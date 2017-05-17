WSU prepares for series against top-ranked Oregon State

There were big shoes to fill on the mound at Gonzaga heading into the 2017 season. Gone was all-conference pitcher Brandon Bailey, a sixth-round draft pick of the Oakland A's. Luckily, the Zags had an ace in the hole. "I think we felt comfortable about that coming into the season, and that's saying a lot about how comfortable we feel with Eli...More >>
The 2017 NBA draft lottery was held on Tuesday, which means we're that much closer to the NBA draft on June 22nd. The winner of Tuesday's draft lottery was the Boston Celtics, as they secured the number one overall pick in this year's draft, followed by the Lakers at number two and the 76ers at number three.More >>
Washington State (24-23, 10-14 Pac-12) heads to Corvallis for a three-game series against No. 1 Oregon State (42-4, 24-3 Pac-12) beginning Friday. All three games will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. WSU will be playing its first series against a top-ranked team since 2014, taking one of three at No. 1 Cal State Fullerton to open 2014.
The Gonzaga Bulldogs prepare for their biggest series of the season when they take on the BYU Cougars tomorrow for a three-game series. The Gonzaga Bulldogs are currently tied with Loyola Marymount for second place in the WCC standings with a 17-7 record. The Cougars currently sit atop of the WCC, just three games above the Bulldogs, with a 20-4 record...More >>
Former Washington State defensive lineman Robert Barber has been been found not guilty of assault in the second-degree and assault in the fourth-degree after he was connected to a brawl last summer. Barber was charged with second-degree felony assault in February after he allegedly punched a WSU student at a party last July.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fresh off of the most successful season in school history, four Whitworth University softball players have received All-West Region recognition through the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, which released its list of all-region teams on Monday night. All-Region recognition is based on voting by NFCA member coaches. Click here for the entire list of NCAA Division III All-Region teams. Senior pitcher Madi Perez and senior des...More >>
SEATTLE -- The No. 8-ranked University of Washington softball team will be the No. 6 overall seed for the 2017 NCAA Tournament and will host an opening round regional for the 11th time in program history, as announced by the NCAA on Sunday on ESPN2. Washington (43-11) is one of 16 schools to host a four-team NCAA Regional tournament with contests running Friday...More >>
Gonzaga picked up a big series win against Loyola Marymount last weekend, taking the Friday and Sunday games against the Lions at home...after Gonzaga led all of game one, the final two weren’t decided until the final at-bat...on Saturday, the Zags loaded the bases and brought the tying run to the plate before falling 4-0More >>
After winning their first ever Big Sky Conference title on Saturday, the Montana Grizzly softball team decided the only way to celebrate was with a party; a watch party with the entire team and their new shiny trophy.More >>
Washington State (24-23, 10-14 Pac-12) heads to Corvallis for a three-game series against No. 1 Oregon State (42-4, 24-3 Pac-12) beginning Friday. All three games will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. WSU will be playing its first series against a top-ranked team since 2014, taking one of three at No. 1 Cal State Fullerton to open 2014.
Former Washington State defensive lineman Robert Barber has been been found not guilty of assault in the second-degree and assault in the fourth-degree after he was connected to a brawl last summer. Barber was charged with second-degree felony assault in February after he allegedly punched a WSU student at a party last July.More >>
Gonzaga picked up a big series win against Loyola Marymount last weekend, taking the Friday and Sunday games against the Lions at home...after Gonzaga led all of game one, the final two weren’t decided until the final at-bat...on Saturday, the Zags loaded the bases and brought the tying run to the plate before falling 4-0More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State dropped the series-finale with No. 28 UCLA 12-2 at Bailey-Brayton Field Sunday afternoon.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State recorded 13 hits and hit a pair of two-run home runs to back junior Damon Jones' strong start for a 7-1 win over No. 28 UCLA in the series-opener at Bailey-Brayton Field Friday night. The Cougars (23-22, 9-12 Pac-12) saw five different players record two-hit games led by sophomore outfielder Justin Harrer who hit his team-leading fifth home run of the season, a two-run shot to centerfield in the third innings. Freshman c...More >>
Washington State owns a 22-22 record including an 8-13 mark in Pac-12 play after taking two of three from Oregon last week. The Cougars have won their last three series after recording a series win over No. 30 Washington three weeks ago and at Utah two weeks ago. WSU has surpassed last season's win total and enters the weekend second in the Pac-12 in doubles (90).More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga's athletic programs continued to thrive in the latest release of the Academic Progress Rate by the NCAA on Wednesday with seven teams earning a perfect 1,000 score and all GU teams combining for a 997 mark. That mark is tied for the second-best combined average for any school in the nation, behind only the Ivy League's Dartmouth.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State men's basketball rising-sophomore, Malachi Flynn, has been invited to attend the USA Basketball U19 Junior National Team Training Camp, June 18-20, WSU head coach Ernie Kent, announced Monday Following the trials, the USA Basketball Men's Junior National Team Committee is expected to announce finalists for the USA U19 National Team roster. Training camp for the selected finalists will begin June 21, with the USA roster being ...More >>
