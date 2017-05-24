Gonzaga's Johnathan Williams will return for senior season - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Gonzaga's Johnathan Williams will return for senior season

Courtesy: Gonzaga Athletics Courtesy: Gonzaga Athletics
SPOKANE, Wash. – Johnathan Williams will return to Gonzaga for his senior season after initially submitting his name into the NBA Draft without hiring an agent.
 
By not signing with an agent, Williams retained his collegiate eligibility to keep the option to return to Gonzaga in 2017-18. A key player in last season’s run to the national championship game, he will be a focal point on the 2017-18 team.
 
Williams averaged 10.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game this season. He made 59 percent of his shots from the field, including 40 percent from behind-the-arc. He blocked 36 shots and made 27 steals in 2016-17.
Williams was named First Team All-West Coast Conference after ranking eighth in the league in rebounds, third in field goal percentage and ninth in blocks. During league play, he was fourth in the WCC averaging 7.8 rebounds per game and second shooting 62 percent from the field.
The Memphis, Tenn. native, was named the Most Outstanding Player on the All-Tournament Team during the NCAA Tournament West Regional in San Jose, Calif. He totaled 32 points and 14 rebounds on 12-of-19 shooting from the field during the two games inside the SAP Center.

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Former Gonzaga player Vivian Frieson named NAU assistant coach

    Former Gonzaga player Vivian Frieson named NAU assistant coach

    Courtesy: Northern Arizona AthleticsCourtesy: Northern Arizona Athletics

    FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Northern Arizona women's basketball head coach Loree Payne completed her staff on Wednesday with former Gonzaga standout Vivian Frieson announced as assistant coach. "We're very excited to add Vivian to our coaching staff," Payne said. "The culture that she has been around playing at Gonzaga

    More >>

    FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Northern Arizona women's basketball head coach Loree Payne completed her staff on Wednesday with former Gonzaga standout Vivian Frieson announced as assistant coach. "We're very excited to add Vivian to our coaching staff," Payne said. "The culture that she has been around playing at Gonzaga

    More >>

  • Huskies host USC for final regular season series

    Huskies host USC for final regular season series

    Courtesy: Washington AthleticsCourtesy: Washington Athletics

    SEATTLE - Husky Ballpark will be abuzz starting Thursday as the Huskies have a big weekend in store for the final home series of the year. On the field, UW (26-25, 12-15 Pac-12) hosts USC (20-32, 7-20) in an important series, starting Thursday

    More >>

    SEATTLE - Husky Ballpark will be abuzz starting Thursday as the Huskies have a big weekend in store for the final home series of the year. On the field, UW (26-25, 12-15 Pac-12) hosts USC (20-32, 7-20) in an important series, starting Thursday

    More >>

  • No. 1 seeded Gonzaga begins WCC Championships against Saint Mary's

    No. 1 seeded Gonzaga begins WCC Championships against Saint Mary's

    Courtesy: Gonzaga AthleticsCourtesy: Gonzaga Athletics

    This is the second time the Zags have been the championship’s top seed, also taking No. 1 in the very first tournament in 2013...Gonzaga has reached Banner Island Ballpark four times in the competition’s five-year history...Gonzaga and BYU are the only two schools to qualify for four WCC tournaments.

    More >>

    This is the second time the Zags have been the championship’s top seed, also taking No. 1 in the very first tournament in 2013...Gonzaga has reached Banner Island Ballpark four times in the competition’s five-year history...Gonzaga and BYU are the only two schools to qualify for four WCC tournaments.

    More >>
    •   

  • GonzagaGonzagaMore>>

  • Former Gonzaga player Vivian Frieson named NAU assistant coach

    Former Gonzaga player Vivian Frieson named NAU assistant coach

    Courtesy: Northern Arizona AthleticsCourtesy: Northern Arizona Athletics

    FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Northern Arizona women's basketball head coach Loree Payne completed her staff on Wednesday with former Gonzaga standout Vivian Frieson announced as assistant coach. "We're very excited to add Vivian to our coaching staff," Payne said. "The culture that she has been around playing at Gonzaga

    More >>

    FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Northern Arizona women's basketball head coach Loree Payne completed her staff on Wednesday with former Gonzaga standout Vivian Frieson announced as assistant coach. "We're very excited to add Vivian to our coaching staff," Payne said. "The culture that she has been around playing at Gonzaga

    More >>

  • No. 1 seeded Gonzaga begins WCC Championships against Saint Mary's

    No. 1 seeded Gonzaga begins WCC Championships against Saint Mary's

    Courtesy: Gonzaga AthleticsCourtesy: Gonzaga Athletics

    This is the second time the Zags have been the championship’s top seed, also taking No. 1 in the very first tournament in 2013...Gonzaga has reached Banner Island Ballpark four times in the competition’s five-year history...Gonzaga and BYU are the only two schools to qualify for four WCC tournaments.

    More >>

    This is the second time the Zags have been the championship’s top seed, also taking No. 1 in the very first tournament in 2013...Gonzaga has reached Banner Island Ballpark four times in the competition’s five-year history...Gonzaga and BYU are the only two schools to qualify for four WCC tournaments.

    More >>

  • Gonzaga's Johnathan Williams will return for senior season

    Gonzaga's Johnathan Williams will return for senior season

    Courtesy: Gonzaga AthleticsCourtesy: Gonzaga Athletics

    SPOKANE, Wash. – Johnathan Williams will return to Gonzaga for his senior season after initially submitting his name into the NBA Draft without hiring an agent.   By not signing with an agent, Williams retained his collegiate eligibility to keep the option to return to Gonzaga in 2017-18. A key player in last season’s run to the national championship game.

    More >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. – Johnathan Williams will return to Gonzaga for his senior season after initially submitting his name into the NBA Draft without hiring an agent.   By not signing with an agent, Williams retained his collegiate eligibility to keep the option to return to Gonzaga in 2017-18. A key player in last season’s run to the national championship game.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.