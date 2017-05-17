Latest NBA mock drafts have both Collins & Williams-Goss getting - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Latest NBA mock drafts have both Collins & Williams-Goss getting drafted

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Connect
Both Collins and Williams-Goss are projected to be drafted Both Collins and Williams-Goss are projected to be drafted

The 2017 NBA draft lottery was held on Tuesday, which means we're that much closer to the NBA draft on June 22nd. The winner of Tuesday's draft lottery was the Boston Celtics, as they secured the number one overall pick in this year's draft; followed by the Lakers at number two and the 76ers at number three. As the NBA draft lottery concluded, predictions about where many players would land started to come to fruition, including Gonzaga's Zach Collins and Nigel Williams-Goss. 

Zach Collins

Zach Collins became the first one-and-done in Gonzaga history when he decided to forgo his time in a Bulldog uniform to pursue the NBA. The seven-foot forward out of Gonzaga is arguably one of the top players in this years NBA draft.  Collins didn't start a game last year for Gonzaga, but still averaged 10.0 points per game and won the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, awarded to top center in men’s college basketball. Along with the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, Collins was named to the All-West Coast Conference first team.

Here's where Zach Collins is projected to land in the NBA draft:

NBADraft.net: 9th overall, Dallas Mavericks

ESPN's Chad Ford: 10th overall, Sacramento Kings (via New Orleans)

Draft Express: 10th overall, Sacramento Kings (via New Orleans)

NBC Sports: 11th overall, Charlotte Hornets

CBS Sports' Gary Parish: 12th overall, Detroit Pistions

Nigel Williams-Goss

Nigel Williams-Goss was the catalyst for Gonzaga in their first ever Final Four and National Championship appearance. Williams-Goss was a leader on the floor, leading Gonzaga in points per game and steals. Along with his success at Gonzaga, Williams-Goss also ran the lane agility test in 10.42 seconds, which was the fastest time at the NBA combine. Williams-Goss scored in the double digits twenty times this season and also shot a West Coast Conference-best 65-percent from the floor.

Here's where Nigel Williams-Goss is projected to land in the NBA draft:

SECcountry.com: 40th overall, New Orleans Pelicans

NBADraft.net: 56th overall, Boston Celtics

Draft Express: 58th overall, New York Knicks

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Eli Morgan emerges as a star on the mound for Gonzaga

    Eli Morgan emerges as a star on the mound for Gonzaga

    Morgan leads Gonzaga in both ERA and WinsMorgan leads Gonzaga in both ERA and Wins

    There were big shoes to fill on the mound at Gonzaga heading into the 2017 season. Gone was all-conference pitcher Brandon Bailey, a sixth-round draft pick of the Oakland A's. Luckily, the Zags had an ace in the hole. "I think we felt comfortable about that coming into the season, and that's saying a lot about how comfortable we feel with Eli...

    More >>

    There were big shoes to fill on the mound at Gonzaga heading into the 2017 season. Gone was all-conference pitcher Brandon Bailey, a sixth-round draft pick of the Oakland A's. Luckily, the Zags had an ace in the hole. "I think we felt comfortable about that coming into the season, and that's saying a lot about how comfortable we feel with Eli...

    More >>

  • Latest NBA mock drafts have both Collins & Williams-Goss getting drafted

    Latest NBA mock drafts have both Collins & Williams-Goss getting drafted

    Both Collins and Williams-Goss are projected to be draftedBoth Collins and Williams-Goss are projected to be drafted

    The 2017 NBA draft lottery was held on Tuesday, which means we're that much closer to the NBA draft on June 22nd. The winner of Tuesday's draft lottery was the Boston Celtics, as they secured the number one overall pick in this year's draft, followed by the Lakers at number two and the 76ers at number three.

    More >>

    The 2017 NBA draft lottery was held on Tuesday, which means we're that much closer to the NBA draft on June 22nd. The winner of Tuesday's draft lottery was the Boston Celtics, as they secured the number one overall pick in this year's draft, followed by the Lakers at number two and the 76ers at number three.

    More >>

  • WSU prepares for series against top-ranked Oregon State

    WSU prepares for series against top-ranked Oregon State

    Courtesy: WSU AthleticsCourtesy: WSU Athletics

    Washington State (24-23, 10-14 Pac-12) heads to Corvallis for a three-game series against No. 1 Oregon State (42-4, 24-3 Pac-12) beginning Friday. All three games will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. WSU will be playing its first series against a top-ranked team since 2014, taking one of three at No. 1 Cal State Fullerton to open 2014.
     

    More >>

    Washington State (24-23, 10-14 Pac-12) heads to Corvallis for a three-game series against No. 1 Oregon State (42-4, 24-3 Pac-12) beginning Friday. All three games will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. WSU will be playing its first series against a top-ranked team since 2014, taking one of three at No. 1 Cal State Fullerton to open 2014.
     

    More >>
    •   

  • GonzagaGonzagaMore>>

  • Eli Morgan emerges as a star on the mound for Gonzaga

    Eli Morgan emerges as a star on the mound for Gonzaga

    Morgan leads Gonzaga in both ERA and WinsMorgan leads Gonzaga in both ERA and Wins

    There were big shoes to fill on the mound at Gonzaga heading into the 2017 season. Gone was all-conference pitcher Brandon Bailey, a sixth-round draft pick of the Oakland A's. Luckily, the Zags had an ace in the hole. "I think we felt comfortable about that coming into the season, and that's saying a lot about how comfortable we feel with Eli...

    More >>

    There were big shoes to fill on the mound at Gonzaga heading into the 2017 season. Gone was all-conference pitcher Brandon Bailey, a sixth-round draft pick of the Oakland A's. Luckily, the Zags had an ace in the hole. "I think we felt comfortable about that coming into the season, and that's saying a lot about how comfortable we feel with Eli...

    More >>

  • Latest NBA mock drafts have both Collins & Williams-Goss getting drafted

    Latest NBA mock drafts have both Collins & Williams-Goss getting drafted

    Both Collins and Williams-Goss are projected to be draftedBoth Collins and Williams-Goss are projected to be drafted

    The 2017 NBA draft lottery was held on Tuesday, which means we're that much closer to the NBA draft on June 22nd. The winner of Tuesday's draft lottery was the Boston Celtics, as they secured the number one overall pick in this year's draft, followed by the Lakers at number two and the 76ers at number three.

    More >>

    The 2017 NBA draft lottery was held on Tuesday, which means we're that much closer to the NBA draft on June 22nd. The winner of Tuesday's draft lottery was the Boston Celtics, as they secured the number one overall pick in this year's draft, followed by the Lakers at number two and the 76ers at number three.

    More >>

  • Gonzaga prepares for WCC matchup against BYU

    Gonzaga prepares for WCC matchup against BYU

    Courtesy: Gonzaga AthleticsCourtesy: Gonzaga Athletics

    The Gonzaga Bulldogs prepare for their biggest series of the season when they take on the BYU Cougars tomorrow for a three-game series. The Gonzaga Bulldogs are currently tied with Loyola Marymount for second place in the WCC standings with a 17-7 record. The Cougars currently sit atop of the WCC, just three games above the Bulldogs, with a 20-4 record...

    More >>

    The Gonzaga Bulldogs prepare for their biggest series of the season when they take on the BYU Cougars tomorrow for a three-game series. The Gonzaga Bulldogs are currently tied with Loyola Marymount for second place in the WCC standings with a 17-7 record. The Cougars currently sit atop of the WCC, just three games above the Bulldogs, with a 20-4 record...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.