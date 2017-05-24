Report: Seattle Seahawks to meet with quarterback Colin Kaeperni - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Report: Seattle Seahawks to meet with quarterback Colin Kaepernick

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Connect
Courtesy: San Francisco 49ers Courtesy: San Francisco 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to meet with Colin Kaepernick on Wenesday as a possible backup to quarterback Russell Wilson, according to a report from NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. 

Head coach Pete Carroll said last week that the Seahawks are looking at both Colin Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III as possible options to backup starting quarterback Russel Wilson. This is the first workout Kaepernick has received this season after receiving criticism for kneeling in protest during the national anthem.

The 29-year-old quarterback has spent the last six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. Kaepernick lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2013, but came up short against the Baltimore Ravens. During the 2013 season, Kaepernick threw for career high 21 touchdowns in route to 12-4 record.

The current backup quarterback for the Seahawks is Trevone Boykin, who only played in five regular season games last year. Trevone Boykin was arrested in March on misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and public intoxication after a car in which he was a passenger struck pedestrians and then a night club, injuring eight people.

NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 53 players before the regular season begins.

  • Pro SportsProMore>>

  • Mariners drop 5th straight game falling to nationals 5-1

    Mariners drop 5th straight game falling to nationals 5-1

    The Mariners have gotten outscored 41-5 in their last five gamesThe Mariners have gotten outscored 41-5 in their last five games

    WASHINGTON (AP) -- Anthony Rendon hit a three-run homer for his eighth of the season, Tanner Roark allowed a run over seven innings and the Washington Nationals defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-1 on Wednesday night.
     

    More >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) -- Anthony Rendon hit a three-run homer for his eighth of the season, Tanner Roark allowed a run over seven innings and the Washington Nationals defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-1 on Wednesday night.
     

    More >>

  • Report: Seattle Seahawks to meet with quarterback Colin Kaepernick

    Report: Seattle Seahawks to meet with quarterback Colin Kaepernick

    Courtesy: San Francisco 49ersCourtesy: San Francisco 49ers

    The Seattle Seahawks are expected to meet with Colin Kaepernick on Wenesday as a possible backup to quarterback Russell Wilson, according to a report from NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. 

    More >>

    The Seattle Seahawks are expected to meet with Colin Kaepernick on Wenesday as a possible backup to quarterback Russell Wilson, according to a report from NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. 

    More >>

  • Mariners give up 15 hits in a 10-1 loss to the Nationals

    Mariners give up 15 hits in a 10-1 loss to the Nationals

    Mariners lose their 4th straight gameMariners lose their 4th straight game

    WASHINGTON (AP) -- Anthony Rendon homered twice and drove in five runs, Joe Ross returned from the minors to allow one run over a career high-tying eight innings, and the Washington Nationals routed the Seattle Mariners 10-1 on Tuesday night. Bryce Harper added his 14th homer and Jayson Werth hit his seventh

    More >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) -- Anthony Rendon homered twice and drove in five runs, Joe Ross returned from the minors to allow one run over a career high-tying eight innings, and the Washington Nationals routed the Seattle Mariners 10-1 on Tuesday night. Bryce Harper added his 14th homer and Jayson Werth hit his seventh

    More >>
    •   

  • Seattle SeahawksMore>>

  • Report: Seattle Seahawks to meet with quarterback Colin Kaepernick

    Report: Seattle Seahawks to meet with quarterback Colin Kaepernick

    Courtesy: San Francisco 49ersCourtesy: San Francisco 49ers

    The Seattle Seahawks are expected to meet with Colin Kaepernick on Wenesday as a possible backup to quarterback Russell Wilson, according to a report from NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. 

    More >>

    The Seattle Seahawks are expected to meet with Colin Kaepernick on Wenesday as a possible backup to quarterback Russell Wilson, according to a report from NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. 

    More >>

  • Seahawks remember hall of fame defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy

    Seahawks remember hall of fame defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy

    Courtesy: Seattle SeahawksCourtesy: Seattle Seahawks

    The Seattle Seahawks family has lost one of its most beloved individuals and proudest icons. Cortez Kennedy, the Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive tackle who spent all 11 of his NFL seasons in Seattle, died Tuesday. He was 48. "Cortez Kennedy has been a pillar of the Seahawks franchise since joining the team as a rookie in 1990...

    More >>

    The Seattle Seahawks family has lost one of its most beloved individuals and proudest icons. Cortez Kennedy, the Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive tackle who spent all 11 of his NFL seasons in Seattle, died Tuesday. He was 48. "Cortez Kennedy has been a pillar of the Seahawks franchise since joining the team as a rookie in 1990...

    More >>

  • Seahawks' roster status after rookie minicamp

    Seahawks' roster status after rookie minicamp

    Courtesy: Seattle SeahawksCourtesy: Seattle Seahawks

    The Seahawks welcomed to Seattle last week a rookie class that included 11 draft picks and eight undrafted free agents, a group that took part in a rookie minicamp last weekend. Now that rookies have joined the team and free agency has for the most part wound down...

    More >>

    The Seahawks welcomed to Seattle last week a rookie class that included 11 draft picks and eight undrafted free agents, a group that took part in a rookie minicamp last weekend. Now that rookies have joined the team and free agency has for the most part wound down...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.