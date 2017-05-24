Gonzaga's Johnathan Williams will return for senior season

SPOKANE, Wash. – Johnathan Williams will return to Gonzaga for his senior season after initially submitting his name into the NBA Draft without hiring an agent.

By not signing with an agent, Williams retained his collegiate eligibility to keep the option to return to Gonzaga in 2017-18. A key player in last season’s run to the national championship game, he will be a focal point on the 2017-18 team.

Williams averaged 10.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game this season. He made 59 percent of his shots from the field, including 40 percent from behind-the-arc. He blocked 36 shots and made 27 steals in 2016-17.

Williams was named First Team All-West Coast Conference after ranking eighth in the league in rebounds, third in field goal percentage and ninth in blocks. During league play, he was fourth in the WCC averaging 7.8 rebounds per game and second shooting 62 percent from the field.