Husky softball heading to Women's College World Series

SEATTLE— Sixth seeded Washington punched its ticket to the Women's College World Series with a 2-1 victory over 11th seeded Utah on Sunday at Husky Softball Stadium.

Taran Alvelo (32-7) earned the win, striking out three batters in the Huskies' final game on Montlake.

Washington had three hits on the night, two from Kirstyn Thomas and one from Ali Aguilar.

The first run of the game came off a wild pitch thrown from Utah's starting pitcher, Katie Donovan (18-9). The throw allowed Aguilar to score from third, after previously reaching on a single.

The second inning brought in another run for Washington. Trysten Melhart led-off by drawing a walk and advanced to second on a single from Thomas. Kelly Burdick laid down a sacrifice bunt advancing both runners into scoring position and Aguilar lifted a sacrifice fly to right, plating Melhart to extend Washington's lead to 2-0.

Utah scored their only run of the game in the fifth inning after on a one-out sacrifice fly to right field by Anissa Urtez.

Utah (37-16) had some chances, but left eight on base, including four in scoring position.

Washington will advance to the Women's College World Series for the 12th time beginning Thursday, June 1. Washington will face Oregon (52-6), who previously won their Super Regional in Eugene, Ore. Game time and television information will be determined.

