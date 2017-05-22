Report: Gonzaga and Creighton agree to home-and-home series starting next season

The Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team has agreed to a home-and-home series against the Creighton Bluejays starting next season, according to The Spokesman-Review. The first meeting between these teams will be held at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Gonzaga is coming off arguably its best season in school history, with its first Final Four and National Championship appearances. The Bulldogs have already scheduled non-conference matchups against Washington, San Diego State, Texas Southern, and will also take on Villanova this year in the Jimmy V Classic. Gonzaga is also a part of the PK80, which is a 16-team event in Portland honoring Phil Knight's 80th birthday.

Creighton started its 2016-17 season by winning its first 13 games, including a win over Washington State in the Paradise Jam Tournament. Creighton finished the 2016-17 campaign with a 25-10 record and a Big East Tournament finals loss to Villanova. Despite losing in the Big East Tournament, the Bluejays still received an at-large bid to the 2017 NCAA tournament, their first appearance since 2014. However, their run at a National Championship was cut short, as they lost in the first round to Rhode Island.