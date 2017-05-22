Report: Gonzaga and Creighton agree to home-and-home series starting next season

FRESNO, Calif.—The Gonzaga baseball team played one final regular season game Monday night, falling 9-2 to Fresno State at Pete Beiden Field at Bob Bennett Stadium in Fresno. The Fresno State Bulldogs took an early lead, scoring two in the first inning after loading the bases...More >>
The Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team has agreed to a home-and-home series against the Creighton Bluejays starting next season, according to The Spokesman-Review.
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Washington State defensive lineman Hercules Mata'afa has been named to the 2017 Lott IMPACT Trophy, The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation announced recently. Named after Pro Football Hall of Fame member, Ronnie Lott
SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Bianca Pagdanganan ended her time at the 2017 NCAA Championships at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill., on Monday with a one-over 73 in the final round. Pagdanganan's 73 was the best round in NCAA Championships history for the Zags, besting her first round of 76 from last year
The Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team has notoriously been a hot spot for potential transfers and this year was no different. After the departures of players like Nigel Williams-Goss, Zach Collins and Przemek Karnowski, the Bulldogs are looking to reload for the 2017-18 season. The Bulldogs currently have three scholarships
Former Washington State defensive lineman Robert Barber has been been found not guilty of assault in the second-degree and assault in the fourth-degree after he was connected to a brawl last summer. Barber was charged with second-degree felony assault in February after he allegedly punched a WSU student at a party last July.
The Gonzaga Bulldogs have locked up the No. 1 seed in the WCC Baseball Tournament after completing the sweep against the BYU Cougars on Saturday. The 2017 WCC Baseball Tournament will be held in Stockton, California and will begin on Thursday.
SPOKANE, Wash.—After going 5-1 over the last two weeks against two ranked teams, the Gonzaga baseball team has re-entered the Collegiate Baseball rankings at No. 22 of the national poll. The Bulldogs (31-17, 20-7 WCC) entered the poll thanks to a four-game win streak, including three straight games against then-No. 18 BYU
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Washington State dropped a 14-3 contest in the series-finale at No. 1 Oregon State Sunday afternoon. The Cougars saw their streak of four-straight Pac-12 series wins come to an end.
SPOKANE, Wash.—Entering the weekend, the Gonzaga baseball team needed a historic sweep of No. 18 BYU in a home series against the Cougars. Saturday night, the Zags finished off the sweep with a 6-2 win over the Cougars, earning a share of the title and the No. 1 seed at next weekend's West Coast Conference Championships.
SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Bianca Pagdanganan completed her first round at the 2017 NCAA Championships at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill. on Friday, shooting an eight-over 80 to sit in a tie for 56th.
Gonzaga basketball player Dustin Triano is leaving Gonzaga as a graduate transfer, but does not have a school choice yet. This was learned from an instagram post from Gonzaga teammate Rem Bakamus and was later confirmed to SWX by a source.
SPOKANE, Wash.—Needing one win entering a three-game series against No. 18 BYU, the Gonzaga baseball team wasted little time in clinching a berth to the West Coast Conference Championships, taking a big lead early en route to a 10-2 win Thursday night at Patterson Baseball Complex & Washington Trust Field.
