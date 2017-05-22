Gonzaga secures #1 seed in WCC Baseball Tournament - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Gonzaga secures #1 seed in WCC Baseball Tournament

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Connect
The WCC Baseball Tournament Begins on Thursday The WCC Baseball Tournament Begins on Thursday

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have locked up the No. 1 seed in the WCC Baseball Tournament after completing a sweep against the BYU Cougars on Saturday. The 2017 WCC Baseball Tournament will begin on Thursday in Stockton, California.

The BYU Cougars were in first place before their three-games series against the Gonzaga Bulldogs, but have now dropped to the three seed in the WCC Baseball Tournament. BYU will be taking on the No. 2 seed Loyola Marymount, while the No. 1 seed Gonzaga will be taking on their rivals, No. 4 seed Saint Mary's in the first round of the WCC Baseball Tournament.

The WCC had a three-way tie for first place in the conference as Gonzaga, BYU and Loyola Marymount all had a 20-7 conference record. Gonzaga held the tiebreaker against those two teams as they ended their season winning two out of three games against Loyola Marymount and sweeping BYU. Loyola Marymount secured the No. 2 seed in the WCC Tournament by ending their season with a sweep over the Portland Pilots and also holding the tiebreaker over BYU. No. 4 seed Saint Mary's had the same conference record (18-9) as San Diego, but won two out of three games against the Toreros back in the beginning of May which gave them the the tiebreaker advantage. 

The WCC Baseball Tournament will begin on Thursday when Gonzaga takes on Saint Mary's at 3:00 p.m and Loyola Marymount takes on BYU at 7:00p.m.

*Both standings received from wccsports.com

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Update on college basketball's top transfers

    Update on college basketball's top transfers

    Update on college basketball's top transfers and what it means for GonzagaUpdate on college basketball's top transfers and what it means for Gonzaga

    The Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team has notoriously been a hot spot for potential transfers and this year was no different. After the departures of players like Nigel Williams-Goss, Zach Collins and Przemek Karnowski, the Bulldogs are looking to reload for the 2017-18 season. The Bulldogs currently have three scholarships

    More >>

    The Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team has notoriously been a hot spot for potential transfers and this year was no different. After the departures of players like Nigel Williams-Goss, Zach Collins and Przemek Karnowski, the Bulldogs are looking to reload for the 2017-18 season. The Bulldogs currently have three scholarships

    More >>

  • Former WSU player Robert Barber found not guilty of assault

    Former WSU player Robert Barber found not guilty of assault

    Robert Barber found not guilty to assaultRobert Barber found not guilty to assault

    Former Washington State defensive lineman Robert Barber has been been found not guilty of assault in the second-degree and assault in the fourth-degree after he was connected to a brawl last summer.  Barber was charged with second-degree felony assault in February after he allegedly punched a WSU student at a party last July.

    More >>

    Former Washington State defensive lineman Robert Barber has been been found not guilty of assault in the second-degree and assault in the fourth-degree after he was connected to a brawl last summer.  Barber was charged with second-degree felony assault in February after he allegedly punched a WSU student at a party last July.

    More >>

  • Gonzaga secures #1 seed in WCC Baseball Tournament

    Gonzaga secures #1 seed in WCC Baseball Tournament

    The WCC Baseball Tournament Begins on ThursdayThe WCC Baseball Tournament Begins on Thursday

    The Gonzaga Bulldogs have locked up the No. 1 seed in the WCC Baseball Tournament after completing the sweep against the BYU Cougars on Saturday. The 2017 WCC Baseball Tournament will be held in Stockton, California and will begin on Thursday.

    More >>

    The Gonzaga Bulldogs have locked up the No. 1 seed in the WCC Baseball Tournament after completing the sweep against the BYU Cougars on Saturday. The 2017 WCC Baseball Tournament will be held in Stockton, California and will begin on Thursday.

    More >>
    •   

  • GonzagaGonzagaMore>>

  • Update on college basketball's top transfers

    Update on college basketball's top transfers

    Update on college basketball's top transfers and what it means for GonzagaUpdate on college basketball's top transfers and what it means for Gonzaga

    The Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team has notoriously been a hot spot for potential transfers and this year was no different. After the departures of players like Nigel Williams-Goss, Zach Collins and Przemek Karnowski, the Bulldogs are looking to reload for the 2017-18 season. The Bulldogs currently have three scholarships

    More >>

    The Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team has notoriously been a hot spot for potential transfers and this year was no different. After the departures of players like Nigel Williams-Goss, Zach Collins and Przemek Karnowski, the Bulldogs are looking to reload for the 2017-18 season. The Bulldogs currently have three scholarships

    More >>

  • Gonzaga secures #1 seed in WCC Baseball Tournament

    Gonzaga secures #1 seed in WCC Baseball Tournament

    The WCC Baseball Tournament Begins on ThursdayThe WCC Baseball Tournament Begins on Thursday

    The Gonzaga Bulldogs have locked up the No. 1 seed in the WCC Baseball Tournament after completing the sweep against the BYU Cougars on Saturday. The 2017 WCC Baseball Tournament will be held in Stockton, California and will begin on Thursday.

    More >>

    The Gonzaga Bulldogs have locked up the No. 1 seed in the WCC Baseball Tournament after completing the sweep against the BYU Cougars on Saturday. The 2017 WCC Baseball Tournament will be held in Stockton, California and will begin on Thursday.

    More >>

  • Gonzaga ranked #22 by Collegiate Baseball

    Gonzaga ranked #22 by Collegiate Baseball

    Courtesy: Gonzaga AthleticsCourtesy: Gonzaga Athletics

    SPOKANE, Wash.—After going 5-1 over the last two weeks against two ranked teams, the Gonzaga baseball team has re-entered the Collegiate Baseball rankings at No. 22 of the national poll. The Bulldogs (31-17, 20-7 WCC) entered the poll thanks to a four-game win streak, including three straight games against then-No. 18 BYU...

    More >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.—After going 5-1 over the last two weeks against two ranked teams, the Gonzaga baseball team has re-entered the Collegiate Baseball rankings at No. 22 of the national poll. The Bulldogs (31-17, 20-7 WCC) entered the poll thanks to a four-game win streak, including three straight games against then-No. 18 BYU...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.