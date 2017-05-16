Gonzaga vs WSU baseball game cancelled due to rain

The Washington State Cougars vs the Gonzaga Bulldogs baseball game has been cancelled due to rain. The game will not be rescheduled.

Next up for the Zags is a three-game series against No. 18 ranked BYU on Thursday which will be broadcasted on SWX. The Washington State Cougars head to Corvallis to open a three-game Pac-12 Conference series against No. 1 ranked Oregon State beginning Friday.

