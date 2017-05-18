Mariners blank Athletics in 4-0 win - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Mariners blank Athletics in 4-0 win

SEATTLE (AP) -- Christian Bergman pitched into the eighth inning for the best start of his career, Jean Segura extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a two-run single and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 4-0 on Wednesday night.

Bergman (1-1) allowed two hits after holding Oakland hitless until the fifth inning. He had a career-high nine strikeouts and tied James Paxton for the most in a game by a Mariners pitcher this year. His 7 1/3 innings were also a personal best.

Nelson Cruz drove in two runs for the Mariners, who took two of three in the series against Oakland.

Jesse Hahn (1-3) gave up four runs - three earned - and five hits in five innings. Oakland has lost five of its last six games.

