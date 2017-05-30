Six WSU baseball players receive Pac-12 All-Academic honors, most since 2012

By WSU Athletics

SAN FRANCISCO – Six Washington State baseball student-athletes received Pac-12 Conference All-Academic accolades, conference commissioner Larry Scott announced Tuesday. To be eligible for selection to the academic team, a student-athlete must have a minimum 3.0 overall grade-point average and be a starter or significant contributor.



Redshirt-freshman pitcher Davis Baillie, sophomore pitcher Kevin Calderhead, senior Trenton Dupre, junior third baseman Shane Matheny, sophomore pitcher Caleb McAlister and junior pitcher Ryan Walker all received honorable mention. The six selections are the most since eight did so in 2012.



Baillie earns his first career all-academic honor after producing a 3.24 GPA (Undeclared). The Woodinville, Wash. native posted a 1-0 record in seven appearances. Calderhead earns his first career academic accolade after posting a 3.04 GPA (Undeclared). The Redmond, Wash. native recorded five strikeouts in seven appearances.



Dupre picked up his first career all-academic accolade after posting a 3.34 GPA and graduated with a degree in sport management. The Yakima, Wash. native went 1-1 in 26 appearances, striking out 26 in 36 innings this season. Matheny earns honorable mention for the second straight season after posting a 3.29 GPA while majoring in criminal justice. Matheny led the team with a .309 batting average with three triples and 34 RBI and was second with 16 doubles.



McAlister posted a 3.35 GPA (undeclared) to earn his first career all-academic honor. The Albuquerque, N.M. posted a 1-0 record with a 3.38 ERA and seven strikeouts in seven appearances. Walker earned honorable mention for the second straight season after posting a 3.11 GPA while majoring in criminal justice. The Arlington, Wash. native went 5-5 with one save in 21 appearances, recorded a team-high 59 strikeouts in 66.2 innings this season.