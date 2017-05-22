Gonzaga secures #1 seed in WCC Baseball Tournament

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have locked up the No. 1 seed in the WCC Baseball Tournament after completing a sweep against the BYU Cougars on Saturday. The 2017 WCC Baseball Tournament will begin on Thursday in Stockton, California.

The BYU Cougars were in first place before their three-games series against the Gonzaga Bulldogs, but have now dropped to the three seed in the WCC Baseball Tournament. BYU will be taking on the No. 2 seed Loyola Marymount, while the No. 1 seed Gonzaga will be taking on their rivals, No. 4 seed Saint Mary's in the first round of the WCC Baseball Tournament.

The WCC had a three-way tie for first place in the conference as Gonzaga, BYU and Loyola Marymount all had a 20-7 conference record. Gonzaga held the tiebreaker against those two teams as they ended their season winning two out of three games against Loyola Marymount and sweeping BYU. Loyola Marymount secured the No. 2 seed in the WCC Tournament by ending their season with a sweep over the Portland Pilots and also holding the tiebreaker over BYU. No. 4 seed Saint Mary's had the same conference record (18-9) as San Diego, but won two out of three games against the Toreros back in the beginning of May which gave them the the tiebreaker advantage.

The WCC Baseball Tournament will begin on Thursday when Gonzaga takes on Saint Mary's at 3:00 p.m and Loyola Marymount takes on BYU at 7:00p.m.

*Both standings received from wccsports.com