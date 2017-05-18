Former UW player Isaiah Thomas makes 2016-17 All-NBA team

The Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team has notoriously been a hot spot for potential transfers and this year was no different. After the departures of players like Nigel Williams-Goss, Zach Collins and Przemek Karnowski, the Bulldogs are looking to reload for the 2017-18 season. The Bulldogs currently have three scholarshipsMore >>
Former Washington Huskies basketball player Isaiah Thomas has made the 2016-17 All-NBA team, his first of his career. Thomas joins Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Rudy Gobert, and Stephen Curry as the selections for this year's All-NBA second team. Thomas was third in the NBA this season averaging 28.9 points per gameMore >>
There were big shoes to fill on the mound at Gonzaga heading into the 2017 season. Gone was all-conference pitcher Brandon Bailey, a sixth-round draft pick of the Oakland A's. Luckily, the Zags had an ace in the hole. "I think we felt comfortable about that coming into the season, and that's saying a lot about how comfortable we feel with Eli...More >>
The 2017 NBA draft lottery was held on Tuesday, which means we're that much closer to the NBA draft on June 22nd. The winner of Tuesday's draft lottery was the Boston Celtics, as they secured the number one overall pick in this year's draft, followed by the Lakers at number two and the 76ers at number three.More >>
Washington State (24-23, 10-14 Pac-12) heads to Corvallis for a three-game series against No. 1 Oregon State (42-4, 24-3 Pac-12) beginning Friday. All three games will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. WSU will be playing its first series against a top-ranked team since 2014, taking one of three at No. 1 Cal State Fullerton to open 2014.
The Gonzaga Bulldogs prepare for their biggest series of the season when they take on the BYU Cougars tomorrow for a three-game series. The Gonzaga Bulldogs are currently tied with Loyola Marymount for second place in the WCC standings with a 17-7 record. The Cougars currently sit atop of the WCC, just three games above the Bulldogs, with a 20-4 record...More >>
Former Washington State defensive lineman Robert Barber has been been found not guilty of assault in the second-degree and assault in the fourth-degree after he was connected to a brawl last summer. Barber was charged with second-degree felony assault in February after he allegedly punched a WSU student at a party last July.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fresh off of the most successful season in school history, four Whitworth University softball players have received All-West Region recognition through the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, which released its list of all-region teams on Monday night. All-Region recognition is based on voting by NFCA member coaches. Click here for the entire list of NCAA Division III All-Region teams. Senior pitcher Madi Perez and senior des...More >>
SEATTLE -- The No. 8-ranked University of Washington softball team will be the No. 6 overall seed for the 2017 NCAA Tournament and will host an opening round regional for the 11th time in program history, as announced by the NCAA on Sunday on ESPN2. Washington (43-11) is one of 16 schools to host a four-team NCAA Regional tournament with contests running Friday...More >>
Former Washington Huskies basketball player Isaiah Thomas has made the 2016-17 All-NBA team, his first of his career. Thomas joins Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Rudy Gobert, and Stephen Curry as the selections for this year's All-NBA second team. Thomas was third in the NBA this season averaging 28.9 points per gameMore >>
SEATTLE -- The No. 8-ranked University of Washington softball team will be the No. 6 overall seed for the 2017 NCAA Tournament and will host an opening round regional for the 11th time in program history, as announced by the NCAA on Sunday on ESPN2. Washington (43-11) is one of 16 schools to host a four-team NCAA Regional tournament with contests running Friday...More >>
SEATTLE – Junior Noah Bremer threw a one-hit, complete-game shutout and his offense scored three times in the first inning as Washington beat Arizona State, 4-0, Friday night at Husky Ballpark. The only base runners Bremer allowed were a fourth inning, one-out single by Andrew Snow and a walk in the eighth inning to Zach Cerbo. Bremer stuck out 10 Sun Devils' hitters and threw 115 pitches in recording his first shutout – his third complete game &nd...More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga's athletic programs continued to thrive in the latest release of the Academic Progress Rate by the NCAA on Wednesday with seven teams earning a perfect 1,000 score and all GU teams combining for a 997 mark. That mark is tied for the second-best combined average for any school in the nation, behind only the Ivy League's Dartmouth.More >>
SEATTLE – Seattle U beat Washington, 7-5, Tuesday night at Husky Ballpark to claim the yearly city battle between the two schools. The Huskies (24-21) scored four times in the eighth inning to make things close but could not complete the late rally. Tyler Oldenburg (3-1) allowed one run over five innings to pick up the win and shortstop Griffin Andreychuck drove in three runs for the Redhawks (17-28-1) on a pair of doubles. Washingto...More >>
SEATTLE – Willie MacIver hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth and two batters later, freshman Nick Kahle provided some insurance with a two-run home run as Washington broke a 2-2 tie and went on to beat visiting California, 5-2, in the first game of the series Friday night at Husky Ballpark.More >>
SEATTLE – Longtime University of Washington football and men's basketball play-by-play radio broadcaster Bob Rondeau will retire following the conclusion of the 2017 Husky football season, his 37th with the Huskies. Rondeau informed department officials of his decision earlier this month.More >>
Washington Huskies' guard Kelsey Plum has been selected as the number one overall draft pick in the 2017 WNBA draft by the San Antonio Stars. Plum becomes the first Husky, man or woman, to get drafted number one overall and is the first Husky woman to get drafted in the first round. This season, Plum broke the NCAA women's all-time scoring record (3,527 points)More >>
WHEREAS, The 2016 college football season was the Year of the Receiver in the state of Washington with an unprecedented level of talent and accomplishment among wide receivers at Washington's NCAA 4 Division I schools; and WHEREAS, This group of superstars is on its way to a big future in professional football beginning with the upcoming NFL draft; andMore >>
