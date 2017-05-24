Huskies host USC for final regular season series

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Northern Arizona women's basketball head coach Loree Payne completed her staff on Wednesday with former Gonzaga standout Vivian Frieson announced as assistant coach. "We're very excited to add Vivian to our coaching staff," Payne said. "The culture that she has been around playing at GonzagaMore >>
SEATTLE - Husky Ballpark will be abuzz starting Thursday as the Huskies have a big weekend in store for the final home series of the year. On the field, UW (26-25, 12-15 Pac-12) hosts USC (20-32, 7-20) in an important series, starting ThursdayMore >>
This is the second time the Zags have been the championship’s top seed, also taking No. 1 in the very first tournament in 2013...Gonzaga has reached Banner Island Ballpark four times in the competition’s five-year history...Gonzaga and BYU are the only two schools to qualify for four WCC tournaments.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Johnathan Williams will return to Gonzaga for his senior season after initially submitting his name into the NBA Draft without hiring an agent. By not signing with an agent, Williams retained his collegiate eligibility to keep the option to return to Gonzaga in 2017-18. A key player in last season’s run to the national championship game.More >>
MOSCOW, Idaho – After working out with a handful of NBA teams, junior guard Victor Sanders has elected to return to Idaho for his senior season in 2017-18. He led the Vandals with 20.9 points per game a season ago, helping Idaho to a Big Sky Tournament Semifinal appearance and a first round win in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament.More >>
Washington State (24-26, 10-17 Pac-12) hosts No. 8 Stanford (37-14, 18-9 Pac-12) to close out the regular season. The series begins Thursday at 6 p.m., continues Friday at 4 p.m. and wraps up Saturday at 1 p.m., all on the Pac-12 Network.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University will induct six individuals and a team into its Athletic Hall of Fame Sept. 22-23, 2017, Director of Athletics Bill Moos announced Tuesday. The honorees will join the current 210 individuals and teams in the WSU Athletic Hall of Fame. The induction dinner will be held Sept. 22More >>
SAN BRUNO, Calif.—Gonzaga head coach Mark Machtolf was named West Coast Conference Coach of the Year Tuesday, and six Bulldog players received All-WCC recognition, including ace Eli Morgan who was named First Team All-Conference in a vote by the league’s 10 head coaches. Machtolf received his third WCC Coach of the Year awardMore >>
FRESNO, Calif.—The Gonzaga baseball team played one final regular season game Monday night, falling 9-2 to Fresno State at Pete Beiden Field at Bob Bennett Stadium in Fresno. The Fresno State Bulldogs took an early lead, scoring two in the first inning after loading the bases...More >>
The Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team has agreed to a home-and-home series against the Creighton Bluejays starting next season, according to The Spokesman-Review.More >>
SEATTLE - Husky Ballpark will be abuzz starting Thursday as the Huskies have a big weekend in store for the final home series of the year. On the field, UW (26-25, 12-15 Pac-12) hosts USC (20-32, 7-20) in an important series, starting ThursdayMore >>
Former Washington Huskies basketball player Isaiah Thomas has made the 2016-17 All-NBA team, his first of his career. Thomas joins Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Rudy Gobert, and Stephen Curry as the selections for this year's All-NBA second team. Thomas was third in the NBA this season averaging 28.9 points per gameMore >>
SEATTLE -- The No. 8-ranked University of Washington softball team will be the No. 6 overall seed for the 2017 NCAA Tournament and will host an opening round regional for the 11th time in program history, as announced by the NCAA on Sunday on ESPN2. Washington (43-11) is one of 16 schools to host a four-team NCAA Regional tournament with contests running Friday...More >>
SEATTLE – Junior Noah Bremer threw a one-hit, complete-game shutout and his offense scored three times in the first inning as Washington beat Arizona State, 4-0, Friday night at Husky Ballpark. The only base runners Bremer allowed were a fourth inning, one-out single by Andrew Snow and a walk in the eighth inning to Zach Cerbo. Bremer stuck out 10 Sun Devils' hitters and threw 115 pitches in recording his first shutout – his third complete game &nd...More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga's athletic programs continued to thrive in the latest release of the Academic Progress Rate by the NCAA on Wednesday with seven teams earning a perfect 1,000 score and all GU teams combining for a 997 mark. That mark is tied for the second-best combined average for any school in the nation, behind only the Ivy League's Dartmouth.More >>
SEATTLE – Seattle U beat Washington, 7-5, Tuesday night at Husky Ballpark to claim the yearly city battle between the two schools. The Huskies (24-21) scored four times in the eighth inning to make things close but could not complete the late rally. Tyler Oldenburg (3-1) allowed one run over five innings to pick up the win and shortstop Griffin Andreychuck drove in three runs for the Redhawks (17-28-1) on a pair of doubles. Washingto...More >>
SEATTLE – Willie MacIver hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth and two batters later, freshman Nick Kahle provided some insurance with a two-run home run as Washington broke a 2-2 tie and went on to beat visiting California, 5-2, in the first game of the series Friday night at Husky Ballpark.More >>
SEATTLE – Longtime University of Washington football and men's basketball play-by-play radio broadcaster Bob Rondeau will retire following the conclusion of the 2017 Husky football season, his 37th with the Huskies. Rondeau informed department officials of his decision earlier this month.More >>
Washington Huskies' guard Kelsey Plum has been selected as the number one overall draft pick in the 2017 WNBA draft by the San Antonio Stars. Plum becomes the first Husky, man or woman, to get drafted number one overall and is the first Husky woman to get drafted in the first round. This season, Plum broke the NCAA women's all-time scoring record (3,527 points)More >>
WHEREAS, The 2016 college football season was the Year of the Receiver in the state of Washington with an unprecedented level of talent and accomplishment among wide receivers at Washington's NCAA 4 Division I schools; and WHEREAS, This group of superstars is on its way to a big future in professional football beginning with the upcoming NFL draft; andMore >>
