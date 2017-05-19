Dustin Triano to leave Gonzaga as a graduate transfer - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Dustin Triano to leave Gonzaga as a graduate transfer

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Dustin Triano appeared in 25 games for Gonzaga last season Dustin Triano appeared in 25 games for Gonzaga last season

Gonzaga basketball player Dustin Triano is leaving Gonzaga as a graduate transfer, but does not have a school choice yet. This was learned from an instagram post from Gonzaga teammate Rem Bakamus and was later confirmed to SWX by a source.

Triano came to Gonzaga out of high school and redshirted his freshman year for the 2013-14 season. During the 2014-15 season, Triano appeared in 18 games for the Bulldogs playing a total of 55 minutes and scoring 25 points. Last season, Triano appeared in 25 games, the most during his Gonzaga career. During the 2016-17 season, he played a total of 75 minutes scoring 15 points during that time. Triano saw the most action against Mississippi Valley State where he played a season-high 22 minutes.

It is not known where Triano will be transferring, but he intends to play basketball.

