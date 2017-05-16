Mariners place Robinson Cano on 10-day disabled list

Powell, 24, is batting .288 (21x73) with 22 runs, 5 doubles, 9 RBI, 20 walks, 7 stolen bases and a .441 on-base percentage in 23 games with AAA Tacoma. He was recalled by Seattle on April 29 and made his Major League debut the same day at Cleveland. He went hitless in 4 at-bats over 3 games with the Mariners before being optioned to Tacoma on May 4.Since rejoining the Rainiers, he is batting .333 (9x27) with 9 runs, 2 doubles, 5 RBI, 7 walks and 2 steals in 9 games. Among Pacific Coast League leaders, he ranked T5th in walks (20) and T11th in steals (7).

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound outfielder was originally acquired by the Mariners along with RHP Nathan Karns and LHP C.J. Riefenhauser from Tampa Bay for RHP Danny Farquhar, INF Brad Miller and INF Logan Morrison on Nov. 5, 2015. In parts of 6 minor leagues seasons in the Athletics (2012-14), Rays (2015) and Mariners organizations (2016-c), Powell is a career .300 (421x1403) hitter with 231 runs, 48 doubles, 19 triples, 9 home runs, 131 RBI, 70 steals and a .391 on-base percentage in 381 career games. The native of Irvine, Calif., was originally selected by Oakland in the 20th round of the 2012 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Orange Coast College.

Canó, 34, has missed the last 5 games with a sore right quad. He was hitting .296 (40x135) with 21 runs, 8 doubles, 8 home runs, 28 RBI, a .362 on-base percentage and an .895 OPS in 34 games with Seattle this season. In his last 21 games, he hit .349 (29x83) with 17 runs, 5 doubles, 7 home runs, 20 RBI and a 1.073 OPS. This is the first time he's been on the disabled list since June 27-Aug. 8, 2006 with a strained left hamstring. Since making his Major League debut in May of 2005, he has appeared in 1,882 games, the most of any player in the Majors (Ichiro Suzuki, 1872) in that span.

Since joining the Mariners for the 2014 season, he has hit .299 (601x2009) with 287 runs, 112 doubles, 5 triples, 82 home runs and 292 RBI in 508 games. He signed a 10-year contract through the 2023 season on Dec. 12, 2013 after playing nine seasons with New York-AL. In 13 Major League seasons, he is hitting .306 (2250x7345) with 1086 runs, 487 doubles, 33 triples, 286 home runs and 1,114 RBI in 1,882 games.