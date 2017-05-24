Idaho's Victor Sanders returns for senior season

By Idaho Athletics

MOSCOW, Idaho – After working out with a handful of NBA teams, junior guard Victor Sanders has elected to return to Idaho for his senior season in 2017-18.



He led the Vandals with 20.9 points per game a season ago, helping Idaho to a Big Sky Tournament Semifinal appearance and a first round win in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament. Sanders also joined the exclusive 1,000-Point Club, becoming the 16th member in Idaho history.



Check back with GoVandals.com later this summer to hear from Sanders about his experiences competing in the offseason.



Due to the NBA's Collective Bargaining Agreement, underclassmen may declare themselves eligible for the Draft to test their potential draft stock. Underclassmen must withdraw from the Draft in accordance with the NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement to retain NCAA eligibility moving forward.



Fans can stay up-to-date on all things Idaho men's basketball by following the team on twitter, @VandalHoops.



For more information on Idaho Athletics, visit GoVandals.com. Fans can also find Idaho on Twitter and Instagram, @Idaho_Vandals, or on Facebook by searching Idaho Vandals.