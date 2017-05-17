Empire look to get back to winning ways against Crush - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Empire look to get back to winning ways against Crush

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Connect
Empire take on the Crush tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. Empire take on the Crush tomorrow at 6:30 p.m.

The Spokane Empire (7-4,6-2) will try and end their two-game losing streak when they take on the Colorado Crush (6-4,3-1) on Thursday. This will be the third time these two teams have played this season, with the Empire outscoring the Crush 106-61 in their previous two matchups.

The Spokane Empire are coming off a 62-32 loss to the Sioux Falls Storm and a 49-35 loss to the Arizona Rattlers.  This is the first time the Empire have had back-to-back losses since the end of the 2016 regular season. These two losses could be costly for the Empire in regards to the playoff picture, since Nebraska holds the tiebreaker should the Danger and the Empire finish with the same record behind the Rattlers.  The Empire currently sit in second place in the Intense Conference behind the Arizona Rattlers, despite having the same overall record. Last week, the Empire were without two of their playmakers, as both Nick Haag and Adrian James signed NFL and CFL contracts respectively.

The Colorado Crush are currently on a three-game losing streak and have only won two games all season. The Crush currently sit at the bottom of the Intense Conference, but hold only the third worst overall record in the IFL behind the Cedar Rapid Titans (1-11) and the Green Bay Blizzard (2-10). The Crush currently have the worst defense in the IFL, giving up 53.2 points per game.

The Crush host the Empire tomorrow at 6:30 p.m.

  • Spokane FootballSpokane EmpireMore>>

  • Empire look to get back to winning ways against Crush

    Empire look to get back to winning ways against Crush

    Empire take on the Crush tomorrow at 6:30 p.m.Empire take on the Crush tomorrow at 6:30 p.m.

    The Spokane Empire (7-4,6-2) will try and end their two-game losing streak when they take on the Colorado Crush (6-4,3-1) on Thursday. This will be the third time these two teams have played this season, with the Empire outscoring the Crush 106-61 in their previous two matchups. The Spokane Empire are coming off a 62-32 loss to the Sioux Falls Storm and a 49-35 loss to the Arizona Rattlers.  This is the first time the Empire have back-to-back losses since the end of the 2016 reg...

    More >>

    The Spokane Empire (7-4,6-2) will try and end their two-game losing streak when they take on the Colorado Crush (6-4,3-1) on Thursday. This will be the third time these two teams have played this season, with the Empire outscoring the Crush 106-61 in their previous two matchups. The Spokane Empire are coming off a 62-32 loss to the Sioux Falls Storm and a 49-35 loss to the Arizona Rattlers.  This is the first time the Empire have back-to-back losses since the end of the 2016 reg...

    More >>

  • Empire fall short against Arizona 49-35

    Empire fall short against Arizona 49-35

    Courtesy: Spokane EmpireCourtesy: Spokane Empire

    The Arizona Rattlers (7-4, 4-1) defeated the Spokane Empire (7-4, 6-2) in Week 13 of the 2017 IFL regular season at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena by a score of 49-35.

    More >>

    The Arizona Rattlers (7-4, 4-1) defeated the Spokane Empire (7-4, 6-2) in Week 13 of the 2017 IFL regular season at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena by a score of 49-35.

    More >>

  • Empire and Rattlers battle for Intense Conference supremacy

    Empire and Rattlers battle for Intense Conference supremacy

    Empire take on the Rattlers for the 2nd time this seasonEmpire take on the Rattlers for the 2nd time this season

    The Spokane Empire (7-3, 6-1) and the Arizona Rattlers (6-4, 3-1) will play each other tomorrow at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena for first place in the Indoor Football League's Intense Conference. This is the second time these two teams have played each other this season, with the Empire coming out victorious 60-51 on April 22nd. During their last matchup, the Empire's Charles Dowdell threw for 204 yards and six touchdowns in route to Spokane's victory. The Rattlers entered the...

    More >>

    The Spokane Empire (7-3, 6-1) and the Arizona Rattlers (6-4, 3-1) will play each other tomorrow at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena for first place in the Indoor Football League's Intense Conference. This is the second time these two teams have played each other this season, with the Empire coming out victorious 60-51 on April 22nd. During their last matchup, the Empire's Charles Dowdell threw for 204 yards and six touchdowns in route to Spokane's victory. The Rattlers entered the...

    More >>
    •   

  • Pro SportsProMore>>

  • Mariners blank Athletics in 4-0 win

    Mariners blank Athletics in 4-0 win

    Mariners hold Athletics to two hitsMariners hold Athletics to two hits

    SEATTLE (AP) -- Christian Bergman pitched into the eighth inning for the best start of his career, Jean Segura extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a two-run single and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 4-0 on Wednesday night. Bergman (1-1) allowed two hits after holding Oakland hitless until the fifth inning.

    More >>

    SEATTLE (AP) -- Christian Bergman pitched into the eighth inning for the best start of his career, Jean Segura extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a two-run single and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 4-0 on Wednesday night. Bergman (1-1) allowed two hits after holding Oakland hitless until the fifth inning.

    More >>

  • Empire look to get back to winning ways against Crush

    Empire look to get back to winning ways against Crush

    Empire take on the Crush tomorrow at 6:30 p.m.Empire take on the Crush tomorrow at 6:30 p.m.

    The Spokane Empire (7-4,6-2) will try and end their two-game losing streak when they take on the Colorado Crush (6-4,3-1) on Thursday. This will be the third time these two teams have played this season, with the Empire outscoring the Crush 106-61 in their previous two matchups. The Spokane Empire are coming off a 62-32 loss to the Sioux Falls Storm and a 49-35 loss to the Arizona Rattlers.  This is the first time the Empire have back-to-back losses since the end of the 2016 reg...

    More >>

    The Spokane Empire (7-4,6-2) will try and end their two-game losing streak when they take on the Colorado Crush (6-4,3-1) on Thursday. This will be the third time these two teams have played this season, with the Empire outscoring the Crush 106-61 in their previous two matchups. The Spokane Empire are coming off a 62-32 loss to the Sioux Falls Storm and a 49-35 loss to the Arizona Rattlers.  This is the first time the Empire have back-to-back losses since the end of the 2016 reg...

    More >>

  • Athletics score 5 runs in the 9th to beat Mariners 9-6

    Athletics score 5 runs in the 9th to beat Mariners 9-6

    Mariners have lost their last 5 out of 6 gamesMariners have lost their last 5 out of 6 games

    SEATTLE (AP) -- Matt Joyce hit a two-run homer and Mark Canha added a three-run shot in a five-run ninth inning that rallied the Oakland Athletics to a 9-6 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. Oakland squandered a 4-1 lead thanks to a key two-run error in the seventh and Kyle Seager's solo home run in the eighth that gave Seattle a 5-4 lead.

    More >>

    SEATTLE (AP) -- Matt Joyce hit a two-run homer and Mark Canha added a three-run shot in a five-run ninth inning that rallied the Oakland Athletics to a 9-6 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. Oakland squandered a 4-1 lead thanks to a key two-run error in the seventh and Kyle Seager's solo home run in the eighth that gave Seattle a 5-4 lead.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.