WSU to induct six individuals and a team into Athletic Hall of Fame

By Washington State Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University will induct six individuals and a team into its Athletic Hall of Fame Sept. 22-23, 2017, Director of Athletics Bill Moos announced Tuesday.



The honorees will join the current 210 individuals and teams in the WSU Athletic Hall of Fame. The induction dinner will be held Sept. 22 at the Davenport Grand Hotel in Spokane with the 2017 class also being recognized at the Washington State-Nevada football game in Pullman the following day. More details on Hall of Fame Weekend will be released throughout the summer. For more information on the induction dinner, contact Bridget Slaybaugh at 509-335-0220 or bslaybaugh@wsu.edu.



The list of six inductees and one team comprising the 2017 class includes:



Dominique Arnold (track and field, 1994-96): Became WSU Track & Field's 34th NCAA individual champion by winning the 1996 NCAA 110m Hurdles title…captured 55m Hurdles in then lifetime best to win MPSF Indoor title…post WSU captured 2006 USA Outdoor National Championship and was ranked No. 5 in the world…set American record with time of 12.90 in 110m Hurdles in 2006…held No. 1 world ranking in 2005 in 55m hurdles, 60m hurdles and 110m hurdles.



Sue Durrant (women's coach, 1963-82): A pioneer in women's athletics at WSU…led WSU to a 134-99 mark as the women's basketball coach (1971-72, 1973-82)…led WSU volleyball for 12 seasons, went 67-35 from 1973-75 (only records available)…driving force in WSU's Title IX lawsuit to provide gender equity in Washington and nationally…received numerous honors for her work in women's athletics.



Mike Kinkade (baseball, 1992-95): A four-year letterwinner at WSU…set WSU career records for hits (304), runs (230) and doubles (75)…junior season was a second-team All-American by NCBWA and third-team by Collegiate Baseball and Baseball America…earned a Gold Medal as a member of the U.S. Olympic Team at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games…played six major league seasons after being drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the ninth round of the 1995 MLB Draft.



Marcia Miles (basketball, 1982-86): A four-year letterwinner under head coach Harold Rhodes…finished her WSU career second in scoring (1,485 points), scoring average (15.0 ppg) and ninth in rebounds (429)…two-time All-Northern Pacific Athletic Conference First-Team selection…1985 Women's Basketball News Service All-America Honorable Mention pick…1986 WSU Outstanding Female Athlete.



Diana Pickler (track & field, 2004-07): Five-time All-American during her time at WSU…2007 Pac-12 heptathlon champion…set school records for both pentathlon and heptathlon…following senior season was named WSU's Pac-10 Conference Medal recipient…left WSU holding four school records…finished third at 2008 USA Olympic Trials in the heptathlon to earn a spot on the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games team…captured the 2009 USA Outdoor heptathlon title.



Paul Sorensen (football, 1980-82): Arrived at WSU after two seasons at Diablo Valley Junior College…as a senior in 1981 helped WSU to a Holiday Bowl berth, the first bowl game for the Cougars since 1931…earned Football News and NEA All-America first-team honors…played in the East-West Shrine Game and the Japan Bowl…two-time All-Pac-10 All-Academic pick…selected by Cincinnati in the fifth round of the 1982 NFL Draft…served as color analyst for Cougar Football radio broadcasts after retiring from NFL.



1968 Men's Track & Field Team: The 1968 team missed the national championship by one point to USC…WSU had three NCAA individual champions on the team: Gerry Lindgren (5000m & 10,000m), John van Reenen (Discus) and Carl O'Donnell (Javelin)…400m hurdles runner Boyd Gittins was also runner-up...was the first of five runner-up finishes for WSU at the NCAA Championships.



The hall of fame was chartered in 1978, at the directive of then-WSU President Glenn Terrell and WSU Athletic Director Sam Jankovich.