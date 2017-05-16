Former WSU player Robert Barber found not guilty of assault

Former Washington State defensive lineman Robert Barber has been been found not guilty of assault in the second-degree and assault in the fourth-degree after he was connected to a brawl last summer. Barber was charged with second-degree felony assault in February after he allegedly punched a WSU student at a party last July. Due to this incident, Barber missed multiple football games for the Cougars and was expelled by the Student Conduct Board due to his connection to the case.

Last month, Barber signed an undrafted contract with the Carolina Panthers, but the offer was put on hold pending on the result of this case. The Panthers have yet to reach out to Barber about the possibility of signing him after he was found not guilty in this case.