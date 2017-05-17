Empire look to get back to winning ways against Crush

The Spokane Empire (7-4,6-2) will try and end their two-game losing streak when they take on the Colorado Crush (6-4,3-1) on Thursday. This will be the third time these two teams have played this season, with the Empire outscoring the Crush 106-61 in their previous two matchups.

The Spokane Empire are coming off a 62-32 loss to the Sioux Falls Storm and a 49-35 loss to the Arizona Rattlers. This is the first time the Empire have had back-to-back losses since the end of the 2016 regular season. These two losses could be costly for the Empire in regards to the playoff picture, since Nebraska holds the tiebreaker should the Danger and the Empire finish with the same record behind the Rattlers. The Empire currently sit in second place in the Intense Conference behind the Arizona Rattlers, despite having the same overall record. Last week, the Empire were without two of their playmakers, as both Nick Haag and Adrian James signed NFL and CFL contracts respectively.

The Colorado Crush are currently on a three-game losing streak and have only won two games all season. The Crush currently sit at the bottom of the Intense Conference, but hold only the third worst overall record in the IFL behind the Cedar Rapid Titans (1-11) and the Green Bay Blizzard (2-10). The Crush currently have the worst defense in the IFL, giving up 53.2 points per game.

The Crush host the Empire tomorrow at 6:30 p.m.