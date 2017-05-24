No. 1 seeded Gonzaga begins WCC Championships against Saint Mary's

Pos. No. Name Yr. Notable

C 23 Jake Roberts Sr. Led team with 24 Rs, 24 RBIs, 11 XBH, .538 slugging in WCC play.

1B 22 Jake Vieth Jr. Involved with both Gonzaga runs at Fresno State Monday (R, RBI, BB).

2B 37 Justin Jacobs Sr. .440/.576/.600 slash, 6 Rs, 5 RBIs in last seven games (since May 12).

3B 17 Jeff Bohling RSr. Eight of 22 RBIs on the year have come since May 12.

SS 6 Gunnar Schubert Jr. .984 fielding percentage with just two errors in WCC play.

LF 11 Sam Brown RSr. Fourth in GU history with 243 career hits...T-fifth with 209 GP.

CF 16 Tyler Frost Jr. Hit .333 (6x18) with 4 Rs, 2 RBIs, 2 HRs in 2016 WCC Championships.

RF 3 Branson Trube RSo. Seven hits, .412 average, .524 ob% 3 Rs, 2 RBIs in last seven games.