Four Whitworth softball players earn All-Region honors

Former Washington State defensive lineman Robert Barber has been been found not guilty of assault in the second-degree and assault in the fourth-degree after he was connected to a brawl last summer. Barber was charged with second-degree felony assault in February after he allegedly punched a WSU student at a party last July.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fresh off of the most successful season in school history, four Whitworth University softball players have received All-West Region recognition through the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, which released its list of all-region teams on Monday night. All-Region recognition is based on voting by NFCA member coaches. Click here for the entire list of NCAA Division III All-Region teams. Senior pitcher Madi Perez and senior des...More >>
SEATTLE -- The No. 8-ranked University of Washington softball team will be the No. 6 overall seed for the 2017 NCAA Tournament and will host an opening round regional for the 11th time in program history, as announced by the NCAA on Sunday on ESPN2. Washington (43-11) is one of 16 schools to host a four-team NCAA Regional tournament with contests running Friday...More >>
Gonzaga picked up a big series win against Loyola Marymount last weekend, taking the Friday and Sunday games against the Lions at home...after Gonzaga led all of game one, the final two weren’t decided until the final at-bat...on Saturday, the Zags loaded the bases and brought the tying run to the plate before falling 4-0More >>
After winning their first ever Big Sky Conference title on Saturday, the Montana Grizzly softball team decided the only way to celebrate was with a party; a watch party with the entire team and their new shiny trophy.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash.—In another game that came down to the final out, the Gonzaga baseball team picked up a huge victory Sunday as the Zags downed Loyola Marymount 6-5 at Patterson Baseball Complex & Washington Trust Field.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State dropped the series-finale with No. 28 UCLA 12-2 at Bailey-Brayton Field Sunday afternoon.More >>
MARSHALL, Texas – Tenth-ranked East Texas Baptist held on to defeat #17 Whitworth 7-5 in the championship of the Marshal, Texas NCAA Division III Softball Regional on Sunday afternoon.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash.—With two of the best starting pitchers in the West Coast Conference on the hill, Saturday night’s game between Gonzaga and Loyola Marymount turned into the pitchers’ duel that everyone expected.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fresh off of the most successful season in school history, four Whitworth University softball players have received All-West Region recognition through the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, which released its list of all-region teams on Monday night. All-Region recognition is based on voting by NFCA member coaches. Click here for the entire list of NCAA Division III All-Region teams. Senior pitcher Madi Perez and senior des...More >>
MARSHALL, Texas – Tenth-ranked East Texas Baptist held on to defeat #17 Whitworth 7-5 in the championship of the Marshal, Texas NCAA Division III Softball Regional on Sunday afternoon.More >>
MARSHALL, Texas – Whitworth University won the opener of the Marshal, Texas NCAA Division III softball regional on Friday afternoon, but the Pirates could not complete a comeback in the nightcap and ended up with a split. Whitworth, ranked 17th in the latest NFCA Division III poll, knocked off 6th-ranked Texas-Dallas 5-3 in the opener.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Whitworth University softball team will be playing in the NCAA Division III tournament for the third time in school history and for the second straight season when the Pirates take on the University of Texas – Dallas and East Texas Baptist University this weekend in the Marshall, Texas regional. The field includes just three teams and the winner will advance to the Super Regional round next weekend. Check the onlin...More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Northwest Conference has announced the final standings for the 2016-17 McIlroy-Lewis All-Sports Trophy and Whitworth University has won the award for the tenth year in a row. The Pirates have extended the record for consecutive McIlroy-Lewis victories that they set last year.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Whitworth University will travel to play in the Marshall, Texas regional as part of the NCAA Division III softball tournament on Friday. East Texas Baptist University will host the three-team regional and the University of Texas at Dallas is the third school participating and the region's top-seed. .More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Whitworth softball team sealed its first ever Northwest Conference Tournament title and a trip to the 2017 NCAA Division III National Tournament with a 3-2 win over Pacific Lutheran in a winner take all game seven.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. - With a 7-0 win over Pacific Lutheran in game four of the 2017 Northwest Conference Softball Tournament, the Pirates advance to play the winner of Pacific Lutheran and George Fox.More >>
