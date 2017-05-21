Zags complete sweep of BYU to clinch share of WCC title - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Zags complete sweep of BYU to clinch share of WCC title

Gonzaga Athletics

The Bulldogs beat BYU 6-2 Saturday night, clinching a share of the WCC title and the No. 1 seed in next weekend’s WCC Championships in Stockton, Calif. (held at Banner Island Ballpark).

This is the bulldogs’ first back-to-back WCC title since 1980-81 when Gonzaga was part of the NorPac Conference, and this is their fourth WCC regular season title in program history (also: 2009, 2013, 2016).

They also shared the title with BYU and Saint Mary’s last season.

The Zags swept BYU in a three-game series this weekend for a share of the title. This is Gonzaga’s first-ever season sweep of BYU.

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Zags complete sweep of BYU to clinch share of WCC title

    Zags complete sweep of BYU to clinch share of WCC title

    The Bulldogs beat BYU 6-2 Saturday night, clinching a share of the WCC title and the No. 1 seed in next weekend’s WCC Championships in Stockton, Calif.

    More >>

    The Bulldogs beat BYU 6-2 Saturday night, clinching a share of the WCC title and the No. 1 seed in next weekend’s WCC Championships in Stockton, Calif.

    More >>

  • Cougs shutout by #1 Oregon State 5-0

    Cougs shutout by #1 Oregon State 5-0

    Photo: WSU AthleticsPhoto: WSU Athletics

    CORVALLIS, Ore. – Washington State dropped a 5-0 decision to No. 1 Oregon State at Goss Stadium Saturday afternoon.

    More >>

    CORVALLIS, Ore. – Washington State dropped a 5-0 decision to No. 1 Oregon State at Goss Stadium Saturday afternoon.

    More >>

  • Pagdanganan and NCAA field challenged by difficult conditions in first round

    Pagdanganan and NCAA field challenged by difficult conditions in first round

    Courtesy: Gonzaga AthleticsCourtesy: Gonzaga Athletics

    SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Bianca Pagdanganan completed her first round at the 2017 NCAA Championships at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill. on Friday, shooting an eight-over 80 to sit in a tie for 56th.

    More >>

    SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Bianca Pagdanganan completed her first round at the 2017 NCAA Championships at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill. on Friday, shooting an eight-over 80 to sit in a tie for 56th.

    More >>
    •   

  • GonzagaGonzagaMore>>

  • Zags complete sweep of BYU to clinch share of WCC title

    Zags complete sweep of BYU to clinch share of WCC title

    The Bulldogs beat BYU 6-2 Saturday night, clinching a share of the WCC title and the No. 1 seed in next weekend’s WCC Championships in Stockton, Calif.

    More >>

    The Bulldogs beat BYU 6-2 Saturday night, clinching a share of the WCC title and the No. 1 seed in next weekend’s WCC Championships in Stockton, Calif.

    More >>

  • Pagdanganan and NCAA field challenged by difficult conditions in first round

    Pagdanganan and NCAA field challenged by difficult conditions in first round

    Courtesy: Gonzaga AthleticsCourtesy: Gonzaga Athletics

    SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Bianca Pagdanganan completed her first round at the 2017 NCAA Championships at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill. on Friday, shooting an eight-over 80 to sit in a tie for 56th.

    More >>

    SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Bianca Pagdanganan completed her first round at the 2017 NCAA Championships at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill. on Friday, shooting an eight-over 80 to sit in a tie for 56th.

    More >>

  • Dustin Triano to leave Gonzaga as a graduate transfer

    Dustin Triano to leave Gonzaga as a graduate transfer

    Dustin Triano appeared in 25 games for Gonzaga last seasonDustin Triano appeared in 25 games for Gonzaga last season

    Gonzaga basketball player Dustin Triano is leaving Gonzaga as a graduate transfer, but does not have a school choice yet. This was learned from an instagram post from Gonzaga teammate Rem Bakamus and was later confirmed to SWX by a source.

    More >>

    Gonzaga basketball player Dustin Triano is leaving Gonzaga as a graduate transfer, but does not have a school choice yet. This was learned from an instagram post from Gonzaga teammate Rem Bakamus and was later confirmed to SWX by a source.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.