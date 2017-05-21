No. 1 Oregon State completes sweep of Washington State, 14-3

Washington State Athletics

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Washington State dropped a 14-3 contest in the series-finale at No. 1 Oregon State Sunday afternoon. The Cougars saw their streak of four-straight Pac-12 series wins come to an end.

WSU (24-26, 10-17 Pac-12) received two hits from junior catcher Cory Meyer while freshman second baseman Dillon Plew added another hit who finished the series with six hits. Junior right fielder JJ Hancock doubled and junior first baseman James Rudkin also singled in a run. Freshman outfielder Johnny Sage also singled and freshman shortstop Reagan Teegarden added a pinch-hit single. Junior reliever Scotty Sunitsch also recorded his 70th career appearance, tying Adam Conley (2009-11) and Ian Hamilton (2014-16) for ninth in WSU history.

OSU improved to 45-4 overall and 27-3 in Pac-12 play after tallying 12 hits and scored twice in the first before pulling away with seven in the fifth and four more in the seventh.

Oregon State jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, using a pair of two-out hits to score two runs off WSU freshman starter A.J. Block. The Beavers added a run in the third inning after a single and an error was followed by a single before a sacrifice fly to left brought home the run.

The Beaver offense erupted in the fifth, scoring seven runs on three walks and four hits capped by a three-run home run to left field for a 10-0 lead.

Washington State scored a pair of runs in the eighth inning. Following two walks, Teegarden lined a single into right field and one batter later, Rudkin pulled a hard hit ball down the third base line that OSU made a diving stop. Rudkin beat the throw at first and the ball glanced off the first baseman’s glove, allowing a second run to score on the play.

WSU added a run in the ninth with a bases-loaded walk to Teegarden.

Oregon State starter Drew Rasmussen earned the win after striking out four in 5.2 scoreless innings.

The Cougars return home to close out the season hosting No. 10 Stanford beginning Thursday. All three games will be on the Pac-12 Network.