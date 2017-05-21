Zags complete sweep of BYU to clinch share of WCC title

Gonzaga Athletics

The Bulldogs beat BYU 6-2 Saturday night, clinching a share of the WCC title and the No. 1 seed in next weekend’s WCC Championships in Stockton, Calif. (held at Banner Island Ballpark).

This is the bulldogs’ first back-to-back WCC title since 1980-81 when Gonzaga was part of the NorPac Conference, and this is their fourth WCC regular season title in program history (also: 2009, 2013, 2016).

They also shared the title with BYU and Saint Mary’s last season.

The Zags swept BYU in a three-game series this weekend for a share of the title. This is Gonzaga’s first-ever season sweep of BYU.