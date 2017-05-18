Mariners blank Athletics in 4-0 win

SEATTLE (AP) -- Christian Bergman pitched into the eighth inning for the best start of his career, Jean Segura extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a two-run single and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 4-0 on Wednesday night. Bergman (1-1) allowed two hits after holding Oakland hitless until the fifth inning.More >>
The Spokane Empire (7-4,6-2) will try and end their two-game losing streak when they take on the Colorado Crush (6-4,3-1) on Thursday. This will be the third time these two teams have played this season, with the Empire outscoring the Crush 106-61 in their previous two matchups. The Spokane Empire are coming off a 62-32 loss to the Sioux Falls Storm and a 49-35 loss to the Arizona Rattlers. This is the first time the Empire have back-to-back losses since the end of the 2016 reg...More >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Matt Joyce hit a two-run homer and Mark Canha added a three-run shot in a five-run ninth inning that rallied the Oakland Athletics to a 9-6 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. Oakland squandered a 4-1 lead thanks to a key two-run error in the seventh and Kyle Seager's solo home run in the eighth that gave Seattle a 5-4 lead.More >>
The Seattle Sounders will try to end their two-game losing streak when they travel to take on Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday. The Sounders have not had much luck playing Sporting KC in the regular season going 0-3-2 in their last five contests dating back to 2014. Despite their history, the Sounders are 7-4-3 all time against Sporting KC, including a 4-2-1 record on the road.More >>
Cano, 34, has missed the last 5 games with a sore right quad. He was hitting .296 (40x135) with 21 runs, 8 doubles, 8 home runs, 28 RBI, a .362 on-base percentage and an .895 OPS in 34 games with Seattle this season. In his last 21 games, he hit .349 (29x83) with 17 runs, 5 doubles, 7 home runs, 20 RBI and a 1.073 OPS. This is the first time he's been on the disabled list since June 27-Aug. 8, 2006 with a strained left hamstringMore >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager each hit a two-run homer, and Yovani Gallardo pitched effectively into the seventh inning as the Seattle Mariners made the most of four hits to hold off the Oakland Athletics 6-5 on Monday night. Oakland scored twice in the ninth, when Mariners closer Edwin Diaz walked four of the five batters he faced to force in a run.More >>
Running back Eddie Lacy earned a nice bonus of $55,000 from the Seattle Seahawks for weighing under 255 pounds. Lacy's contract has seven weigh in bonus worth a total of $385,000 as a part of his contract. Eddie Lacy only weighed 237 pounds when he came out of Alabama in 2013 and...More >>
The Seahawks signed receiver Speedy Noil and fullback Kyle Coleman Monday, both of whom participated in last weekend’s rookie minicamp as tryout players. Quarterback Skyler Howard and fullback Brandon Cottom were waived to make room on the 90-man roster. Noil, who went undrafted out of Texas A&M, led the Aggies in all-purpose yardage as a freshmanMore >>
TORONTO (AP) -- Kevin Pillar homered with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday and a sweep of their four-game series.More >>
