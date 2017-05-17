Athletics score 5 runs in the 9th to beat Mariners 9-6

SEATTLE (AP) -- Matt Joyce hit a two-run homer and Mark Canha added a three-run shot in a five-run ninth inning that rallied the Oakland Athletics to a 9-6 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

Oakland squandered a 4-1 lead thanks to a key two-run error in the seventh and Kyle Seager's solo home run in the eighth that gave Seattle a 5-4 lead. But with a struggling Edwin Diaz removed from the closer role earlier in the day, Steve Cishek was asked to get the final three outs for the Mariners in just his second appearance of the season.

Cishek (0-1) was unable to finish the job, giving up a leadoff single to Rajai Davis and watching Joyce hit his fifth homer of the year to give Oakland the lead. Mark Rzepczynski took over and allowed Canha's first homer on a 3-2 pitch.

The decision to let Cishek face the left-handed-hitting Joyce was debatable, with Rzepczynski warming up in the bullpen. Lefties began the day 1 for 24 against Rzepczynski this season, but it was the right-handed-hitting Canha that provided the knockout blow with a drive to left-center that bounced off the top of the wall and over.

Ryan Madson (1-3) got the win despite giving up Seager's homer.

Seattle's rally started an inning earlier when third baseman Ryon Healy's error on a potential inning-ending double play allowed two runs to score. Seattle loaded the bases with one out and Carlos Ruiz chopped a slow grounder to third. Healy shuffled to his left, but the grounder slid past his glove, between his legs and into left field to score a pair.

Jean Segura followed with a grounder to shortstop, and Oakland appeared to turn a double play that time. But after a replay review, Segura was ruled safe at first and Jarrod Dyson scored to make it 4-all.

Healy hit a 443-foot home run into the second deck in left field off Seattle starter Chase De Jong to give Oakland an early 2-1 lead, and the A's led 4-1 going to the seventh thanks largely to starter Andrew Triggs, who permitted only four hits.

Triggs rebounded after getting knocked in his previous start against the Mariners when he allowed six earned runs and failed to make it through the fifth inning. Triggs' only costly mistake this time came in the first when Nelson Cruz lined his 10th home run of the season into the seats in right-center to give Seattle a 1-0 advantage.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: Relief pitcher John Axford is likely to make two more rehab appearances with Triple-A Nashville before the A's consider activating the right-hander from the disabled list. Axford has yet to pitch in the majors this season due to a strained right shoulder, but could make his debut on Oakland's upcoming homestand.

Mariners: 2B Robinson Cano was the latest addition to the disabled list. Cano was placed on the 10-day DL with a strained quadriceps muscle. He's expected to return next week when Seattle heads out on a road trip.

UP NEXT

Athletics: Jesse Hahn (1-2) had a no-decision in his last start against Texas, throwing seven innings and allowing one run. He is 1-1 in three career starts vs. Seattle.

Mariners: Christian Bergman (0-1) makes his second start since being brought up from the minors. Bergman gave up three runs in five innings last weekend against Toronto.

