NAIA World Series bracket revealed; all games Live on SWX

The defending champion Lewis-Clark State Warriors will look to win their 19th NAIA World Series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Bracket – PDF | Schedule) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the seeds and bracket for the 2017 Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series, hosted by Lewis-Clark State (Idaho). The 61st annual event takes place May 26 – June 2 at Harris Field in Lewiston, Idaho.

The World Series is a 10-team, double-elimination tournament with the winner being crowned either June 1 or June 2 depending on if the eventual national champion drops one of its earlier round games. For ticket information, click HERE.

Seeds were determined by the NAIA Baseball National Selection Committee (NSC). The NSC consists of one representative from each geographic area, a representative from the National Administrative Council (NAC) Postseason Selection and Ratings Committee, the past president of the NAIA-Baseball Coaches Association and three at-large members. The committee evaluated teams throughout the year on various criteria.

Game one pits No. 7 Science & Arts (Okla.) against No. 10 The Master's (Calif.) on May 26 at 8:30 a.m. PDT. The winner of that contest advances to play No. 2 Faulkner (Ala.) at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 27.

No. 6 Missouri Baptist battles No. 3 Oklahoma Wesleyan at 11:30 a.m. in the second game of day one, while No. 8 Hope International (Calif.) and No. 9 William Carey (Miss.) square off in game three. The victor between Hope International and William Carey will face No. 1 Oklahoma City at 6:30 p.m. on day two.

The day-one nightcap features No. 4 Keiser (Fla.) and No. 5 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) following the event's opening ceremonies at 7 p.m.

NAIANetwork.com, the NAIA's official video-streaming platform of NAIA national championship events powered by Stretch Internet, will be broadcasting all 19 games of the 2017 NAIA Baseball World Series. The All-World Series package can be purchased for $29.95 or the day package for $9.95. Game 16 – 19 will also be delivered on ESPN3.

For more information on the 2017 Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series, click HERE.