WSU's Hercules Mata’afa named to Lott Impact Trophy watch list

By Washington State Athletics

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Washington State defensive lineman Hercules Mata'afa has been named to the 2017 Lott IMPACT Trophy, The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation announced recently.



Named after Pro Football Hall of Fame member, Ronnie Lott, The Lott IMPACT Trophy is awarded to college football's Defensive IMPACT Player of the Year. Founded in 2004 by The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation, The Lott Trophy is the first and only college football award to equally recognize athletic performance and the personal character attributes of the player. The Lott Trophy is given to the player who exhibits the same characteristics Lott embodied during his distinguished career: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.



Mata'afa, entering his redshirt-junior seasons, is a two-time All-Pac-12 Conference selection, earning second teams honors last season after finishing fifth in the league with 13.5 tackles-for-loss including a team-high five sacks. The Lahaina, Hawaii native garnered Freshman All-American accolades in 2015 after making 11 tackles-for-loss with seven sacks.



The list of the top defensive players in the country includes 17 linebackers, 14 defensive linemen and 11 defensive backs. The Pac-12 Conference has the most players on the Watch List with ten (10) followed by the ACC with nine (9), the Big Ten with eight (8) and the SEC with six (6).



To date, the Lott IMPACT Trophy has donated more than $1.3 million for various charities throughout the country, including more than $500,000 to universities.



The winner of the 14th annual Lott IMPACT Trophy will be announced at a banquet Dec. 10 at the Pacific Club in Newport Beach, Ca. Voters for the award include selected members of the national media, previous finalists, the Board of Directors of the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation and a distinguished group of former college football head coaches.



2017 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List Nominees:

Marcus Allen, S, Penn State

Quin Blanding, S, Virginia

Jason Cabinda, LB, Penn State

Sean Chandler, S, Temple

Jack Cichy, LB, Wisconsin

Koron Crump, LB, Arizona State

Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest

Bryon Fields, CB, Duke

Zaire Franklin, LB, Syracuse

Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

Porter Gustin, DE, USC

Brecklyn Hager, DE, Texas

Chase Hansen, S, Utah

Marquis Haynes, DE, Ole Miss

Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State

Josey Jewell, LB, Iowa

Joshua Kalu, S, Nebraska

Todd Kelly, Jr, S, Tennessee

Micah Kiser, LB, Virginia

Christian LaCouture, DE, LSU

Harold Landry, DE, Boston College

Tyquan Lewis, DE, Ohio State

Courtney Love, LB, Kentucky

Hercules Mata'afa, DE, Washington State

Derek McCartney, LB, Colorado

Airius Moore, LB, North Carolina State

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, LB, Oklahoma

Ed Oliver, DL, Houston

D.J. Palmore, LB, Navy

Harrison Phillips, DL, Stanford

D.J. Reed, DB, Kansas State

Cameron Saffle, DE, Cal

Tegray Scales, LB, Indiana

Cameron Smith, LB, USC

K.J. Smith, DE, Baylor

Ty Summers, LB, TCU

Drue Tranquill, S, Notre Dame

Azeem Victor, LB, Washington

Jordan Whitehead, S, Pitt

Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

Tre Williams, LB, Auburn

Kenny Young, LB, UCLA



Previous Winners of the Lott IMPACT Trophy:

2004 – David Pollack, Georgia

2005 – DeMeco Ryans, Alabama

2006 – Dante Hughes, Cal

2007 – Glenn Dorsey, LSU

2008 – James Laurinaitis, Ohio State

2009 – Jerry Hughes, TCU

2010 – J.J. Watt, Wisconsin

2011 – Luke Kuechly, Boston College

2012 – Manti Te'o, Notre Dame

2013 – Anthony Barr, UCLA

2014 – Eric Kendricks, UCLA

2015 – Carl Nassib, Penn State

2016 – Jabrill Peppers, Michigan