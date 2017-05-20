Cougs shutout by #1 Oregon State 5-0

Washington State Athletics

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Washington State dropped a 5-0 decision to No. 1 Oregon State at Goss Stadium Saturday afternoon.

The Cougars (24-25, 10-16 Pac-12) saw their streak of four-straight conference series wins come to an end after OSU claimed the first two games of the series. WSU received singles from junior third baseman Shane Matheny and freshman second baseman Dillon Plew while sophomore shortstop Andres Alvarez drew a walk to extend his on-base streak to 12 straight games. WSU junior starter Cody Anderson went five innings, allowed four hits and three runs. Oregon State (44-4, 26-3 Pac-12) received a two-hit shutout from junior starter Jake Thompson who struck out five and walked two to earn the win. The righthander leads the country with 12 wins.

Anderson worked out of a couple jams after two Cougar errors in the early innings. In the first, OSU put runners on second and third with two outs but Anderson ended the threat with a groundout to first base. Anderson caught a break in the third inning as a line drive comebacker went off the leg of Anderson and right to Matheny at third who fired to second for the force out. Plew made the turn throw to first that was not in time but the OSU runner at second was called for interference after a high slide and the Cougars were awarded the double play, ending the inning.

With one out in the fourth, the Beavers used a one-out single to centerfield and walk to put two runners on. The next batter drove a 2-1 pitch the other way into the left field corner to drive in two runs.

Oregon State added a run in the sixth after chasing Anderson with a leadoff walk. The next two batters singled through the right side to score a run. Reliever Davis Baillie ended the inning with a double play ground out before snagging a softly hit comebacker and tossing to first for the final out.

The Beavers tacked on two more in the seventh, both with two outs. OSU used a leadoff single before a long double to right centerfield just glanced off the glove of a diving Danny Sinatro. The batter pulled a hard-hit single off Matheny at third base so push the lead to 5-0.

The series wraps up Sunday at Noon on the Pac-12 Network.