7-foot graduate transfer Benas Griciunas to play for Eagles

PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State dropped the series-opener with No. 8 Stanford 13-2 at Bailey-Brayton Field Thursday evening. The Cougars (24-27, 10-18 Pac-12) collected 10 hits led by junior Shane Matheny’s 3-for-4 performance, recording his third 3-hit game of the season. WSU also received two-hit games from sophomore shortstop Andres Alvarez, junior Cory Meyer and junior left fielder Blake Clanton. Meyer and Clanton each drove in a run in the ninth. S...More >>
STOCKTON, Calif.—It took a few innings, but the Bulldog offense hit top gear Thursday afternoon, propelling the top-seeded Gonzaga baseball team past fourth-seed Saint Mary’s 11-3 and into the winners’ bracket of the West Coast Conference Championships at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton, Calif. Saint Mary’s scored the game’s first runs, scoring twice in the top of the third off atypical wildness from GU starter Eli Morgan. Afte...More >>
Seven-foot center Benas Griciunas from UNC Charlotte will spend his senior season as a graduate transfer at Eastern Washington University and play for Shantay Legans, the new EWU head men's basketball coach announced Thursday (May 25).More >>
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Northern Arizona women's basketball head coach Loree Payne completed her staff on Wednesday with former Gonzaga standout Vivian Frieson announced as assistant coach. "We're very excited to add Vivian to our coaching staff," Payne said. "The culture that she has been around playing at GonzagaMore >>
SEATTLE - Husky Ballpark will be abuzz starting Thursday as the Huskies have a big weekend in store for the final home series of the year. On the field, UW (26-25, 12-15 Pac-12) hosts USC (20-32, 7-20) in an important series, starting ThursdayMore >>
This is the second time the Zags have been the championship’s top seed, also taking No. 1 in the very first tournament in 2013...Gonzaga has reached Banner Island Ballpark four times in the competition’s five-year history...Gonzaga and BYU are the only two schools to qualify for four WCC tournaments.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Johnathan Williams will return to Gonzaga for his senior season after initially submitting his name into the NBA Draft without hiring an agent. By not signing with an agent, Williams retained his collegiate eligibility to keep the option to return to Gonzaga in 2017-18. A key player in last season’s run to the national championship game.More >>
MOSCOW, Idaho – After working out with a handful of NBA teams, junior guard Victor Sanders has elected to return to Idaho for his senior season in 2017-18. He led the Vandals with 20.9 points per game a season ago, helping Idaho to a Big Sky Tournament Semifinal appearance and a first round win in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament.More >>
Washington State (24-26, 10-17 Pac-12) hosts No. 8 Stanford (37-14, 18-9 Pac-12) to close out the regular season. The series begins Thursday at 6 p.m., continues Friday at 4 p.m. and wraps up Saturday at 1 p.m., all on the Pac-12 Network.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University will induct six individuals and a team into its Athletic Hall of Fame Sept. 22-23, 2017, Director of Athletics Bill Moos announced Tuesday. The honorees will join the current 210 individuals and teams in the WSU Athletic Hall of Fame. The induction dinner will be held Sept. 22More >>
Seven-foot center Benas Griciunas from UNC Charlotte will spend his senior season as a graduate transfer at Eastern Washington University and play for Shantay Legans, the new EWU head men's basketball coach announced Thursday (May 25).More >>
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Bracket – PDF | Schedule) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the seeds and bracket for the 2017 Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series, hosted by Lewis-Clark State (Idaho).More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga's athletic programs continued to thrive in the latest release of the Academic Progress Rate by the NCAA on Wednesday with seven teams earning a perfect 1,000 score and all GU teams combining for a 997 mark. That mark is tied for the second-best combined average for any school in the nation, behind only the Ivy League's Dartmouth.More >>
With seven years of NCAA Division I basketball experience, Nick Booker has been hired as the associate head coach on the staff of new Eastern Washington University men's basketball head coach Shantay Legans. Booker spent the 2016-17 season at his alma mater, Davidson College, as director of basketball operations. The previous six seasons he was at UC Irvine in California, including the last five as an assistant coach. As a player and coach, he has been...More >>
The Los Angeles Rams spent three of their first four picks in this year's NFL Draft on offensive skill positions -- two receivers and a tight end. Among those players was Eastern Washington University graduate Cooper Kupp. The record-breaking wide receiver was drafted 69th overall in the third round by the Rams. Will the Rams' commitment to upgrading their offense help the team, and where does Kupp fall into that mix?More >>
The first set of spring practices for Aaron Best as a head coach had a memorable ending he won't soon forget. But the progress and improvement of his Eastern Washington University football team was first and foremost on his mind when the Eagles wrapped-up four weeks of spring practices last week with a competitive Red-White Spring Game.More >>
Marking the fifth time in school history a quartet of players have joined National Football League teams in the same year, Eastern Washington University All-America wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Shaq Hill are expected to join a pair of Eagle draftees at NFL mini-camps starting May 12.More >>
Samson Ebukam is going to get the opportunity of a lifetime too. And with the same team. The former Eastern Washington University All-America defensive end joined wide receiver Cooper Kupp as the highest-drafted duo in school history when the Los Angeles Rams picked him in the fourth round with the 125th pick overall.More >>
Washington State's record-setting wide receiver Gabe Marks was the biggest of many local names which weren't called in the 2017 NFL Draft. In the few hours after the draft concluded, several Inland Northwest standouts quickly found NFL homes as undrafted free agents.More >>
All-America quarterback Gage Gubrud had a customary big day, but Brandon Montgomery had an even bigger one. The backup Eagle cornerback returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown and had a 47-yard fumble return to set up another score and spark the Red to a 24-17 victory over the White in Saturday's (April 29) Red-White Game.More >>
