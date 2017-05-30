Seahawks' Michael Bennett ranked 46th by NFL Network's Top 100

Defensive lineman Michael Bennett became the third Seattle Seahawks player named to NFL Network's Top 100. Bennett was ranked as the 46th best player in the NFL, which is up 13 spots from his 2016 ranking of 59th. Bennett joins fellow defensive teammate Cliff Avril, who was ranked 56th this year, and receiver Doug Baldwin, who was ranked 88th. Although the rest of the players haven't been released yet, the Seahawks have the most players (eight) in the NFL Network's Top 100 list.

Bennett was a key player last year for the Seahawks, racking up five sacks despite playing only eleven games due to injury. Since leaving Tampa Bay to come to Seattle, Bennett has been one of the most dominant forces in the NFL. During his four seasons in Seattle, he's amassed a total of 155 tackles and 30.5 sacks, including a career high ten sacks in 2015.

Bennett is under contract for the next four years and will make around $11.3 million in 2017, $8.2 million in 2018, $8.7 million in 2019 and $10.2 million in 2020.

Here's the current list of NFL Network's Top 100 List: