Seahawks' Michael Bennett ranked 46th by NFL Network's Top 100

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Courtesy: NFL Network

Defensive lineman Michael Bennett became the third Seattle Seahawks player named to NFL Network's Top 100. Bennett was ranked as the 46th best player in the NFL, which is up 13 spots from his 2016 ranking of 59th. Bennett joins fellow defensive teammate Cliff Avril, who was ranked 56th this year, and receiver Doug Baldwin, who was ranked 88th. Although the rest of the players haven't been released yet, the Seahawks have the most players (eight) in the NFL Network's Top 100 list.

Bennett was a key player last year for the Seahawks, racking up five sacks despite playing only eleven games due to injury. Since leaving Tampa Bay to come to Seattle, Bennett has been one of the most dominant forces in the NFL. During his four seasons in Seattle, he's amassed a total of 155 tackles and 30.5 sacks, including a career high ten sacks in 2015.

Bennett is under contract for the next four years and will make around $11.3 million in 2017, $8.2 million in 2018, $8.7 million in 2019 and $10.2 million in 2020.

Here's the current list of NFL Network's Top 100 List:

41 Devonta Freeman        Falcons
42 Jarvis Landry Dolphins
43 Marshal Yanda Ravens
44 Cam Newton Panthers
45 Larry Fitzgerald Cardinals
46 Michael Bennett Seahawks
47 Trent Williams Redskins
48 Jordy Nelson Packers
49 Jadeveon Clowney Texans
50 Marcus Mariota Titans
51 Andrew Luck Colts
52 Gerald McCoy Buccaneers
53 Amari Cooper Raiders
54 Janoris Jenkins Giants
55 Ndamukong Suh Dolphins
56 Cliff Avril Seahawks
57 Jameis Winston Buccaneers
58 Zack Martin Cowboys
59 Josh Norman Redskins
60 Dez Bryant Cowboys
61 T.Y. Hilton Colts
62 Cameron Wake Dolphins
63 Chris Harris Jr. Broncos
64 Casey Hayward Chargers
65 Jordan Reed Redskins
66 Xavier Rhodes Vikings
67 Greg Olsen Panthers
68 Geno Atkins Bengals
69 Jay Ajayi Dolphins
70 Kirk Cousins Redskins
71 Julian Edelman Patriots
72 Taylor Lewan Titans
73 Philip Rivers Chargers
74 Harrison Smith Vikings
75 Delanie Walker Titans
76 Justin Houston Chiefs
77 Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Packers
78 Brian Orakpo Titans
79 Sean Lee Cowboys
80 LeGarrette Blount Patriots
81 Alex Smith Chiefs
82 Clay Matthews Packers
83 Calais Campbell Jaguars
84 Mike Daniels Packers
85 Chandler Jones Cardinals
86 Jurrell Casey Titans
87 Travis Frederick Cowboys
88 Doug Baldwin Seahawks
89 Thomas Davis Panthers
90 Malcolm Jenkins Eagles
91 Lorenzo Alexander Bills
92 Everson Griffen Vikings
93 Brandon Graham Eagles
94 Dont'a Hightower Patriots
95 Kelechi Osemele Raiders
96 Damon Harrison Giants
97 David DeCastro Steelers
98 Adrian Peterson Saints
99 Malcolm Butler Patriots
100  Joey Bosa Chargers

