags and Buckeyes are part of the “Motion” Bracket along with Butler, Duke, Florida, Portland State, Stanford and Texas.More >>
OKLAHOMA CITY – The No. 6 seed Washington Softball team will continue their season after being named the Seattle Super Regional Champions. They will open play in the 2017 Women's College World Series on Thursday evening at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. - Five Washington State University football games, four at Martin Stadium and one road contest at California, have been selected as part of the Pac-12 Conference's early television selections, the conference announced Wednesday.More >>
SAN FRANCISCO – Six Washington State baseball student-athletes received Pac-12 Conference All-Academic accolades, conference commissioner Larry Scott announced Tuesday. To be eligible for selection to the academic team, a student-athlete must have a minimum 3.0 overall grade-point average and be a starter or significant contributor.More >>
LEWISTON, Idaho –Top seed Oklahoma City and No. 5 seed Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) decided to flirt with disaster in their winner’s bracket game at the 61st annual Avista-NAIA World Series on Monday night.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State put runners on first and second in ninth inning but No. 8 Stanford turned away the rally to post a 5-3 victory at Bailey-Brayton Field Friday afternoon. The Cougars (24-28, 10-19 Pac-12) put runners on with one out in the ninth but the Cardinal (39-14, 20-9 Pac) ended the game with a strikeout and groundout.More >>
STOCKTON, Calif.--A host of scouts came out to Friday's WCC Championships game between top-seeded Gonzaga and second-seed Loyola Marymount to see LMU starter Cory Abbott Friday afternoon, but it was Gonzaga starter Justin Vernia who stole the show as he powered the Zags to a 3-1 win and a berth in the tournament title game.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. - Five Washington State University football games, four at Martin Stadium and one road contest at California, have been selected as part of the Pac-12 Conference's early television selections, the conference announced Wednesday.More >>
SAN FRANCISCO – Six Washington State baseball student-athletes received Pac-12 Conference All-Academic accolades, conference commissioner Larry Scott announced Tuesday. To be eligible for selection to the academic team, a student-athlete must have a minimum 3.0 overall grade-point average and be a starter or significant contributor.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State put runners on first and second in ninth inning but No. 8 Stanford turned away the rally to post a 5-3 victory at Bailey-Brayton Field Friday afternoon. The Cougars (24-28, 10-19 Pac-12) put runners on with one out in the ninth but the Cardinal (39-14, 20-9 Pac) ended the game with a strikeout and groundout.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. – A former Cougar standout on the basketball court and 20-year coaching veteran, Bennie Seltzer returns to Pullman to join Ernie Kent's staff as an assistant men's basketball coach, Kent announced Friday.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State dropped the series-opener with No. 8 Stanford 13-2 at Bailey-Brayton Field Thursday evening. The Cougars (24-27, 10-18 Pac-12) collected 10 hits led by junior Shane Matheny’s 3-for-4 performance, recording his third 3-hit game of the season. WSU also received two-hit games from sophomore shortstop Andres Alvarez, junior Cory Meyer and junior left fielder Blake Clanton. Meyer and Clanton each drove in a run in the ninth. S...More >>
Washington State (24-26, 10-17 Pac-12) hosts No. 8 Stanford (37-14, 18-9 Pac-12) to close out the regular season. The series begins Thursday at 6 p.m., continues Friday at 4 p.m. and wraps up Saturday at 1 p.m., all on the Pac-12 Network.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University will induct six individuals and a team into its Athletic Hall of Fame Sept. 22-23, 2017, Director of Athletics Bill Moos announced Tuesday. The honorees will join the current 210 individuals and teams in the WSU Athletic Hall of Fame. The induction dinner will be held Sept. 22More >>
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Washington State defensive lineman Hercules Mata'afa has been named to the 2017 Lott IMPACT Trophy, The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation announced recently. Named after Pro Football Hall of Fame member, Ronnie Lott...More >>
Former Washington State defensive lineman Robert Barber has been been found not guilty of assault in the second-degree and assault in the fourth-degree after he was connected to a brawl last summer. Barber was charged with second-degree felony assault in February after he allegedly punched a WSU student at a party last July.More >>
