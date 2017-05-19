Mariners win in walk-off fashion over White Sox 5-4

SEATTLE (AP) -- Jarrod Dyson needed every bit of his speed to get into scoring position. Guillermo Heredia's clutch hit allowed Dyson a chance to jog home with winning run. Heredia's pinch-hit, two-out single in the ninth inning scored Dyson from second base to give the Seattle Mariners a 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs will be represented by five of their 2017 WHL Bantam Draft selections at upcoming U16 provincial camps this summer in Canada. The Chiefs prospects – two forwards, two defensemen and one goalie – will compete to represent their respective provinces at the 2017 Western Canada U16 Challenge Cup in Calgary in October.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Christian Bergman pitched into the eighth inning for the best start of his career, Jean Segura extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a two-run single and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 4-0 on Wednesday night. Bergman (1-1) allowed two hits after holding Oakland hitless until the fifth inning.More >>
The Spokane Empire (7-4,6-2) will try and end their two-game losing streak when they take on the Colorado Crush (6-4,3-1) on Thursday. This will be the third time these two teams have played this season, with the Empire outscoring the Crush 106-61 in their previous two matchups. The Spokane Empire are coming off a 62-32 loss to the Sioux Falls Storm and a 49-35 loss to the Arizona Rattlers. This is the first time the Empire have back-to-back losses since the end of the 2016 reg...More >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Matt Joyce hit a two-run homer and Mark Canha added a three-run shot in a five-run ninth inning that rallied the Oakland Athletics to a 9-6 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. Oakland squandered a 4-1 lead thanks to a key two-run error in the seventh and Kyle Seager's solo home run in the eighth that gave Seattle a 5-4 lead.More >>
The Seattle Sounders will try to end their two-game losing streak when they travel to take on Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday. The Sounders have not had much luck playing Sporting KC in the regular season going 0-3-2 in their last five contests dating back to 2014. Despite their history, the Sounders are 7-4-3 all time against Sporting KC, including a 4-2-1 record on the road.More >>
Cano, 34, has missed the last 5 games with a sore right quad. He was hitting .296 (40x135) with 21 runs, 8 doubles, 8 home runs, 28 RBI, a .362 on-base percentage and an .895 OPS in 34 games with Seattle this season. In his last 21 games, he hit .349 (29x83) with 17 runs, 5 doubles, 7 home runs, 20 RBI and a 1.073 OPS. This is the first time he's been on the disabled list since June 27-Aug. 8, 2006 with a strained left hamstringMore >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager each hit a two-run homer, and Yovani Gallardo pitched effectively into the seventh inning as the Seattle Mariners made the most of four hits to hold off the Oakland Athletics 6-5 on Monday night. Oakland scored twice in the ninth, when Mariners closer Edwin Diaz walked four of the five batters he faced to force in a run.More >>
Running back Eddie Lacy earned a nice bonus of $55,000 from the Seattle Seahawks for weighing under 255 pounds. Lacy's contract has seven weigh in bonus worth a total of $385,000 as a part of his contract. Eddie Lacy only weighed 237 pounds when he came out of Alabama in 2013 and...More >>
