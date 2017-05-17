Gonzaga prepares for WCC matchup against BYU

The Gonzaga Bulldogs prepare for their biggest series of the season when they take on the BYU Cougars tomorrow for a three-game series. The Gonzaga Bulldogs are currently tied with Loyola Marymount for second place in the WCC standings with a 17-7 record. The Cougars currently sit atop of the WCC, just three games above the Bulldogs, with a 20-4 record, which makes this three-game series that much more important. If Gonzaga sweeps BYU this weekend they will have a share of the title and the top seed in the WCC Championship.

Gonzaga ace Eli Morgan (7-1, 2.34 ERA) will be on the mound for the Bulldogs on Thursday and will be going up against BYU's Maverik Buffo (6-5, 5.37 ERA). This three-game series will set the table for the WCC Championship Tournament, which features the top four team in the conference as they play a double-elimination tournament. The four team, double-elimination tournament winner will earn the league's automatic bid to 2017 NCAA Baseball Division I Tournament.

Thirty-one teams will be awarded an automatic bid to the 2017 NCAA Division I Tournament as champions of their conferences, and thirty-three teams will be selected at-large by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee. This year's NCAA Division I Tournament will begin on Friday, June 2nd and will conclude with the 2017 College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Since thirty-three teams receive an at-large bid, Gonzaga could still have a chance to make the NCAA Division I Tournament, even if they don't win the WCC Conference Tournament.

The three-game series between BYU and Gonzaga begins on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. and will be broadcast live on SWX. The Bulldogs conclude their regular season against Fresno State on Monday before the WCC Championship Tournament begins on May 25th.