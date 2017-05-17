Latest NBA mock drafts have both Collins & Williams-Goss getting drafted

The 2017 NBA draft lottery was held on Tuesday, which means we're that much closer to the NBA draft on June 22nd. The winner of Tuesday's draft lottery was the Boston Celtics, as they secured the number one overall pick in this year's draft; followed by the Lakers at number two and the 76ers at number three. As the NBA draft lottery concluded, predictions about where many players would land started to come to fruition, including Gonzaga's Zach Collins and Nigel Williams-Goss.

Zach Collins

Zach Collins became the first one-and-done in Gonzaga history when he decided to forgo his time in a Bulldog uniform to pursue the NBA. The seven-foot forward out of Gonzaga is arguably one of the top players in this years NBA draft. Collins didn't start a game last year for Gonzaga, but still averaged 10.0 points per game and won the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, awarded to top center in men’s college basketball. Along with the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, Collins was named to the All-West Coast Conference first team.

Here's where Zach Collins is projected to land in the NBA draft:

NBADraft.net: 9th overall, Dallas Mavericks

ESPN's Chad Ford: 10th overall, Sacramento Kings (via New Orleans)

Draft Express: 10th overall, Sacramento Kings (via New Orleans)

NBC Sports: 11th overall, Charlotte Hornets

CBS Sports' Gary Parish: 12th overall, Detroit Pistions

Nigel Williams-Goss

Nigel Williams-Goss was the catalyst for Gonzaga in their first ever Final Four and National Championship appearance. Williams-Goss was a leader on the floor, leading Gonzaga in points per game and steals. Along with his success at Gonzaga, Williams-Goss also ran the lane agility test in 10.42 seconds, which was the fastest time at the NBA combine. Williams-Goss scored in the double digits twenty times this season and also shot a West Coast Conference-best 65-percent from the floor.

Here's where Nigel Williams-Goss is projected to land in the NBA draft:

SECcountry.com: 40th overall, New Orleans Pelicans

NBADraft.net: 56th overall, Boston Celtics

Draft Express: 58th overall, New York Knicks