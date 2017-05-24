Huskies host USC for final regular season series

By Washington Athletics

SEATTLE - Husky Ballpark will be abuzz starting Thursday as the Huskies have a big weekend in store for the final home series of the year. On the field, UW (26-25, 12-15 Pac-12) hosts USC (20-32, 7-20) in an important series, starting Thursday and running through Saturday. After being swept at Stanford last weekend, the Huskies need to return the favor against the Trojans to keep their post-season hopes afloat.



There will be several giveaways this weekend, starting with game two on Friday. The first 250 fans to enter the ballpark will receive a Tim Lincecum #14 Shirsey (shirt/jersey). Saturday's home finale will be Senior Day and Fan Appreciation. The first 500 fans will get a Starbucks mug.



The three-game series this weekend will be televised on the Pac-12 Network, with Roxy Bernstein and Scott Erickson calling all the action. Constant game updates will be tweeted @UW_Baseball and fans can follow live stats and watch live online by clicking links available at GoHuskies.com.



SERIES HISTORY VS. USC

USC holds the series advantage over Washington 38-34, but the Huskies have won four of the last five series to close the gap. UW has won 11 of the last 15 games and 8 of 11, against USC. The Huskies took last season's series in LA, 2-1, while USC's last series win came in 2015 in Seattle. In 2016, the Huskies bounced back from the series opening loss to defeat the Trojans 7-3 and 6-0. The two teams first met back in 1959 to open this pretty evenly matched series. On the hill, Noah Bremer is 1-1 against USC. Last year, he took the loss going 6 innings, allowing 8 hits and 4 earned runs. As a freshman, Bremer went 6 innings, allowed 4 hits and an earned run in a 5-1 win.



TEAM NOTES:

• Senior Day: The Huskies will honor seven players as part of senior ceremonies on Saturday. Pitcher Henry Baker, infielder Josh Cushing, outfielder MJ Hubbs, outfielder Kyle London, first baseman Gage Matuszak, outfielder Jack Meggs and first baseman John Naff will all be honored at 3:40 p.m. (4 p.m. first pitch).

• Post-Season Watch: The Huskies only dropped one spot in the RPI from 66 to 67 after getting swept last week at Stanford. This week, they host No. 135 USC, so chances are the Huskies will not move up too far, even with wins.

• Close Games: The Huskies are accustomed to playing close games. While 11 of the Huskies' 26 wins have been by four or more runs, only three of their losses have come by that same set of standards. UW has 11 one-run losses, 6 by two runs and 5 by three runs. Conversely, the Huskies have seven one-run wins, one by two runs and seven wins by three runs.

• Defense Still Strong: The Huskies enter the weekend tied for the second fewest errors in the nation with 32 and are 3rd nationally with a .983 fielding percentage.



INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

• Jack Meggs is 4th all-time in UW history with 209 career games played, while Kyle London is tied for 10th with 187. They have combined for the 3rd most games by classmates, trailing Kyle Larsen (225) & Taylor Johnson (187) who played in 412 from 2002-05 and Jeb Best (200) and Tom Riley (200), who played in 400 from 1978-81.

•Noah Bremer is approaching some of UW's most prestigious pitching records. He has 198 strikeouts and needs two more to become the 6th Husky to reach 200 in their career. He also has 278 innings under his belt and needs 5.2 more to pass Jeff Carlsen for 3rd most in team history. Complete lists are on page 12.

• Greg Minier has made 30 appearances on the mound, tied for 10th most in UW single-season history. In two years he has pitched in 64 games, one shy of entering UW's all-time top-10 list.

• Senior Kyle London has established himself as one of the best outfielder defenders in the Pac-12. For his career, he has a .995 fielding percentage and has committed one error in 187 chances. He picked up his 10th career outfield assist last week at Stanford.

• Joey Morgan is one of 15 semifinalist for the Johnny Bench Award, an honor that goes out to the nation's top catcher.

