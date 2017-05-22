Gonzaga's Pagdanganan wraps season up with 73 at the NCAA Championships

By Gonzaga Athletics

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Bianca Pagdanganan ended her time at the 2017 NCAA Championships at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill., on Monday with a one-over 73 in the final round.

Pagdanganan’s 73 was the best round in NCAA Championships history for the Zags, besting her first round of 76 from last year, and moved her up 19 spots on the leaderboard into a tie for 66th, 62 spots better than her 128th place finish last year.

“Today was a very rewarding day, Bianca played her game and really showed she belongs here,” Gonzaga head coach Brad Rickel said. “She was steady from the start and really worked her way around this difficult course. She hit fairways and greens, and putted well. When she did miss a green, she hit good chips and converted pars. It feels good to move up on the final day of the season.”

She started the day fast, holing a par on the par-four first before birdieing the par-five second for the second consecutive day. She rattled off three-straight pars on the par-three third, par-four fourth, and par-three fifth before hitting a bogey on the par-four sixth. She recovered with three more pars on the par-five seventh, par-four eighth, and par-four ninth to go even par on the front, her best nine-hole score of the tournament.

She again opened her back nine with a par on the par-four 10th and followed with a birdie on the par-five 11th. After pars on the par-four 12th and par-three 13th, she recovered from a bogey on the 14th with pars on the par-four 15th and par-three 16th. She ran into a double bogey on the 17th, but finished her tournament strong rolling home a birdie on the par-five 18th to finish at 73.



She was three-under on the four par-five holes on the day and two-under in the tournament. She finished the tournament with a score of 234 at +18, four strokes better than her 2016 performance.

“Today was definitely a lot better than the past two days,” Pagdanganan said. “I hit more fairways and greens, and made some putts. I’m just really glad to end nationals with a good round.”

Arizona State’s Monica Vaughn took home the individual stroke play crown with her 54-hole score of one-over. In the team race, the eight squads advancing to the quarterfinal round of team match play are Northwestern, Stanford, Arizona State, Ohio State, USC, Florida, Baylor and Kent State.

Pagdanganan’s day wraps up the 2017 season for Gonzaga, with their second-straight trip to the NCAA Championships, just the second in school history. The teams returns five of their six golfers next season, including the sophomore Pagdanganan.