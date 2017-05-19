Empire drop 3rd straight game against Crush

The Spokane Empire (7-5, 6-3) dropped their third straight game when they lost to the Colorado Crush (3-9, 2-8) on Thursday. Turnovers were the demise for the Empire, as quarterback Charles Dowdell threw two interceptions, one of which was in the fourth quarter. Spokane also lost a fumble with three minutes left in the game that ultimately ended their chance at a comeback.

The Empire still sit in second place despite the loss to the Crush, but that could all change this weekend when the Nebraska Danger take on the Green Bay Blizzard on Saturday. The Empire are now 6-3 in Intense Conference play and have a 7-5 overall record with just four games remaining in the regular season. The IFL's playoff format features the top two teams from both the Intense Conference and the United Conference. The No. 1 seed will take on the No. 2 seed in their respective conference, with the winners advancing to the United Bowl.

In their last three games, the Spokane Empire have gotten outscored 156-103, while committing five turnovers. Quarterback Charles Dowdell currently leads the Indoor Football League in interceptions with 16, despite being third in passing touchdowns.

The Empire will take on the Crush again next week for the fourth and final time of the season. That game will be Friday, May 26th at 7:00 p.m. at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.