Gonzaga vs WSU baseball game cancelled due to rain

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Courtesy: Gonzaga Athletics Courtesy: Gonzaga Athletics

The Washington State Cougars vs the Gonzaga Bulldogs baseball game has been cancelled due to rain. The game will not be rescheduled.

Next up for the Zags is a three-game series against No. 18 ranked BYU on Thursday which will be broadcasted on SWX. The Washington State Cougars head to Corvallis to open a three-game Pac-12 Conference series against No. 1 ranked Oregon State beginning Friday.
 

