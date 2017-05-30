Sounders eye season-long winning streak at Columbus

The Seattle Sounders will look to continue their winning streak when they travel to take on the Columbus Crew on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. The Sounders are coming off an emotional 1-0 victory Saturday in the Cascadia Cup over the Portland Timbers. They'll now try to do something they haven't done all season: win three straight games.

Loss of Dempsey and Morris

The Sounders will be without two of their best players in Clint Dempsey and Jordan Morris, as both were called into US national team camp for upcoming World Cup Qualifiers. To put this loss into perspective, Dempsey is the leading scorer for the Sounders this season and has as many shots as both Nicolas Lodeiro (2nd in shots) and Jordan Morris (3rd in shots) combined. The Sounders have recently been struggling offensively, only scoring three goals in their last five games and the loss of Dempsey and Morris will only hurt Seattle. The Sounders are coming off back-to-back wins for the first time this season, but are just 1-4-2 on the road.

Columbus Crew

Things are not looking much better for the Columbus Crew, which are coming off a 5-0 loss to Toronto, their worst defeat of the season. Columbus is just one of two teams to lose by five or more goals this season, joining Minnesota United. Columbus will be hosting the Sounders and are currently 4-2-1 at home this season. The Crew will also not be losing any players to the US national team for the World Cup Qualifiers, and despite a few injuries, will have a mostly intact roster come Wednesday.

Standings

The MLS season is nearly a third of the way through and with a lot of soccer left to play, the playoff picture is far from clear. In the MLS, the top six seeds from each conference gain a playoff berth. The Sounders are the reigning MLS Cup champions, but have only amassed 16 points this season, which has them in 8th place in the Western Conference. If the season ended today, the Sounders would miss the playoffs, something they haven't done since they entered the MLS in 2009.

The Columbus Crew are currently in 6th place in the Eastern Conference with 19 points and are looking to make the playoffs this year after missing out in 2016. Columbus began MLS play in 1996 as one of the league's ten charter clubs. Columbus has made the playoffs 13 of its 21 years in the league, including an MLS Cup victory in 2008.

Here's a look at the current MLS standings:

**Standings taken from mlssoccer.com