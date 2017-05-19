Dustin Triano to leave Gonzaga as a graduate transfer

Gonzaga basketball player Dustin Triano is leaving Gonzaga as a graduate transfer, but does not have a school choice yet. This was learned from an instagram post from Gonzaga teammate Rem Bakamus and was later confirmed to SWX by a source.

Triano came to Gonzaga out of high school and redshirted his freshman year for the 2013-14 season. During the 2014-15 season, Triano appeared in 18 games for the Bulldogs playing a total of 55 minutes and scoring 25 points. Last season, Triano appeared in 25 games, the most during his Gonzaga career. During the 2016-17 season, he played a total of 75 minutes scoring 15 points during that time. Triano saw the most action against Mississippi Valley State where he played a season-high 22 minutes.

It is not known where Triano will be transferring, but he intends to play basketball.