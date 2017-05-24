No. 1 seeded Gonzaga begins WCC Championships against Saint Mary's

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Northern Arizona women's basketball head coach Loree Payne completed her staff on Wednesday with former Gonzaga standout Vivian Frieson announced as assistant coach. "We're very excited to add Vivian to our coaching staff," Payne said. "The culture that she has been around playing at GonzagaMore >>
SEATTLE - Husky Ballpark will be abuzz starting Thursday as the Huskies have a big weekend in store for the final home series of the year. On the field, UW (26-25, 12-15 Pac-12) hosts USC (20-32, 7-20) in an important series, starting ThursdayMore >>
This is the second time the Zags have been the championship’s top seed, also taking No. 1 in the very first tournament in 2013...Gonzaga has reached Banner Island Ballpark four times in the competition’s five-year history...Gonzaga and BYU are the only two schools to qualify for four WCC tournaments.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Johnathan Williams will return to Gonzaga for his senior season after initially submitting his name into the NBA Draft without hiring an agent. By not signing with an agent, Williams retained his collegiate eligibility to keep the option to return to Gonzaga in 2017-18. A key player in last season’s run to the national championship game.More >>
MOSCOW, Idaho – After working out with a handful of NBA teams, junior guard Victor Sanders has elected to return to Idaho for his senior season in 2017-18. He led the Vandals with 20.9 points per game a season ago, helping Idaho to a Big Sky Tournament Semifinal appearance and a first round win in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament.More >>
Washington State (24-26, 10-17 Pac-12) hosts No. 8 Stanford (37-14, 18-9 Pac-12) to close out the regular season. The series begins Thursday at 6 p.m., continues Friday at 4 p.m. and wraps up Saturday at 1 p.m., all on the Pac-12 Network.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University will induct six individuals and a team into its Athletic Hall of Fame Sept. 22-23, 2017, Director of Athletics Bill Moos announced Tuesday. The honorees will join the current 210 individuals and teams in the WSU Athletic Hall of Fame. The induction dinner will be held Sept. 22More >>
SAN BRUNO, Calif.—Gonzaga head coach Mark Machtolf was named West Coast Conference Coach of the Year Tuesday, and six Bulldog players received All-WCC recognition, including ace Eli Morgan who was named First Team All-Conference in a vote by the league’s 10 head coaches. Machtolf received his third WCC Coach of the Year awardMore >>
FRESNO, Calif.—The Gonzaga baseball team played one final regular season game Monday night, falling 9-2 to Fresno State at Pete Beiden Field at Bob Bennett Stadium in Fresno. The Fresno State Bulldogs took an early lead, scoring two in the first inning after loading the bases...More >>
The Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team has agreed to a home-and-home series against the Creighton Bluejays starting next season, according to The Spokesman-Review.More >>
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Northern Arizona women's basketball head coach Loree Payne completed her staff on Wednesday with former Gonzaga standout Vivian Frieson announced as assistant coach. "We're very excited to add Vivian to our coaching staff," Payne said. "The culture that she has been around playing at GonzagaMore >>
This is the second time the Zags have been the championship’s top seed, also taking No. 1 in the very first tournament in 2013...Gonzaga has reached Banner Island Ballpark four times in the competition’s five-year history...Gonzaga and BYU are the only two schools to qualify for four WCC tournaments.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Johnathan Williams will return to Gonzaga for his senior season after initially submitting his name into the NBA Draft without hiring an agent. By not signing with an agent, Williams retained his collegiate eligibility to keep the option to return to Gonzaga in 2017-18. A key player in last season’s run to the national championship game.More >>
SAN BRUNO, Calif.—Gonzaga head coach Mark Machtolf was named West Coast Conference Coach of the Year Tuesday, and six Bulldog players received All-WCC recognition, including ace Eli Morgan who was named First Team All-Conference in a vote by the league’s 10 head coaches. Machtolf received his third WCC Coach of the Year awardMore >>
FRESNO, Calif.—The Gonzaga baseball team played one final regular season game Monday night, falling 9-2 to Fresno State at Pete Beiden Field at Bob Bennett Stadium in Fresno. The Fresno State Bulldogs took an early lead, scoring two in the first inning after loading the bases...More >>
The Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team has agreed to a home-and-home series against the Creighton Bluejays starting next season, according to The Spokesman-Review.More >>
SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Bianca Pagdanganan ended her time at the 2017 NCAA Championships at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill., on Monday with a one-over 73 in the final round. Pagdanganan’s 73 was the best round in NCAA Championships history for the Zags, besting her first round of 76 from last year...More >>
The Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team has notoriously been a hot spot for potential transfers and this year was no different. After the departures of players like Nigel Williams-Goss, Zach Collins and Przemek Karnowski, the Bulldogs are looking to reload for the 2017-18 season. The Bulldogs currently have three scholarshipsMore >>
The Gonzaga Bulldogs have locked up the No. 1 seed in the WCC Baseball Tournament after completing the sweep against the BYU Cougars on Saturday. The 2017 WCC Baseball Tournament will be held in Stockton, California and will begin on Thursday.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash.—After going 5-1 over the last two weeks against two ranked teams, the Gonzaga baseball team has re-entered the Collegiate Baseball rankings at No. 22 of the national poll. The Bulldogs (31-17, 20-7 WCC) entered the poll thanks to a four-game win streak, including three straight games against then-No. 18 BYU...More >>
