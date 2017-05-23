Mariners activate Robinson Cano off DL - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Mariners activate Robinson Cano off DL

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Courtesy: Seattle Mariners Courtesy: Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners activated 34-year-old Robinson Cano off the disabled list on Tuesday. Cano was placed on the 10-day disabled list on May 16th after he strained his right quad.

The Mariners have lost eight of their last eleven games since Cano last played on May 10th. In their last eleven games without Cano, the Mariners have scored just 30 runs and have hit .203 as a team. Cano has played more than 155 games in each of his last three years for the Mariners and hasn't played less than 122 games in a season during his career. Cano is batting .296 this season and is second on the team with eight home runs and 28 RBIs.

Cano is back in the lineup Tuesday as the Mariners take on the Nationals for the start of a three-game series.

