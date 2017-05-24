Report: Seattle Seahawks to meet with quarterback Colin Kaepernick

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Anthony Rendon hit a three-run homer for his eighth of the season, Tanner Roark allowed a run over seven innings and the Washington Nationals defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-1 on Wednesday night.
The Seattle Seahawks are expected to meet with Colin Kaepernick on Wenesday as a possible backup to quarterback Russell Wilson, according to a report from NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.More >>
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Anthony Rendon homered twice and drove in five runs, Joe Ross returned from the minors to allow one run over a career high-tying eight innings, and the Washington Nationals routed the Seattle Mariners 10-1 on Tuesday night. Bryce Harper added his 14th homer and Jayson Werth hit his seventhMore >>
The Seattle Mariners activated 34-year-old Robinson Cano off the disabled list on Tuesday. Cano was placed on the 10-day disabled list after he strained his right quad. The Mariners have lost eight of their last eleven games since Cano last played on May 10th. In their last eleven games without Cano, the Mariners have scored just 30 runs and have just hit .203 as a team.More >>
The Seattle Seahawks family has lost one of its most beloved individuals and proudest icons. Cortez Kennedy, the Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive tackle who spent all 11 of his NFL seasons in Seattle, died Tuesday. He was 48. "Cortez Kennedy has been a pillar of the Seahawks franchise since joining the team as a rookie in 1990...More >>
The Seahawks welcomed to Seattle last week a rookie class that included 11 draft picks and eight undrafted free agents, a group that took part in a rookie minicamp last weekend. Now that rookies have joined the team and free agency has for the most part wound down...More >>
Just over three weeks ago the NFL draft concluded with only one Montana being selected in the seven round draft, and he wasn't a member of the Cats or the Griz. Former Billings West star Dylan Donahue was chosen with the 181st overall pick in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the New York Jets.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- The Chicago White Sox offense staked Derek Holland to big lead before he took the mound, and Holland shut down the Seattle Mariners.More >>
Hi, my name is Sam Adams... and I'm a baseball strataholic. Ever since I was in middle school, I was obsessed with baseball strategy games. My first foray came with the board game "Strat-o-matic Baseball," before I graduated to the PC universe with "Tony LaRussa Baseball." I loved constructing a super team of baseball players long before LeBron and Curry were building their super teams in the NBA.More >>
The Seattle Seahawks are expected to meet with Colin Kaepernick on Wenesday as a possible backup to quarterback Russell Wilson, according to a report from NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.More >>
The Seattle Seahawks family has lost one of its most beloved individuals and proudest icons. Cortez Kennedy, the Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive tackle who spent all 11 of his NFL seasons in Seattle, died Tuesday. He was 48. "Cortez Kennedy has been a pillar of the Seahawks franchise since joining the team as a rookie in 1990...More >>
The Seahawks welcomed to Seattle last week a rookie class that included 11 draft picks and eight undrafted free agents, a group that took part in a rookie minicamp last weekend. Now that rookies have joined the team and free agency has for the most part wound down...More >>
Running back Eddie Lacy earned a nice bonus of $55,000 from the Seattle Seahawks for weighing under 255 pounds. Lacy's contract has seven weigh in bonus worth a total of $385,000 as a part of his contract. Eddie Lacy only weighed 237 pounds when he came out of Alabama in 2013 and...More >>
The Seahawks signed receiver Speedy Noil and fullback Kyle Coleman Monday, both of whom participated in last weekend’s rookie minicamp as tryout players. Quarterback Skyler Howard and fullback Brandon Cottom were waived to make room on the 90-man roster. Noil, who went undrafted out of Texas A&M, led the Aggies in all-purpose yardage as a freshmanMore >>
Below, take a look at the Seattle Seahawks' 2017 rookie minicamp roster. It includes 68 total players, including the team's 11 draft picks, eight players who were signed as undrafted rookie free agents, eight other Seahawks with rookie minicamp eligibility, and 41 tryout players, including a few who have spent time on Seattle's roster in the past. No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. College Hometown 1 ...More >>
Seattle Seahawks' wide receiver Doug Baldwin has been ranked 88th in NFL Network's list of the top 100 NFL football players. Last season, Doug Baldwin posted a career high 1,128 receiving yards and 94 catches in route to help the Seahawks capture the NFC West title with an 10-5-1 record. Baldwin also was the Seahawks' leading receiver in catches, targets, receiving yards and touchdown catches. This year Baldwin is down 16 spots from 2016 when he was ranked 72nd..More >>
While the Seahawks did not draft a quarterback over the weekend, they are, as expected, adding depth to that position group, starting with the signing of Jake Heaps, a local product who spent time with Seattle last year. Heaps, who was a standout at Skyline High School, spent training camp and the preseason with the Seahawks in 2016.More >>
The Seahawks used their second pick in the second round to add to their offensive line, selecting Louisiana State offensive lineman Ethan Pocic. Pocic, who was named first-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America, was a three-year starter for the Tigers, primarily at center though he also has experience at right guard and right tackle. He was also named a second-team All-American by Walter Camp, the Sporting News and the American Foo...More >>
RENTON — With their first selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks selected defensive end Malik McDowell from Michigan State University. McDowell is the Seahawks’ first draft pick after the team traded back twice in the first round on Day 1. Seattle first completed a trade with Atlanta and moved back from the No. 26 overall pick to the No. 31 pick, then completed a deal with San Francisco to move from 31 to 34. On Day 2, Seattl...More >>
