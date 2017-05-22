Gonzaga ranked #22 by Collegiate Baseball - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Gonzaga ranked #22 by Collegiate Baseball

Courtesy: Gonzaga Athletics Courtesy: Gonzaga Athletics

By Gonzaga Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash.—After going 5-1 over the last two weeks against two ranked teams, the Gonzaga baseball team has re-entered the Collegiate Baseball rankings at No. 22 of the national poll.

The Bulldogs (31-17, 20-7 WCC) entered the poll thanks to a four-game win streak, including three straight games against then-No. 18 BYU at home for a share of the West Coast Conference regular season title last weekend. The week before, Gonzaga took a series over then-No. 23 Loyola Marymount two games to one to remain in title contention.

This is the third time the Zags have been ranked by the publication this year, coming in at No. 37 in an expanded preseason poll and No. 19 on April 24.

With the sweep of BYU, Gonzaga also claimed the top seed at the WCC Championships, which begin Thursday, May 25 at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton, Calif. Before the conference tournament begins, however, the Zags will finish up the regular season tonight with a 6:05 contest at Fresno State. Links for live stats and audio for that game may be found at www.GoZags.com.

