Empire look to get back to winning ways against Crush

The Spokane Empire (7-4,6-2) will try and end their two-game losing streak when they take on the Colorado Crush (6-4,3-1) on Thursday. This will be the third time these two teams have played this season, with the Empire outscoring the Crush 106-61 in their previous two matchups. The Spokane Empire are coming off a 62-32 loss to the Sioux Falls Storm and a 49-35 loss to the Arizona Rattlers. This is the first time the Empire have back-to-back losses since the end of the 2016 reg...More >>
The Arizona Rattlers (7-4, 4-1) defeated the Spokane Empire (7-4, 6-2) in Week 13 of the 2017 IFL regular season at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena by a score of 49-35.More >>
The Spokane Empire (7-3, 6-1) and the Arizona Rattlers (6-4, 3-1) will play each other tomorrow at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena for first place in the Indoor Football League's Intense Conference. This is the second time these two teams have played each other this season, with the Empire coming out victorious 60-51 on April 22nd. During their last matchup, the Empire's Charles Dowdell threw for 204 yards and six touchdowns in route to Spokane's victory. The Rattlers entered the...More >>
Spokane Empire's Nick Haag will get another shot at the NFL, this time with the New York Giants. Haag received an invite to the Giants' rookie mini camp with hopes of making the final 53-man roster. The Giants' mini camp begins on Friday, which will mean Haag will miss the Empire's matchup against the Arizona Rattlers.More >>
SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Empire (7-3, 6-1) fell to the Sioux Falls Storm (9-1, 6-1) by a score of 62-32 in Week 12 of the 2017 IFL regular season at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The first half of play showcased why these two teams are ranked at the top of their respective conferences. Spokane jumped out to a quick seven-point lead as Empire kicker Brendon Garcia’s first half kickoff took a weird bounce away fro...More >>
SPOKANE, WA - The Empire (7-2, 6-1) edged the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles (1-8, 1-7) in Week 11 of the 2017 IFL regular season at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena by a score of 31-29.More >>
The Indoor Football League (IFL) is proud to announce its 2017 regular season schedule. The 18-week, 80-game schedule kicks off on Thursday, February 16 and concludes on Saturday, June 17.More >>
Nine Eastern Washington University football players and head coach Beau Baldwin were named to the College Sports Madness 2016 Big Sky Preseason All-Conference Team announced on Tuesday (Aug. 2).More >>
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (July 23, 2016) - The Spokane Empire went on the road for the 2016 IFL United Bowl Championship and were unable to pull off the upset in their inaugural season as they fell to the Sioux Falls Storm by a final of 55-34 at the Denny Sanford Premiere Center. The Empire struck first as quarterback Charles Dowdell found receiver J.J. Hayes before the Spokane defense held the Storm to a failed 29-yard field goal attempt on their opening possession....More >>
You can watch the 2016 IFL United Bowl Championship game between the Spokane Empire and Sioux Falls Storm live on SWX, Saturday night at 5:00 PM.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Christian Bergman pitched into the eighth inning for the best start of his career, Jean Segura extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a two-run single and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 4-0 on Wednesday night. Bergman (1-1) allowed two hits after holding Oakland hitless until the fifth inning.More >>
The Spokane Empire (7-4,6-2) will try and end their two-game losing streak when they take on the Colorado Crush (6-4,3-1) on Thursday. This will be the third time these two teams have played this season, with the Empire outscoring the Crush 106-61 in their previous two matchups. The Spokane Empire are coming off a 62-32 loss to the Sioux Falls Storm and a 49-35 loss to the Arizona Rattlers. This is the first time the Empire have back-to-back losses since the end of the 2016 reg...More >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Matt Joyce hit a two-run homer and Mark Canha added a three-run shot in a five-run ninth inning that rallied the Oakland Athletics to a 9-6 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. Oakland squandered a 4-1 lead thanks to a key two-run error in the seventh and Kyle Seager's solo home run in the eighth that gave Seattle a 5-4 lead.More >>
The Seattle Sounders will try to end their two-game losing streak when they travel to take on Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday. The Sounders have not had much luck playing Sporting KC in the regular season going 0-3-2 in their last five contests dating back to 2014. Despite their history, the Sounders are 7-4-3 all time against Sporting KC, including a 4-2-1 record on the road.More >>
Cano, 34, has missed the last 5 games with a sore right quad. He was hitting .296 (40x135) with 21 runs, 8 doubles, 8 home runs, 28 RBI, a .362 on-base percentage and an .895 OPS in 34 games with Seattle this season. In his last 21 games, he hit .349 (29x83) with 17 runs, 5 doubles, 7 home runs, 20 RBI and a 1.073 OPS. This is the first time he's been on the disabled list since June 27-Aug. 8, 2006 with a strained left hamstringMore >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager each hit a two-run homer, and Yovani Gallardo pitched effectively into the seventh inning as the Seattle Mariners made the most of four hits to hold off the Oakland Athletics 6-5 on Monday night. Oakland scored twice in the ninth, when Mariners closer Edwin Diaz walked four of the five batters he faced to force in a run.More >>
Running back Eddie Lacy earned a nice bonus of $55,000 from the Seattle Seahawks for weighing under 255 pounds. Lacy's contract has seven weigh in bonus worth a total of $385,000 as a part of his contract. Eddie Lacy only weighed 237 pounds when he came out of Alabama in 2013 and...More >>
The Seahawks signed receiver Speedy Noil and fullback Kyle Coleman Monday, both of whom participated in last weekend’s rookie minicamp as tryout players. Quarterback Skyler Howard and fullback Brandon Cottom were waived to make room on the 90-man roster. Noil, who went undrafted out of Texas A&M, led the Aggies in all-purpose yardage as a freshmanMore >>
TORONTO (AP) -- Kevin Pillar homered with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday and a sweep of their four-game series.More >>
