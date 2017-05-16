Four Whitworth softball players earn All-Region honors - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Four Whitworth softball players earn All-Region honors

Courtesy: Whitworth Athletics Courtesy: Whitworth Athletics

By Whitworth Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. – Fresh off of the most successful season in school history, four Whitworth University softball players have received All-West Region recognition through the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, which released its list of all-region teams on Monday night.

All-Region recognition is based on voting by NFCA member coaches.  Click here for the entire list of NCAA Division III All-Region teams.

Senior pitcher Madi Perez and senior designated player Myranda Ramirez both earned first team accolades.  Sophomore infielder Michelle Silva and senior outfielder Shannon Wessel were each named to the second team.

Perez rewrote the Whitworth pitching record book in 2017.  She went 25-6 with a 1.90 ERA in 192 total innings.  She set single-season team records for victories, complete games (21), innings pitched and shutouts (8).  The 2017 Northwest Conference Pitcher of the Year, Perez concluded her Pirate career with 63 victories, which is a school record.  She also set a team mark for career shutouts (19).

Ramirez batted .372 and started 46 of Whitworth's 48 games as the designated player.  She drove in 28 runs and finished with a .489 slugging percentage with nine doubles, two triples and a home run.  Ramirez had previously been named First Team All-Northwest Conference.

Silva started all 48 games at third base and hit .375.  Silva led the Bucs with eight home runs and 45 RBIs.  She also had 11 doubles and two triples for a team-high .632 slugging average and led the team with 17 stolen bases in 19 attempts.  Silva finished with a .956 fielding percentage after committing only seven errors in 160 total defensive chances.

Wessel retires as one of the best hitters in school history.  She batted .383 in 2017 and set a school record for hits (62) in one season.  She retires with career records for hits (185), runs scores (122) and triples (10).  She ended the season with 45 RBIs and led her team with 13 doubles. 

These four players led the Pirates to a 37-11 record.  The team earned its third straight NWC regular season championship and claimed its first conference tournament championship.  Whitworth went on to finish 2-2 in the NCAA Division III softball regionals, the first NCAA tournament victories in school history.

