Sounders look to regain momentum tomorrow against Sporting Kansas City

The Seattle Sounders will try to end their two-game losing streak when they travel to take on Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday. The Sounders have not had much luck playing Sporting KC in the regular season going 0-3-2 in their last five contests dating back to 2014. Despite their history, the Sounders are 7-4-3 all time against Sporting KC, including a 4-2-1 record on the road.

The Sounders will have a tough task against Sporting KC, as they will be without their starting left back Joevin Jones due to suspension. Jones picked up two yellow cards against the Chicago Fire last Saturday and currently leads the team in assists. While the Sounders will be without Jones, Brad Evans will be available after a calf injury sidelined him for the start of the season. Evans made his 2017 debut last weekend against the Fire last weekend coming in as a substitute for Clint Dempsey in the 79th minute.

The Sounders currently are in 9th place in the Western Conference and are on the outside looking in when it comes to qualifying for the playoffs. Kansas City on the other hand, sits in third place in the Western Conference and boasts one of the best defenses in the league. Kansas City has only given up seven goals in just eleven games, which is second best in the MLS behind Dallas who has given up only six goals. .

Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City.