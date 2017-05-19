Lewis-Clark State College earns No. 5 seed in Avista NAIA World Series

By LCSC Athletics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The LCSC baseball now knows its path to a third-consecutive title and 19th overall National Championship.



The Warriors were named the No. 5 Seed in the 10-team 2017 Avista NAIA Baseball World Series. They will play No. 4 Keiser at 7 p.m. on Friday May 26.



LCSC finished the regular season with an overall record of 35-13. The Seahawks, who won the Kingsport Opening Round Bracket, went 3-1 as the No. 1 seed, defeating IU Southeast 9-6 in the if necessary game Thursday.



With a win in Friday's opener, the Warriors would then play on Monday May 29 at 6:30 p.m. against one of the three teams including No. 9 Seed William Carey, No. 8 Seed Hope International and overall No. 1 Seed Oklahoma City. A loss puts them in the losers' bracket on Saturday against William Carey or Hope International.



The opening game of the World Series is No. 10 The Master's University and No. 7 Science and Arts at 8:30 a.m. on Friday.



For more information on the World Series, including tickets and special promotions, visit www.naiaworldseries.com.



2017 World Series Bracket