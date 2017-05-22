Gonzaga secures #1 seed in WCC Baseball Tournament

The Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team has notoriously been a hot spot for potential transfers and this year was no different. After the departures of players like Nigel Williams-Goss, Zach Collins and Przemek Karnowski, the Bulldogs are looking to reload for the 2017-18 season. The Bulldogs currently have three scholarshipsMore >>
Former Washington State defensive lineman Robert Barber has been been found not guilty of assault in the second-degree and assault in the fourth-degree after he was connected to a brawl last summer. Barber was charged with second-degree felony assault in February after he allegedly punched a WSU student at a party last July.More >>
The Gonzaga Bulldogs have locked up the No. 1 seed in the WCC Baseball Tournament after completing the sweep against the BYU Cougars on Saturday. The 2017 WCC Baseball Tournament will be held in Stockton, California and will begin on Thursday.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash.—After going 5-1 over the last two weeks against two ranked teams, the Gonzaga baseball team has re-entered the Collegiate Baseball rankings at No. 22 of the national poll. The Bulldogs (31-17, 20-7 WCC) entered the poll thanks to a four-game win streak, including three straight games against then-No. 18 BYU...More >>
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Washington State dropped a 14-3 contest in the series-finale at No. 1 Oregon State Sunday afternoon. The Cougars saw their streak of four-straight Pac-12 series wins come to an end.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash.—Entering the weekend, the Gonzaga baseball team needed a historic sweep of No. 18 BYU in a home series against the Cougars. Saturday night, the Zags finished off the sweep with a 6-2 win over the Cougars, earning a share of the title and the No. 1 seed at next weekend’s West Coast Conference Championships.More >>
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Washington State dropped a 5-0 decision to No. 1 Oregon State at Goss Stadium Saturday afternoon.More >>
SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Bianca Pagdanganan completed her first round at the 2017 NCAA Championships at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill. on Friday, shooting an eight-over 80 to sit in a tie for 56th.More >>
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Washington State nearly pulled the upset against No. 1 Oregon State but the Beavers scored twice in the ninth on bases-loaded walks to take the series-opener 4-3 in front of a sold out Goss Stadium crowd of 3,583 Friday afternoonMore >>
Gonzaga basketball player Dustin Triano is leaving Gonzaga as a graduate transfer, but does not have a school choice yet. This was learned from an instagram post from Gonzaga teammate Rem Bakamus and was later confirmed to SWX by a source.More >>
