Five Chiefs prospects to compete at U16 provincial camps in Cana - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Five Chiefs prospects to compete at U16 provincial camps in Canada

Two forwards, two defensemen and one goalie will be at the camp Two forwards, two defensemen and one goalie will be at the camp

By Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs will be represented by five of their 2017 WHL Bantam Draft selections at upcoming U16 provincial camps this summer in Canada. The Chiefs prospects – two forwards, two defensemen and one goalie – will compete to represent their respective provinces at the 2017 Western Canada U16 Challenge Cup in Calgary in October.

Team British Columbia’s camp begins on July 11 at Shawnigan Lake and will include Chiefs prospects Jack Finley, Campbell Arnold and Kurt Hoogendoorn. Team Saskatchewan’s camp (dates to be announced) in Wilcox will include Reed Jacobson and Alex Von Sprecken.

Finley, a forward out of Kelowna, B.C., was the Chiefs’ first round (sixth overall) pick in the bantam draft after scoring 23 goals and 25 assists for the Pursuit of Excellence Hockey Academy of the CSSHL.

Arnold, a goalie from Nanaimo, B.C., was the Chiefs’ second round (28th overall) pick after posting a 4.40 GAA and .877 SV% in 17 games with Shawnigan Lake School, earning three shutouts. He faced 50 or more shots six separate times, including an 80-save performance in the CSSHL Playoffs.

Hoogendoorn, a defenseman out of North Vancouver, B.C., rounds out the Chiefs’ B.C. representatives. He was picked in the ninth round (179th overall) after appearing in three games with the Vancouver NW Giants of the BCMML.

Jacobson, of Swift Current, Sask. and Von Sprecken, of Estevan, Sask. were picked by the Chiefs with back-to-back picks in the sixth round at 115th and 116th overall, respectively. Jacobson punched in 39 goals and 31 assists in 29 games as a forward for the Swift Current Broncos of the SBAAHL. Von Sprecken tallied three assists in 30 games as a defenseman for the Notre Dame Hounds (CSSHL).

For a full list of British Columbia camp invites, click here. For Saskatchewan, click here.

  • Pro SportsProMore>>

  • Mariners win in walk-off fashion over White Sox 5-4

    Mariners win in walk-off fashion over White Sox 5-4

    Guillermo Heredia's base hit in the 9th lifts Mariners past White SoxGuillermo Heredia's base hit in the 9th lifts Mariners past White Sox

    SEATTLE (AP) -- Jarrod Dyson needed every bit of his speed to get into scoring position. Guillermo Heredia's clutch hit allowed Dyson a chance to jog home with winning run. Heredia's pinch-hit, two-out single in the ninth inning scored Dyson from second base to give the Seattle Mariners a 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night.

    More >>

    SEATTLE (AP) -- Jarrod Dyson needed every bit of his speed to get into scoring position. Guillermo Heredia's clutch hit allowed Dyson a chance to jog home with winning run. Heredia's pinch-hit, two-out single in the ninth inning scored Dyson from second base to give the Seattle Mariners a 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night.

    More >>

  • Five Chiefs prospects to compete at U16 provincial camps in Canada

    Five Chiefs prospects to compete at U16 provincial camps in Canada

    Two forwards, two defensemen and one goalie will be at the campTwo forwards, two defensemen and one goalie will be at the camp

    SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs will be represented by five of their 2017 WHL Bantam Draft selections at upcoming U16 provincial camps this summer in Canada. The Chiefs prospects – two forwards, two defensemen and one goalie – will compete to represent their respective provinces at the 2017 Western Canada U16 Challenge Cup in Calgary in October.

    More >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs will be represented by five of their 2017 WHL Bantam Draft selections at upcoming U16 provincial camps this summer in Canada. The Chiefs prospects – two forwards, two defensemen and one goalie – will compete to represent their respective provinces at the 2017 Western Canada U16 Challenge Cup in Calgary in October.

    More >>

  • Throwback Thursday May 21st 1983 Boxer Marvin Camel

    Throwback Thursday May 21st 1983 Boxer Marvin Camel

    Thursday, May 18 2017 8:49 PM EDT2017-05-19 00:49:16 GMT
    Marvin Camel defeats Rocky Sekorski in Billings at Metrapark to win IBF Cruiserweight title. More >>
    Marvin Camel defeats Rocky Sekorski in Billings at Metrapark to win IBF Cruiserweight title. More >>
    •   

  • Spokane ChiefsSpokane ChiefsMore>>

  • Five Chiefs prospects to compete at U16 provincial camps in Canada

    Five Chiefs prospects to compete at U16 provincial camps in Canada

    Two forwards, two defensemen and one goalie will be at the campTwo forwards, two defensemen and one goalie will be at the camp

    SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs will be represented by five of their 2017 WHL Bantam Draft selections at upcoming U16 provincial camps this summer in Canada. The Chiefs prospects – two forwards, two defensemen and one goalie – will compete to represent their respective provinces at the 2017 Western Canada U16 Challenge Cup in Calgary in October.

    More >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs will be represented by five of their 2017 WHL Bantam Draft selections at upcoming U16 provincial camps this summer in Canada. The Chiefs prospects – two forwards, two defensemen and one goalie – will compete to represent their respective provinces at the 2017 Western Canada U16 Challenge Cup in Calgary in October.

    More >>

  • Spokane Chiefs' WHL Bantam draft history

    Spokane Chiefs' WHL Bantam draft history

    Looking Back at the Chiefs' WHL Bantam Draft HistoryLooking Back at the Chiefs' WHL Bantam Draft History

    Two years removed from a #1 overall pick in the WHL Bantam Draft, the Spokane Chiefs used their first round pick to address their offense by selecting center Jake Finley with the #6 choice in Thursday's draft.  Finley is a 15-year-old from Kelowna and just played for POE Bant Prep this past season. Here's a look at all of the first round selections made by the Spokane Chiefs since 2000.

    More >>

    Two years removed from a #1 overall pick in the WHL Bantam Draft, the Spokane Chiefs used their first round pick to address their offense by selecting center Jake Finley with the #6 choice in Thursday's draft.  Finley is a 15-year-old from Kelowna and just played for POE Bant Prep this past season. Here's a look at all of the first round selections made by the Spokane Chiefs since 2000.

    More >>

  • Bantam Draft Recap: Chiefs’ 2017 class headlined by Finley at sixth overall

    Bantam Draft Recap: Chiefs’ 2017 class headlined by Finley at sixth overall

    Courtesy: Spokane ChiefsCourtesy: Spokane Chiefs

    CALGARY – The Spokane Chiefs selected forward Jack Finley with the sixth overall pick of the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft in Calgary on Thursday morning. Finley was one of 11 players selected by the Chiefs in the annual draft, including five forwards, five defensemen and one goaltender. 

    More >>

    CALGARY – The Spokane Chiefs selected forward Jack Finley with the sixth overall pick of the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft in Calgary on Thursday morning. Finley was one of 11 players selected by the Chiefs in the annual draft, including five forwards, five defensemen and one goaltender. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.