Cougars Drop Series-Opener to No. 8 Stanford

Photo: WSU Athletics Photo: WSU Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State dropped the series-opener with No. 8 Stanford 13-2 at Bailey-Brayton Field Thursday evening.

The Cougars (24-27, 10-18 Pac-12) collected 10 hits led by junior Shane Matheny’s 3-for-4 performance, recording his third 3-hit game of the season. WSU also received two-hit games from sophomore shortstop Andres Alvarez, junior Cory Meyer and junior left fielder Blake Clanton. Meyer and Clanton each drove in a run in the ninth.

Stanford improved to 38-14 overall and 19-9 in the Pac-12 after collecting 15 hits and jumped out to a 7-0 lead with two runs in the first and five more in the second. Cardinal starter Kris Bubic earned the win with seven scoreless innings, striking out six and scattered seven hits.

Stanford used three hits and a walk to score twice in the first inning and followed with five runs on four hits in the second inning. Cougar freshman reliever Issac Mullins pitched scoreless third and fourth innings, striking out one along the way. The Cardinal pulled way with four more in the fifth to back Bubic who kept the Cougars off balance all evening, receiving three double plays along the way.

Washington State got on the board in the ninth after Matheny led off the inning with a long double to right field. Two batters later, Meyer pulled a pitch to deep to left centerfield, short-hopping the wall for a double, scoring Matheny. Clanton followed with a line drive single up the middle to score Meyer.

The series continues Friday at 4 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network.

