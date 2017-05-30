Seahawks' Michael Bennett ranked 46th by NFL Network's Top 100

DENVER (AP) -- Kyle Seager homered and drove in four runs, Robinson Cano also connected and the Seattle Mariners beat the Colorado Rockies 10-4 on Tuesday. Jean Segura had four hits and Ariel Miranda (5-2) pitched five solid innings to help the Mariners sweep two games in DenverMore >>
The Seattle Sounders will look to continue their winning streak when they travel to take on the Columbus Crew on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. The Sounders are coming off an emotional 1-0 victory in the Cascadia Cup over the Portland Timbers.More >>
Defensive lineman Michael Bennett became the third Seattle Seahawks player named to NFL Network's Top 100. Bennett was ranked as the 46th best player in the NFL, which is up from his 2016 ranking of 59th. Bennett joins fellow defensive teammate Cliff Avril, who was ranked 56th, and receiver Doug Baldwin, who was ranked 88th.More >>
DENVER -- Sam Gaviglio's experience in the minor leagues helped him get his first win in the majors. Gaviglio pitched into the sixth inning to get his first career victory, and the Seattle Mariners used six relievers to beat the Colorado Rockies 6-5 on Monday.More >>
BOSTON (AP) -- The Red Sox scored runs in bunches in tallying four consecutive victories. They leaned on pitching and defense to earn their latest. Eduardo Rodriguez pitched six scoreless innings and the Red Sox took advantage of a sloppy performance by the Seattle Mariners for their season-high fifth straight win, 3-0 on Friday night.More >>
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Nelson Cruz greeted reliever Jacob Turner with a go-ahead, three-run homer in the sixth inning, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Washington Nationals 4-2 Thursday to stop a five-game losing streak.More >>
The New Orleans Saints opened Organized Team Activities this week, and early Thursday — two days after the passing of Seahawks Legend Cortez Kennedy — the team unveiled a decal on their gold helmets to honor the Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive tackle. On Twitter, the Saints announced they will sport a large No. 96 — Kennedy’s jersey numberMore >>
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Anthony Rendon hit a three-run homer for his eighth of the season, Tanner Roark allowed a run over seven innings and the Washington Nationals defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-1 on Wednesday night.
Defensive lineman Michael Bennett became the third Seattle Seahawks player named to NFL Network's Top 100. Bennett was ranked as the 46th best player in the NFL, which is up from his 2016 ranking of 59th. Bennett joins fellow defensive teammate Cliff Avril, who was ranked 56th, and receiver Doug Baldwin, who was ranked 88th.More >>
The New Orleans Saints opened Organized Team Activities this week, and early Thursday — two days after the passing of Seahawks Legend Cortez Kennedy — the team unveiled a decal on their gold helmets to honor the Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive tackle. On Twitter, the Saints announced they will sport a large No. 96 — Kennedy’s jersey numberMore >>
The Seattle Seahawks are expected to meet with Colin Kaepernick on Wenesday as a possible backup to quarterback Russell Wilson, according to a report from NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.More >>
The Seattle Seahawks family has lost one of its most beloved individuals and proudest icons. Cortez Kennedy, the Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive tackle who spent all 11 of his NFL seasons in Seattle, died Tuesday. He was 48. "Cortez Kennedy has been a pillar of the Seahawks franchise since joining the team as a rookie in 1990...More >>
The Seahawks welcomed to Seattle last week a rookie class that included 11 draft picks and eight undrafted free agents, a group that took part in a rookie minicamp last weekend. Now that rookies have joined the team and free agency has for the most part wound down...More >>
Running back Eddie Lacy earned a nice bonus of $55,000 from the Seattle Seahawks for weighing under 255 pounds. Lacy's contract has seven weigh in bonus worth a total of $385,000 as a part of his contract. Eddie Lacy only weighed 237 pounds when he came out of Alabama in 2013 and...More >>
The Seahawks signed receiver Speedy Noil and fullback Kyle Coleman Monday, both of whom participated in last weekend’s rookie minicamp as tryout players. Quarterback Skyler Howard and fullback Brandon Cottom were waived to make room on the 90-man roster. Noil, who went undrafted out of Texas A&M, led the Aggies in all-purpose yardage as a freshmanMore >>
Below, take a look at the Seattle Seahawks' 2017 rookie minicamp roster. It includes 68 total players, including the team's 11 draft picks, eight players who were signed as undrafted rookie free agents, eight other Seahawks with rookie minicamp eligibility, and 41 tryout players, including a few who have spent time on Seattle's roster in the past. No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. College Hometown 1 ...More >>
Seattle Seahawks' wide receiver Doug Baldwin has been ranked 88th in NFL Network's list of the top 100 NFL football players. Last season, Doug Baldwin posted a career high 1,128 receiving yards and 94 catches in route to help the Seahawks capture the NFC West title with an 10-5-1 record. Baldwin also was the Seahawks' leading receiver in catches, targets, receiving yards and touchdown catches. This year Baldwin is down 16 spots from 2016 when he was ranked 72nd..More >>
While the Seahawks did not draft a quarterback over the weekend, they are, as expected, adding depth to that position group, starting with the signing of Jake Heaps, a local product who spent time with Seattle last year. Heaps, who was a standout at Skyline High School, spent training camp and the preseason with the Seahawks in 2016.More >>
