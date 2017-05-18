Update on college basketball's top transfers

The Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team has notoriously been a hot spot for potential transfers and this year was no different. After the departures of players like Nigel Williams-Goss, Zach Collins and Przemek Karnowski, the Bulldogs are looking to reload for the 2017-18 season. The Bulldogs currently have three scholarships to give for the upcoming season with three players, Dustin Triano, Jeremy Jones and Jack Bean, all as walk-ons. Despite making the national championship last season, some potential transfers have looked elsewhere to continue their collegiate basketball career.

Chase Jeter

Chase Jeter is a 6-foot-10 power forward from Las Vegas and was a former five-star prospect from the class of 2015. During the 2016-17 campaign, Jeter only played in sixteen games for the Blue Devils and didn't play a single minute after January 14th. Last season, Jeter suffered an injury and had to undergo a procedure in January to treat a herniated disc. Jeter only averaged 2.6 points and 2.7 rebounds last season for Duke. After leaving Duke in March, Jeter took trips to California, Gonzaga, Arizona and UCLA and decided to transfer to Arizona. He will have two years of eligibility at Arizona after sitting out the 2017-18 season due to NCAA transfer regulations.

Elijah Brown

Elijah Brown is a 6-foot-4 guard out of Orange County, California and is the son of Golden State Warriors assistant coach and former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Mike Brown. Elijah Brown averaged 18.8 points per game last season as a Junior for the New Mexico Lobos and averaged 21.7 points per game as a sophomore. Brown visited Gonzaga at the end of April, but decided to transfer to the University of Oregon. Brown graduated from New Mexico this spring and will be eligible immediately to play for the Ducks, who are looking to make another run at the Final Four. Despite his intentions to transfer, former New Mexico head coach Craig Neal had nothing but nice things to say about Brown.

"We are grateful of the contributions that Elijah has made to our basketball program," Craig Neal said in a statement. "He has matured and developed over the last three years, which led him to being one of the top Mountain West players the last two seasons."

QUACK!!! — elijah brown (@_eb4_) May 1, 2017

Cullen Neal

Cullen Neal is a 6-foot-5 guard out of Albuquerque, New Mexico and spent his last season for the Ole Miss Rebels. Neal originally signed with Saint Mary's out of high school, but decided to play for his dad Craig Neal at New Mexico. Cullen Neal then played three season for the Lobos before transferring to Ole Miss. After only one year with the Rebels, Neal announced he would transfer to Saint Mary's for the 2017-18 season. Neal was on the shortlist as a potential transfer for Gonzaga, but decided to play for the Gaels.

Kameron Rooks

Kameron Rooks is a 7-foot-1 center from San Marcos California and has spent the last four seasons with the California Bears. Gonzaga is one of nine teams Rooks is considering transferring to. Rooks’ list includes San Diego State, Connecticut, St. John’s, Georgetown, Illinois, Iowa State, Saint Louis and Clemson, according to Full-Time Hoops. Rooks averaged just 4.9 points per game and 4.5 rebounds per game last season for the Bears and missed 10 games due to a knee injury. Gonzaga lost three 7-foot centers in their National Championship run from last year. Przemek Karnowski and Ryan Edwards both graduated from Gonzaga, while Zach Collins left early for the NBA. Rooks was a teammate of former Gonzaga Bulldog Jordan Mathews when they were both at Cal. Rooks' father Sea, played college basketball for Arizona and spent 12 years in the NBA.