Former UW player Isaiah Thomas makes 2016-17 All-NBA team

Former Washington Huskies basketball player Isaiah Thomas has made the 2016-17 All-NBA team for the first time in his career. Thomas joins Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Rudy Gobert, and Stephen Curry as the selections for this year's All-NBA second team. Thomas was third in the NBA this season averaging 28.9 points per game and also lead the Celtics with 5.9 assists per game. Thomas was a catalyst for the Celtics this year in route to the number one seed in the Eastern Conference and has lead Boston to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2012.

While Thomas made his first ever All-NBA team, former Washington State Cougar Klay Thompson missed out on his third consecutive All-NBA selection. Thompson was third in scoring for the Golden State Warriors averaging 22.3 points per game, but only ranked 24th in all of the NBA. Thompson made the All-NBA third team in both 2015 and 2016, but only received a total of 14 votes this season. Despite the Warriors being in the Western Conference Finals, teammate Draymond Green had a choice of words about Thompson not being named to an All-NBA team.

"Yeah, I think it's b---s---," Green said. " When you look around the team, what'd we win, 67 games or something like that? ... I think Klay's one of our top three guys, you know, and to not to be on an All-NBA team, I think is pretty crazy." "It's some guys on [the All-NBA teams], as scorers, averaging 20 points, and don't have as near as many wins as we have. So how he could be left out, I don't really understand it. You know, also the way Klay can defend. I don't understand it, but I guess they gotta find some way to punish us."

Here's a look at the 2016-17 All-NBA teams:

2016-17 All-NBA first team (total votes)

F | LeBron James, Cleveland (498)

F | Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio (490)

C | Anthony Davis, New Orleans (343)

G | James Harden, Houston (500)

G | Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City (498)

2016-17 All-NBA second team (total votes)

F | Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee (258)

F | Kevin Durant, Golden State (239)

C | Rudy Gobert, Utah (339)

G | Stephen Curry, Golden State (290)

G | Isaiah Thomas, Boston (236)

2016-17 All-NBA third team (total votes)

F | Draymond Green, Golden State (134)

F | Jimmy Butler, Chicago (102)

C | DeAndre Jordan, LA Clippers (54)

G | John Wall, Washington (125)

G | DeMar DeRozan, Toronto (62)

Other players receiving votes (total votes)

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota, (50); Chris Paul, LA Clippers, (49); Marc Gasol, Memphis, (48); DeMarcus Cousins, New Orleans, (42); Paul George, Indiana, (40); Gordon Hayward, Utah, (27); Hassan Whiteside, Miami, (18); Kyrie Irving, Cleveland, (14); Klay Thompson, Golden State, (14); Nikola Jokic, Denver, (12); Damian Lillard, Portland, (12); Paul Millsap, Atlanta, (3); LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio, (1); Blake Griffin, LA Clippers, (1); Al Horford, Boston, (1).