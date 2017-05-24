Report: Seattle Seahawks to meet with quarterback Colin Kaepernick

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to meet with Colin Kaepernick on Wenesday as a possible backup to quarterback Russell Wilson, according to a report from NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

Head coach Pete Carroll said last week that the Seahawks are looking at both Colin Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III as possible options to backup starting quarterback Russel Wilson. This is the first workout Kaepernick has received this season after receiving criticism for kneeling in protest during the national anthem.

The 29-year-old quarterback has spent the last six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. Kaepernick lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2013, but came up short against the Baltimore Ravens. During the 2013 season, Kaepernick threw for career high 21 touchdowns in route to 12-4 record.

The current backup quarterback for the Seahawks is Trevone Boykin, who only played in five regular season games last year. Trevone Boykin was arrested in March on misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and public intoxication after a car in which he was a passenger struck pedestrians and then a night club, injuring eight people.

NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 53 players before the regular season begins.