Cougars drop season-finale to No. 8 Stanford on Senior Day

Photo: WSU Athletics Photo: WSU Athletics

by WSU Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State dropped a 15-1 decision to No. 8 Stanford in the season-finale in front of a season-high 1,776 fans at Bailey-Brayton Field Saturday afternoon. Prior to the game, WSU recognized senior lefthanded pitcher Trenton Dupre, the only senior on the roster.

The Cougars finished the season 24-29 overall and 10-20 in Pac-12 play, recording more overall wins from a year ago including four Pac-12 series wins and a . WSU finished the year with 105 doubles, the most since 2012 (108) and had six players record 10+ doubles, matching the six that reached that mark in 2010. Freshman second baseman, junior third baseman Shane Matheny and freshman catcher Cal Waterman each recorded two hits while junior designated hitter Cory Meyer drove in a run with a double.

Stanford improved to 40-14 overall and 21-9 in Pac-12 play after scoring four in the first inning and saw starting pitcher Chris Castellanos allow one run on eight hits in eight innings.

The Cardinal jumped out to an early lead with four runs in the first inning after a pair of doubles and a 3-run home run, all with two outs. Stanford added two more in the fourth inning after a walk, a triple and a sacrifice fly to push the lead to 6-0.

Washington State answered back with a run in the bottom of the fourth. Junior first baseman James Rudkin lined a one-out single to right field and one batter later, Meyer blooped a double into right field that scored Rudkin from first with two outs.

Cardinal starting pitcher Chris Castellanos worked around the run in the fourth and kept the Cougars off balance the rest of the way. The Stanford offense pulled away with six runs in the eighth and three more in the ninth.

WSU junior reliever Ryan Walker struck out six and allowed just one earned run in 3.1 innings. Junior starter Cody Anderson took the loss after allowing six runs in four innings, striking out two along the way.

