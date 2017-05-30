Six WSU baseball players receive Pac-12 All-Academic honors, mos - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Six WSU baseball players receive Pac-12 All-Academic honors, most since 2012

Courtesy: WSU Athletics Courtesy: WSU Athletics

By WSU Athletics

SAN FRANCISCO – Six Washington State baseball student-athletes received Pac-12 Conference All-Academic accolades, conference commissioner Larry Scott announced Tuesday. To be eligible for selection to the academic team, a student-athlete must have a minimum 3.0 overall grade-point average and be a starter or significant contributor.
 
Redshirt-freshman pitcher Davis Baillie, sophomore pitcher Kevin Calderhead, senior Trenton Dupre, junior third baseman Shane Matheny, sophomore pitcher Caleb McAlister and junior pitcher Ryan Walker all received honorable mention. The six selections are the most since eight did so in 2012.
 
Baillie earns his first career all-academic honor after producing a 3.24 GPA (Undeclared). The Woodinville, Wash. native posted a 1-0 record in seven appearances. Calderhead earns his first career academic accolade after posting a 3.04 GPA (Undeclared). The Redmond, Wash. native recorded five strikeouts in seven appearances.
 
Dupre picked up his first career all-academic accolade after posting a 3.34 GPA and graduated with a degree in sport management. The Yakima, Wash. native went 1-1 in 26 appearances, striking out 26 in 36 innings this season. Matheny earns honorable mention for the second straight season after posting a 3.29 GPA while majoring in criminal justice. Matheny led the team with a .309 batting average with three triples and 34 RBI and was second with 16 doubles.
 
McAlister posted a 3.35 GPA (undeclared) to earn his first career all-academic honor. The Albuquerque, N.M. posted a 1-0 record with a 3.38 ERA and seven strikeouts in seven appearances. Walker earned honorable mention for the second straight season after posting a 3.11 GPA while majoring in criminal justice. The Arlington, Wash. native went 5-5 with one save in 21 appearances, recorded a team-high 59 strikeouts in 66.2 innings this season.

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Six WSU baseball players receive Pac-12 All-Academic honors, most since 2012

    Six WSU baseball players receive Pac-12 All-Academic honors, most since 2012

    Courtesy: WSU AthleticsCourtesy: WSU Athletics

    SAN FRANCISCO – Six Washington State baseball student-athletes received Pac-12 Conference All-Academic accolades, conference commissioner Larry Scott announced Tuesday. To be eligible for selection to the academic team, a student-athlete must have a minimum 3.0 overall grade-point average and be a starter or significant contributor.

    More >>

    SAN FRANCISCO – Six Washington State baseball student-athletes received Pac-12 Conference All-Academic accolades, conference commissioner Larry Scott announced Tuesday. To be eligible for selection to the academic team, a student-athlete must have a minimum 3.0 overall grade-point average and be a starter or significant contributor.

    More >>

  • Lewis-Clark State beats top-seeded Oklahoma City 8-7

    Lewis-Clark State beats top-seeded Oklahoma City 8-7

    Courtesy: NAIA World SeriesCourtesy: NAIA World Series

    LEWISTON, Idaho –Top seed Oklahoma City and No. 5 seed Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) decided to flirt with disaster in their winner’s bracket game at the 61st annual Avista-NAIA World Series on Monday night.

    More >>

    LEWISTON, Idaho –Top seed Oklahoma City and No. 5 seed Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) decided to flirt with disaster in their winner’s bracket game at the 61st annual Avista-NAIA World Series on Monday night.

    More >>

  • Husky softball heading to Women's College World Series

    Husky softball heading to Women's College World Series

    Photo: UW AthleticsPhoto: UW Athletics
    UW Athletics SEATTLE— Sixth seeded Washington punched its ticket to the Women's College World Series with a 2-1 victory over 11th seeded Utah on Sunday at Husky Softball Stadium.
    More >>
    UW Athletics SEATTLE— Sixth seeded Washington punched its ticket to the Women's College World Series with a 2-1 victory over 11th seeded Utah on Sunday at Husky Softball Stadium.
    More >>
    •   

  • Washington St.WSUMore>>

  • Six WSU baseball players receive Pac-12 All-Academic honors, most since 2012

    Six WSU baseball players receive Pac-12 All-Academic honors, most since 2012

    Courtesy: WSU AthleticsCourtesy: WSU Athletics

    SAN FRANCISCO – Six Washington State baseball student-athletes received Pac-12 Conference All-Academic accolades, conference commissioner Larry Scott announced Tuesday. To be eligible for selection to the academic team, a student-athlete must have a minimum 3.0 overall grade-point average and be a starter or significant contributor.

    More >>

    SAN FRANCISCO – Six Washington State baseball student-athletes received Pac-12 Conference All-Academic accolades, conference commissioner Larry Scott announced Tuesday. To be eligible for selection to the academic team, a student-athlete must have a minimum 3.0 overall grade-point average and be a starter or significant contributor.

    More >>

  • Cougars drop season-finale to No. 8 Stanford on Senior Day

    Cougars drop season-finale to No. 8 Stanford on Senior Day

    Photo: WSU AthleticsPhoto: WSU Athletics
    by WSU Athletics PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State dropped a 15-1 decision to No. 8 Stanford in the season-finale in front of a season-high 1,776 fans at Bailey-Brayton Field Saturday afternoon. Prior to the game, WSU recognized senior lefthanded pitcher Trenton Dupre, the only senior on the roster. The Cougars finished the season 24-29 overall and 10-20 in Pac-12 play, recording more overall wins from a year ago including four Pac-12 series wins and a . WSU finished the yea...More >>
    by WSU Athletics PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State dropped a 15-1 decision to No. 8 Stanford in the season-finale in front of a season-high 1,776 fans at Bailey-Brayton Field Saturday afternoon. Prior to the game, WSU recognized senior lefthanded pitcher Trenton Dupre, the only senior on the roster. The Cougars finished the season 24-29 overall and 10-20 in Pac-12 play, recording more overall wins from a year ago including four Pac-12 series wins and a . WSU finished the yea...More >>

  • WSU’s 9th inning rally held off by No. 8 Stanford

    WSU’s 9th inning rally held off by No. 8 Stanford

    Courtesy: WSU AthleticsCourtesy: WSU Athletics

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State put runners on first and second in ninth inning but No. 8 Stanford turned away the rally to post a 5-3 victory at Bailey-Brayton Field Friday afternoon.   The Cougars (24-28, 10-19 Pac-12) put runners on with one out in the ninth but the Cardinal (39-14, 20-9 Pac) ended the game with a strikeout and groundout.

    More >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State put runners on first and second in ninth inning but No. 8 Stanford turned away the rally to post a 5-3 victory at Bailey-Brayton Field Friday afternoon.   The Cougars (24-28, 10-19 Pac-12) put runners on with one out in the ninth but the Cardinal (39-14, 20-9 Pac) ended the game with a strikeout and groundout.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.