Mariners win third straight, beating Rockies 10-4

DENVER (AP) -- Kyle Seager homered and drove in four runs, Robinson Cano also connected and the Seattle Mariners beat the Colorado Rockies 10-4 on Tuesday.

Jean Segura had four hits and Ariel Miranda (5-2) pitched five solid innings to help the Mariners sweep two games in Denver and pin a rare series loss on Colorado. It was just the Rockies' third loss in 17 series and first since April 24-27 against Washington.

Colorado can even the score when the home-and-home matchup moves to Seattle for two games starting Wednesday.

Ben Gamel, who replaced slugger Nelson Cruz in the second inning, and Guillermo Heredia each had three of Seattle's season-high 19 hits.

The Mariners jumped on Rockies lefty Tyler Anderson (3-5). Seager hit a two-run homer in Seattle's three-run second, and his two-run double in the third helped the Mariners go up 6-0. He finished with three hits.

Colorado scored twice in the fifth, but Cano led off the sixth with his 10th home run.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: Cruz left the game with right calf tightness. ... RHP Felix Hernandez (right shoulder inflammation) threw a bullpen during manager Scott Servais' media availability. Servais said Hernandez was throwing mainly fastballs and changeups, and no breaking balls.

Rockies: Placed RHP Adam Ottavino on the 10-day DL with right shoulder inflammation and recalled RHP Carlos Estevez from Triple-A Albuquerque. Ottavino said the move was to prevent the injury from becoming a longer problem. "The last time I tried to pitch through something, I was out for a month," he said. "The idea is to be out for days." ... C Ryan Hanigan was injured blocking the plate in the seventh inning and was lifted for a pinch hitter in the bottom half.

LEADING MAN

Colorado outfielder and leadoff man Charlie Blackmon was chosen the NL player of the week. Blackmon hit .400 with three home runs and 12 RBIs to help the Rockies go 5-2 last week. He leads the majors in hits (72) and triples (eight), and entered Tuesday tops in RBIs with 46.

UP NEXT

Mariners: LHP James Paxton (3-0, 1.43 ERA) is expected to be activated from the disabled list to start when these two teams meet in Seattle on Wednesday. Paxton has missed four weeks with a left forearm strain.

Rockies: Rookie RHP Antonio Senzatela (7-1, 3.19) is tied for the NL lead in wins after pitching eight shutout innings against St. Louis on Friday night.

